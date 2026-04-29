ADVERTISEMENT

From the simple, rustic bread of ancient Egypt to intricately decorated cakes that look like edible art, baking has come a long way.

On r/Baking, you’ll find a little bit of everything — cakes shaped like cats, snakes, or even Shrek, alongside delicate and flaky croissants, and elegant cream puff swans. Some look straight out of a professional bakery, while others have that a slightly imperfect, homemade charm.

What makes this space so interesting is who’s behind these bakes. Most of them aren’t professional pastry chefs… they’re students, home bakers, or people squeezing in a hobby after work. And yet, the results are simply stunning. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Years Cat Birthday Cake I Made For My Sister :)

This Years Cat Birthday Cake I Made For My Sister :)

sukoshibear Report

11points
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would almost not be able to eat that! 🙀

4
4points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Recent Cake By My Mom Hehe

    Recent Cake By My Mom Hehe

    Ok_Horror_2572 Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    I Made Baklava

    I Made Baklava

    Sweetlo123 Report

    10points
    POST

    Baking goes back to around 2600 BCE, when the ancient Egyptians were already making bread using early forms of leavening. In fact, even cakes trace back to Egypt — after all, they were the ones who invented the oven in the first place. These early cakes were pretty simple, bread-like and sweetened with honey rather than sugar.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Over time, the Greeks and Romans began experimenting by adding ingredients like eggs, butter, nuts, and dried fruits.

    The cakes as we know them now, with frosting and sponge-like consistency, actually developed in Europe between 17-19th century. Better ovens and wider access to ingredients led to more refined recipes.
    #4

    Beaded/Embroidered Birthday Cake!

    Beaded/Embroidered Birthday Cake!

    Crafty_Plants Report

    10points
    POST
    #5

    I Made Acorn Bonbons With Cookie Leaf Bases

    I Made Acorn Bonbons With Cookie Leaf Bases

    inspiredtotaste Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Lemon Shortbread

    Lemon Shortbread

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today, baking looks a bit different from its traditional roots. It started as a slow process born out of necessity, but has now become a fast-growing global industry. The science behind it hasn’t gone anywhere though. We still need the basic ingredients, ratios, temperature and timing. A little too much baking soda can make your cake taste off, while too little can make it dense.

    Unlike cooking, you can’t really improvise halfway through and that’s what makes baking so precise.

    What’s changed is how much emphasis we now put on the art side of baking. Now it’s more about quality, creativity, and how good it looks on camera.
    #7

    Home Cafe With My Baker Friends

    Home Cafe With My Baker Friends

    hartfield05 Report

    9points
    POST
    #8

    I Made A Highland Cow Cake!

    I Made A Highland Cow Cake!

    jlallen0518 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    I Made A Giant Snickers Bar For My Fiancé's Birthday

    I Made A Giant Snickers Bar For My Fiancé's Birthday

    Handsome-Lady Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media has also turned home bakers into full-on creators. A hobby can now become a small business, and the bar for what counts as a finished bake has gone way up. Everything is being judged by how it looks on screen as much as how it tastes.

    People have been experimenting with flavors, colors, textures, and shapes in ways that go far beyond tradition. A simple cake can turn into something that looks like a painting or a sculpture.

    Frosting is piped like embroidery, and glazes are poured to create that perfect mirror finish. Even the layers are carefully designed to surprise when the cake is sliced.
    #10

    The Little Girl Who Helps Her Mom Drop Off Packages At Our House Always Comes In To Look At The Cakes Ready For Collection, This Time She’s Getting A Surprise

    The Little Girl Who Helps Her Mom Drop Off Packages At Our House Always Comes In To Look At The Cakes Ready For Collection, This Time She’s Getting A Surprise

    ohheysarahjay Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    A Lot Of Love And A Very Late Night Went Into All These Flowers For Our Local Garden Club

    A Lot Of Love And A Very Late Night Went Into All These Flowers For Our Local Garden Club

    ohheysarahjay Report

    9points
    POST
    #12

    Gingerbread Cake

    Gingerbread Cake

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    9points
    POST

    Viral trends like burn-away cakes or illusion cakes keep taking over our feeds all the time.

    You might remember the trend of hyper-realistic cakes that blew up during the pandemic. It even led to a Netflix series called ‘Is It Cake?’ These cakes looked exactly like everyday objects, from sneakers and burgers to handbags and soap bars.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other baked goods like sourdough starters and cloud bread also went viral during the pandemic.

