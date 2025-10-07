This Photographer Turns Ink And Water Into Hypnotic Images That Look Just Like Human Eyes (17 Pics)
Meet Mark Mawson, a renowned advertising photographer and director with three decades of experience creating captivating and inspiring imagery. From major brands to top advertising agencies, his work has appeared in campaigns and publications around the world.
He has a knack for freezing the most fleeting, mesmerizing moments of liquid in motion, and Mawson’s latest series, Liquid Eyes, is nothing short of hypnotic. Using water, ink, and pigment, he captures splashes and swirls at just the right instant, turning them into patterns that look astonishingly like the human iris.
But these aren’t just pretty pictures of eyes. The rings of blue, green, and yellow feel alive, organic, and almost breathing. At the same time, they hint at something bigger—textures that remind you of coral reefs, sparkling mineral formations, or even galaxies scattered across the cosmos. It’s a strange, beautiful mix of the familiar and the otherworldly.
More info: Instagram | behance.net | markmawson.com | Facebook
What makes Liquid Eyes so addictive is Mawson’s timing. Every image freezes that exact moment when color blooms and fractures, creating hypnotic spirals and concentric rings that pull you in. His work feels both natural and fantastical: recognizable as the human eye, yet impossible in its complexity.
More than just stunning visuals, Liquid Eyes is about seeing differently. Mawson invites you to pause, look closer, and marvel at the hidden beauty in fleeting moments—reminding us that even something as simple as a drop of ink can be transformed into something extraordinary.