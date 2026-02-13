Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Viral Post Sparks Debate After Comparing Ghislaine Maxwell To Madeleine McCann Abductor Sketch
Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell posing closely at a social event, related to viral post and debate keywords.
Crime

Viral Post Sparks Debate After Comparing Ghislaine Maxwell To Madeleine McCann Abductor Sketch

Seema Sinha News Writer
Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old British girl, vanished from a holiday apartment in Portugal in 2007, triggering worldwide media coverage. Nearly two decades later, her case is back in the headlines, this time linking it to Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of the late Jeffrey Epstein.

McCann’s name appears in U.S. Department of Justice files on Epstein released between 2025 and 2026. A witness statement in the dossier alleges Maxwell was seen with a girl resembling Madeleine years after the disappearance. 

Highlights
  • Madeleine McCann’s name resurfaces nearly two decades after her disappearance, following references in newly released files tied to the Epstein investigation.
  • A witness statement alleges that Ghislaine Maxwell was seen years later with a girl resembling Madeleine, fueling social media debate.
  • Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of s** trafficking of minors and related conspiracy charges.

The claim has fueled intense internet debate, with social media users circulating an old collage comparing Maxwell to a sketch of a person of interest in the case. 

“Literally identical,” concluded a netizen about the similarities between the two women, while another argued, “It’s creepily similar, but why on earth would she [Maxwell] do it herself? She had people working for her.”

    Witness statement referencing Madeleine McCann and Ghislaine Maxwell renews interest in forgotten case

    Man in blue blazer and woman in beige top posing closely at an event, related to Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Man in blue blazer and woman in beige top posing closely at an event, related to Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Image credits: Getty/Patrick McMullan

    A document labeled EFTA01249618 in the Epstein files references Madeleine McCann in a witness statement dated 2009.

    According to the testimony, a UK-based individual was walking along a road when they found themselves behind a woman and a little girl. A middle-aged man was also present but was walking several meters ahead of the pair.

    Man in suit holding up a sketch, related to Madeleine McCann abductor, in a presentation setting with blurred background.

    Man in suit holding up a sketch, related to Madeleine McCann abductor, in a presentation setting with blurred background.

    Image credits: Getty/Oli Scarff

    The witness states that when they got closer to the child, they noticed she resembled Madeleine McCann.

    Per the statement, the woman appeared to be attempting to rush the girl and seemed agitated by the witness’s presence.

    Young blonde girl smiling gently, image related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch and Ghislaine Maxwell debate.

    Young blonde girl smiling gently, image related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch and Ghislaine Maxwell debate.

    Image credits: Getty/Peter Macdiarmid

    The account further details that the child repeatedly turned around to look at the witness.

    She also had her hand placed on her right eye the whole time, which has drawn attention because of Madeleine’s distinctive coloboma — a rare eye condition visible as a dark mark on the iris of her right eye.

    In 2009, Madeleine would have been six years old. The witness stated that the girl they saw appeared to be around that age.

    Side-by-side comparison of Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch sparking online debate.

    Side-by-side comparison of Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch sparking online debate.

    Image credits: Getty/Sonia Moskowitz

    According to the witness, they eventually turned off the road and gave little thought to the encounter for years, until they saw a post about Maxwell and theories linking her to Madeleine’s vanishing. 

    The post in question includes an e-fit image issued by private investigators hired by Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, alongside a photo of Maxwell.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing similarities in a viral post about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing similarities in a viral post about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: TennisPuneet

    Excerpt of a report comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch sparking online debate.

    Excerpt of a report comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch sparking online debate.

    Image credits: DOJ

    The woman in the sketch was described by British media as “a bit of a Victoria Beckham lookalike” and was estimated to be between 30 and 35 years old and approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall.

    She became a person of interest in Madeleine’s case after private investigators received a tip about a conversation she allegedly had with a British man in Barcelona approximately 72 hours after the girl’s disappearance.

    Close-up of Ghislaine Maxwell with short dark hair and brown eyes in a blue top, related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Close-up of Ghislaine Maxwell with short dark hair and brown eyes in a blue top, related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Image credits: Getty/Sylvain Gaboury

    According to reports, the woman allegedly asked the witness: “Are you here to deliver my new daughter?”

    The witness described her as having an Australian or New Zealand accent.

    Several online commenters believe she looks almost identical to Maxwell

    Young girl with short blonde hair and green eyes wearing a red velvet dress related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Young girl with short blonde hair and green eyes wearing a red velvet dress related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Image credits: The Mega Agency

    “Not similar. It is her,” wrote one social media user, while another advised the FBI to conduct “a lie detector test on Maxwell for that event.”

    “Wow, uncanny resemblance,” observed a third, while a fourth remarked, “That’s her. No way that isn’t her.”

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Madeleine McCann abductor sketch and Ghislaine Maxwell comparison debate.

