Meet Mark Mawson, a renowned advertising photographer and director with three decades of experience creating captivating and inspiring imagery. From major brands to top advertising agencies, his work has appeared in campaigns and publications around the world.

He has a knack for freezing the most fleeting, mesmerizing moments of liquid in motion, and Mawson’s latest series, Liquid Eyes, is nothing short of hypnotic. Using water, ink, and pigment, he captures splashes and swirls at just the right instant, turning them into patterns that look astonishingly like the human iris.

But these aren’t just pretty pictures of eyes. The rings of blue, green, and yellow feel alive, organic, and almost breathing. At the same time, they hint at something bigger—textures that remind you of coral reefs, sparkling mineral formations, or even galaxies scattered across the cosmos. It’s a strange, beautiful mix of the familiar and the otherworldly.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | markmawson.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hypnotic image of ink and water creating a pattern that resembles a human eye with intricate details and colors.

Mark Mawson Report

What makes Liquid Eyes so addictive is Mawson’s timing. Every image freezes that exact moment when color blooms and fractures, creating hypnotic spirals and concentric rings that pull you in. His work feels both natural and fantastical: recognizable as the human eye, yet impossible in its complexity.

More than just stunning visuals, Liquid Eyes is about seeing differently. Mawson invites you to pause, look closer, and marvel at the hidden beauty in fleeting moments—reminding us that even something as simple as a drop of ink can be transformed into something extraordinary.
RELATED:
    #2

    Ink and water blend in a hypnotic image resembling a human eye with vivid brown, blue, and yellow hues.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #3

    Abstract ink and water image resembling a hypnotic human eye with swirling blue and green colors and a dark center.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #4

    Ink and water creating a hypnotic image resembling a human eye with intricate patterns and warm tones.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #5

    Hypnotic image resembling a human eye created by a photographer using ink and water swirling in blue tones.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #6

    Close-up of hypnotic ink and water image resembling a human eye with intricate patterns and warm orange tones.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #7

    Hypnotic image of ink and water creating a pattern that resembles a close-up of a human eye with intricate textures.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #8

    Close-up of ink and water creating hypnotic images that resemble the intricate patterns of a human eye.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #9

    Close-up of ink and water forming a hypnotic image resembling a human eye with intricate patterns and textures.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #10

    Abstract image of ink and water forming a hypnotic pattern that closely resembles a human eye.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #11

    Close-up of hypnotic ink and water image resembling a human eye with detailed blue and green patterns.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #12

    Close-up image of ink and water blending to create a hypnotic pattern resembling a human eye.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #13

    Close-up image of hypnotic ink and water art resembling a detailed human eye with vibrant blue and green hues.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #14

    Close-up of hypnotic ink and water image resembling a human eye with blue and black swirling patterns.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #15

    Close-up image of blue ink in water forming a hypnotic pattern resembling a human eye iris and pupil.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #16

    Close-up of ink and water swirling to create a hypnotic pattern resembling a human eye with rich brown and beige tones.

    Mark Mawson Report

    #17

    Close-up of hypnotic blue ink in water creating an abstract image resembling the intricate patterns of a human eye.

    Mark Mawson Report

