Viral Café Trend Ignites Heated Reactions About Partner Food Habits: “The Biggest Form Of Betrayal”

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Whether it’s splitting fries or sneaking a bite of dessert, food-sharing habits in a relationship have long been a subject of debate.

The conversation has been recently reignited by a new viral trend in which the male partner says he does not want anything after the female partner places her order.

In most cases, the woman reacts with complete shock, suggesting that they were expecting the man to order as well.

Highlights A viral new social media trend of men refusing to order food while their female partners do has racked up millions of views, dividing the internet.

Many called it a “form of betrayal,” while others argue that “it's not that deep.”

Studies have shown that eating together triggers endorphins, which help reduce stress and create bonding between couples.

Several such experimental videos are circulating on social media, leaving the internet divided.

Some have failed to see why one should be concerned about their partner’s order, but most have labeled the man’s action as “the biggest form of betrayal.”

“She didn’t come to enjoy something alone while you watch,” one user commented.

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A viral video sparked debate over the etiquette of ordering food on dates

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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In one such video, a man says, “Nothing for me,” after an ice-cream vendor hands a cone to the woman, and she turns to him, wide-eyed and jaw-dropped.

In another, a man refuses to get anything at a confectionery shop, to which the woman says, “Get something. Get a cookie. I’m not eating a cookie alone.”

In one, the woman straight-up calls the man “weird” for not ordering anything for himself.

Image credits: Ainnnek/Pexels (not the actual photo)

A compilation of such videos went viral on social media, garnering nearly 5 million views.

Netizens debated why the women were surprised or felt “let down” when their partners did not order anything.

“This is one of the mysteries in my marriage,” a man wrote. “Wife often doesn’t get a snack or side when I do, but if she gets something, it means mine is now mandatory.”

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A woman said, “Because women are shamed for eating in general, and usually we need a ‘reason’ to eat.”

Image credits: Alexandru Molnar/Pexels (not the actual photo)

“Why do they do this? Like, just eat by yourself; it’s not that deep,” one individual argued back.

Another commented, “I don’t understand why it’s such a big deal. Just eat the food?”

“The reason why they want you to get something is that they want you to pay,” another speculated.

Some argued that sharing food is about bonding, not body image concerns

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A few offered a more sentimental explanation for the behavior.

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“Having a sweet treat is fun. Having a sweet treat with a pal is 10x fun. Wouldn’t you rather have 10x fun than 1x fun?” one woman said.

“We want to enjoy a treat or meal with them, together. It’s the little things that matter,” wrote another.

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“I wouldn’t be able to eat in front of someone I’m hanging out with if they didn’t have something too… It would bother me,” explained a third.

There were several detractors of these claims, some of whom argued that women become concerned about their “body weights” when eating by themselves.

“As a male, my understanding was that eating a whole dessert makes you feel guilty?” one person said.

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“You dorks who think it’s because the woman thinks she’s fat for eating when he doesn’t, don’t understand the joy of sharing an experience together with someone,” a netizen retorted. “People don’t generally enjoy eating alone.”

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Some users shared having an entirely different experience with their female significant others.

The look from betrayal 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/feoWEaHfB3 — ClutchBaller (@ClutchXT) June 8, 2026

“I did this with my wife at a tea room this weekend. She just shrugged and ordered a second cake for herself, then ate them both like a champ,” one man said.

“I tried this, and my wife was like, ‘Oh okay,’ and proceeded to eat the waffle,” wrote another.

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Studies have found that sharing food strengthens “emotional bonds” between humans

Studies have long claimed that enjoying a meal is a social activity that humans have partaken in since the dawn of civilization, and it has even been linked to better physical and mental well-being.

In 2017, the University of Oxford’s biological anthropologist Robin Dunbar found that eating together triggers the secretion of endorphins, the hormones responsible for mood regulation, and promotes “bonded relationships” in primates and humans.

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According to a 2023 review published in Social and Personality Psychology Compass, eating a meal alone can feel isolating, and differences in food preferences between partners can even cause discomfort.

Dr. Arielle Buch-Frohlich, a clinical psychologist from Canada, wrote on her Instagram in 2025 that “sharing food — especially something sweet — can strengthen emotional bonds.”

Image credits: Lama Roscu/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Research shows that couples who engage in small, pleasurable rituals together, like enjoying dessert, feel more connected and satisfied in their relationship,” she wrote. “A dessert tray isn’t just about indulgence — it’s an invitation to slow down, savor the moment, and reconnect.”

A 2026 study claimed that Americans who eat at least one meal with others report higher levels of happiness and lower levels of stress, pain, and sadness.

“It’s the little things that matter.” Netizens weighed in on women getting upset if their partners refuse to order

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