    Screenshot of a social media reply commenting on Madeleine McCann abductor sketch and Ghislaine Maxwell comparison debate.

    Image credits: SallySweetly89

    Couple with serious expressions sitting indoors during an interview about Madeleine McCann and Ghislaine Maxwell comparison debate.

    Couple with serious expressions sitting indoors during an interview about Madeleine McCann and Ghislaine Maxwell comparison debate.

    Image credits: Channel 4 News

    “What’s there to talk about? It’s her,” asserted a fifth.

    A person frustrated with conspiracy theories surrounding the Epstein files, however, commented, “You think she was out there doing the dirty work herself? This whole story is insane.”

    Declassified FBI document referencing Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann in a reported sighting case.

    Declassified FBI document referencing Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann in a reported sighting case.

    Image credits: DOJ

    “Breaking into a hotel room and kidnapping a child herself? That seems way below her pay grade,” another added.

    Maxwell is currently incarcerated at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas

    Side-by-side images comparing Ghislaine Maxwell US Justice photo with Madeleine McCann abductor sketch from 2009 case.

    Side-by-side images comparing Ghislaine Maxwell US Justice photo with Madeleine McCann abductor sketch from 2009 case.

    Image credits: TawhakiTheGod

    In 2022, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a federal court.

    She was convicted of s** trafficking of minors, grooming teenage girls for Epstein, conspiring to entice a minor to travel for illegal s** acts, conspiring to transport a minor for criminal s**ual activity, and more. 

    Smiling young girl wearing a white hat outdoors, related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Smiling young girl wearing a white hat outdoors, related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Image credits: Find Madeleine

    On Monday, February 9, Ghislaine Maxwell refused to answer questions about Epstein from the House Oversight Committee, according to a video released by Chairman James Comer.

    “I invoke my Fifth Amendment right to silence,” Maxwell stated multiple times during her closed-door virtual deposition from prison.

    No trespassing sign on rocky terrain with private property warning on a sandy and grassy landscape background.

    No trespassing sign on rocky terrain with private property warning on a sandy and grassy landscape background.

    Image credits: DOJ

    “This is obviously very disappointing,” Comer told reporters following the deposition, according to ABC News. “We had many questions to ask about the crimes she and Epstein committed, as well as questions about potential co-conspirators.”

    Man sitting between two women in white and pink nightgowns, related to viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor.

    Man sitting between two women in white and pink nightgowns, related to viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor.

    Image credits: DOJ

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, meanwhile, said she will “speak fully and honestly” if President Donald Trump grants her clemency.

    Epstein took his own life while in federal custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019.

    “Sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction,” a netizen expressed

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: corgispants

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: SevenAllardyce

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying This is insane in a viral post about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying This is insane in a viral post about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Image credits: imran_tmm

    Tweet by user mfkz replying with text Not similar, it is her, in a discussion about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch comparison.

    Tweet by user mfkz replying with text Not similar, it is her, in a discussion about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch comparison.

    Image credits: mmmyakult

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: Traceyh34705991

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: yeshuason_

    Tweet by user Michael Against The Machine discussing alleged statement by father after girl went missing, related to viral post debate.

    Tweet by user Michael Against The Machine discussing alleged statement by father after girl went missing, related to viral post debate.

    Image credits: LydonJC

    Social media user replying to a discussion about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch comparison.

    Social media user replying to a discussion about Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch comparison.

    Image credits: CocoaDaStarfish

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing FBI action related to a viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing FBI action related to a viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: ajweberman8

    Screenshot of a social media post sparking debate over Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch comparison.

    Screenshot of a social media post sparking debate over Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch comparison.

    Image credits: Solix_Trade

    Tweet discussing McCanns' alleged lies about break-in, linked to viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor.

    Tweet discussing McCanns' alleged lies about break-in, linked to viral post comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor.

    Image credits: brummer_brumm

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a hotel as the planned exchange place, related to viral viral post debate keywords.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a hotel as the planned exchange place, related to viral viral post debate keywords.

    Image credits: 00zero0011one11

    Screenshot of a viral tweet sparking debate comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet sparking debate comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: NRieger78728

    Tweet discussing timing and details sparking debate comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Tweet discussing timing and details sparking debate comparing Ghislaine Maxwell to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch.

    Image credits: WizardKatSol

    Screenshot of a social media post debating Ghislaine Maxwell related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch discussion.

    Screenshot of a social media post debating Ghislaine Maxwell related to Madeleine McCann abductor sketch discussion.

    Image credits: SandraR12178853

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing recruiting young girls, relevant to Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing recruiting young girls, relevant to Ghislaine Maxwell and Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Image credits: whimsical523456

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Ghislaine Maxwell in the context of the Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Ghislaine Maxwell in the context of the Madeleine McCann abductor sketch debate.

    Image credits: Leftfield439631

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's certainly a horrific person and I wouldn't be surprised by any act of evil from her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
