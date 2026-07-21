Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: “The Biggest Form Of Betrayal”
A woman in a blue shirt and fur coat licks her lips, holding a spoon with cake and a plate of cupcakes. Viral cafu00e9 trend.
Couples, Relationships

Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: “The Biggest Form Of Betrayal”

Add us on Google
anwesha.n Anwesha Nag BoredPanda staff
Add us on Google
2

28

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s splitting fries or sneaking a bite of dessert, food-sharing habits in a relationship have long been a subject of debate.

The conversation has been recently reignited by a new viral trend in which the male partner says he does not want anything after the female partner places her order.

In most cases, the woman reacts with complete shock, suggesting that they were expecting the man to order as well.

Highlights
  • A viral new social media trend of men refusing to order food while their female partners do has racked up millions of views, dividing the internet.
  • Many called it a “form of betrayal,” while others argue that “it's not that deep.”
  • Studies have shown that eating together triggers endorphins, which help reduce stress and create bonding between couples.

Several such experimental videos are circulating on social media, leaving the internet divided.

Some have failed to see why one should be concerned about their partner’s order, but most  have labeled the man’s action as “the biggest form of betrayal.”

“She didn’t come to enjoy something alone while you watch,” one user commented.

RELATED:

    A viral video sparked debate over the etiquette of ordering food on dates

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In one such video, a man says, “Nothing for me,” after an ice-cream vendor hands a cone to the woman, and she turns to him, wide-eyed and jaw-dropped.

    In another, a man refuses to get anything at a confectionery shop, to which the woman says, “Get something. Get a cookie. I’m not eating a cookie alone.”

    In one, the woman straight-up calls the man “weird” for not ordering anything for himself.

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: Ainnnek/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    A compilation of such videos went viral on social media, garnering nearly 5 million views.

    Netizens debated why the women were surprised or felt “let down” when their partners did not order anything.

    “This is one of the mysteries in my marriage,” a man wrote. “Wife often doesn’t get a snack or side when I do, but if she gets something, it means mine is now mandatory.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman said, “Because women are shamed for eating in general, and usually we need a ‘reason’ to eat.”

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: Alexandru Molnar/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    “Why do they do this? Like, just eat by yourself; it’s not that deep,” one individual argued back.

    Another commented, “I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal. Just eat the food?”

    “The reason why they want you to get something is that they want you to pay,” another speculated.

    Some argued that sharing food is about bonding, not body image concerns

    @baylorcannon_ @Anna Grace Tucker #girlfriend#foryoupage#boyfriend#relationships#icecreamday♬ original sound – Shazia891
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few offered a more sentimental explanation for the behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Having a sweet treat is fun. Having a sweet treat with a pal is 10x fun. Wouldn’t you rather have 10x fun than 1x fun?” one woman said.

    “We want to enjoy a treat or meal with them, together. It’s the little things that matter,” wrote another.

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: baylorcannon_/TikTok

    “I wouldn’t be able to eat in front of someone I’m hanging out with if they didn’t have something too… It would bother me,” explained a third.

    There were several detractors of these claims, some of whom argued that women become concerned about their “body weights” when eating by themselves.

    “As a male, my understanding was that eating a whole dessert makes you feel guilty?” one person said.

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    “You dorks who think it’s because the woman thinks she’s fat for eating when he doesn’t, don’t understand the joy of sharing an experience together with someone,” a netizen retorted. “People don’t generally enjoy eating alone.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some users shared having an entirely different experience with their female significant others.

    “I did this with my wife at a tea room this weekend. She just shrugged and ordered a second cake for herself, then ate them both like a champ,” one man said.

    “I tried this, and my wife was like, ‘Oh okay,’ and proceeded to eat the waffle,” wrote another.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Studies have found that sharing food strengthens “emotional bonds” between humans

    @billyhoward24 don’t worry i ended up getting some @Ella Reames ♬ original sound – Billy Howard

    Studies have long claimed that enjoying a meal is a social activity that humans have partaken in since the dawn of civilization, and it has even been linked to better physical and mental well-being.

    In 2017, the University of Oxford’s biological anthropologist Robin Dunbar found that eating together triggers the secretion of endorphins, the hormones responsible for mood regulation, and promotes “bonded relationships” in primates and humans.

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a 2023 review published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass, eating a meal alone can feel isolating, and differences in food preferences between partners can even cause discomfort.

    Dr. Arielle Buch-Frohlich, a clinical psychologist from Canada, wrote on her Instagram in 2025 that “sharing food — especially something sweet — can strengthen emotional bonds.”

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: Lama Roscu/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    “Research shows that couples who engage in small, pleasurable rituals together, like enjoying dessert, feel more connected and satisfied in their relationship,” she wrote. “A dessert tray isn’t just about indulgence — it’s an invitation to slow down, savor the moment, and reconnect.”

    A 2026 study claimed that Americans who eat at least one meal with others report higher levels of happiness and lower levels of stress, pain, and sadness.

    “It’s the little things that matter.” Netizens weighed in on women getting upset if their partners refuse to order

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: Majick666

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: iwillhaveanegg

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: 32DreaMe

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: TrojanXSquirrel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: Kaysharichh

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: SL_Reign

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: DogmaKarma

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: K0D_4

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    Image credits: saltsugarsexsun

    Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal"

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: TheBIackSheep

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    28

    2

    28

    2

    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    Anwesha Nag

    Anwesha Nag

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Anwesha Nag is a seasoned digital journalist with nearly a decade's experience in covering sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. Her work has previously been published on Sportskeeda, FanSided, and PFSN, and featured on Google News and Discover. She is also a reader, a caffeine enthusiast, a cat parent, and a nerd, who is obsessed with the power of words and storytelling.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did I just waste my time reading? BP can do better than this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Title: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal" 🤔 I can think of a dozen things far far worse.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    toriohno avatar
    tori Ohno
    tori Ohno
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What did I just waste my time reading? BP can do better than this.

    0
    0points
    reply
    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Title: "The Biggest Form Of Betrayal" 🤔 I can think of a dozen things far far worse.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT