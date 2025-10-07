ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Mark Mawson, a renowned advertising photographer and director with three decades of experience creating captivating and inspiring imagery. From major brands to top advertising agencies, his work has appeared in campaigns and publications around the world.

He has a knack for freezing the most fleeting, mesmerizing moments of liquid in motion, and Mawson’s latest series, Liquid Eyes, is nothing short of hypnotic. Using water, ink, and pigment, he captures splashes and swirls at just the right instant, turning them into patterns that look astonishingly like the human iris.

But these aren’t just pretty pictures of eyes. The rings of blue, green, and yellow feel alive, organic, and almost breathing. At the same time, they hint at something bigger—textures that remind you of coral reefs, sparkling mineral formations, or even galaxies scattered across the cosmos. It’s a strange, beautiful mix of the familiar and the otherworldly.