    Research shows that home baking saw a major spike worldwide during lockdowns, often called “pandemic baking.” Searches for baked goods and baking recipes increased sharply. Sales of flour, yeast, and baking ingredients also rose significantly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    For My Sister 💙

    For My Sister 💙

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    9points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Love this cake! ❤️

    1
    1point
    reply
    #14

    Sharing Because My Friends & Family Can’t Appreciate This Achievement 😘👌

    Sharing Because My Friends & Family Can’t Appreciate This Achievement 😘👌

    Gammachan Report

    9points
    POST
    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beautiful cannelés, one of my favourite cakes, along with about a million others.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #15

    ✨ I Made Sun & Moon Cake For Ramadan 🌙🌞

    ✨ I Made Sun & Moon Cake For Ramadan 🌙🌞

    pinkastrogrill Report

    9points
    POST

    Beyond the obvious win of getting delicious baked goods at the end, baking also comes with a bunch of mental health benefits. Studies suggest that it can improve focus and create a sense of achievement, because the process is structured and goal-oriented.

    It is also described as a calming and mindful activity that helps reduce stress and improve mood.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When you focus your attention on an activity like baking, you’re more present in the moment and less focused on stressors of the past or future.

    It also stimulates all five of our senses — touch, smell, sight, sound, and taste. This sensory aspect can be quite therapeutic for some people.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I feel like cooking — like art-making in certain ways — is a very solitary practice that’s very meditative. And it not just nourishes you visually, it's nourishing to you internally. So I think that's why cooking in general is always such an approachable subject matter, when people might feel a little bit intimidated by art,” says Lizabel Stella, social media and digital content manager at the Blanton Museum in Texas.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Birthday Cake

    A Birthday Cake

    Laurel_shada Report

    9points
    POST
    #17

    It's That Time Of The Year Again—mooncake Season! 🥮 Spent The Whole Weekend Baking These Goodies

    It's That Time Of The Year Again—mooncake Season! 🥮 Spent The Whole Weekend Baking These Goodies

    chenqian615 Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Came to think of Mooncake from Final Space! Chookity!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Pumpkin Cake

    Pumpkin Cake

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments

    Another benefit of baking is that it can help strengthen existing relationships and lead to new friendships. Baking with family or friends can be a shared experience that brings people closer and creates new memories.

    It can also act as a natural conversation starter. For example, bringing a batch of cookies or cupcakes to share can help break the ice with neighbors or colleagues.

    “When we’re cooking and baking, we’re often re-creating positive experiences or happy memories. For example, using the cookie recipe your grandmother passed down to you. That can help you feel connected to moments, memories, or people you love,” says Pamela Honsberger, a family doctor and director of physician engagement and leadership development at Kaiser Permanente in California.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    My Wife Made Me A 25 Layer Vanilla Maple Crepe Cake For My Birthday!

    My Wife Made Me A 25 Layer Vanilla Maple Crepe Cake For My Birthday!

    Toxik916 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Monster Mash Cake 👹🍰

    Monster Mash Cake 👹🍰

    ZebraShot3692 Report

    8points
    POST

    Many places also have baking groups, classes, and workshops, which provide a great opportunity to learn new recipes while connecting with others.

    Online communities like those on Reddit and other social media platforms also play a big role in bringing people together. They give home bakers a space to share their creations, ask for advice, and celebrate small wins… no matter their skill level.

    On these platforms, you can find first-time attempts and even advanced decorative cakes. You can also see people receiving encouragement, feedback, and inspiration in real-time from others around the world.
    #21

    I Made Banana Tartlets Inspired By The Infamous “$6 Million Banana”

    I Made Banana Tartlets Inspired By The Infamous “$6 Million Banana”

    inspiredtotaste Report

    8points
    POST
    #22

    I Made Cream Puff Swans

    I Made Cream Puff Swans

    inspiredtotaste Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even if you’ve never baked a cake in your life, you might still find yourself oddly drawn to pictures of them — just like right now.

    That's because baking, at its best, is art.

    It affects us in almost the same way visual art does. And the cherry on top is that our brain knows it’s edible, which makes the reaction even stronger and more instinctive.

    Research shows that simply viewing food images can activate areas of the brain linked to taste and reward, almost as if we are “mentally tasting” the food. This can trigger cravings, anticipation, and even emotional responses like comfort or pleasure.
    #23

    These Special Buttercream Bouquets Went Out As A Surprise Thank You To Some Amazing Nurses

    These Special Buttercream Bouquets Went Out As A Surprise Thank You To Some Amazing Nurses

    ohheysarahjay Report

    8points
    POST
    #24

    I’ve Become Obsessed With Making Mini Pies!

    I’ve Become Obsessed With Making Mini Pies!

    McDonaldsPrincess Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The best part about baking is that you don’t have to be a baker to be a part of the community. You can be a foodie and still enjoy it just by scrolling, saving, or sharing.

    Because even though it looks like a skill, it still shows up everywhere — celebrations, stress days, late-night cravings, even our social media algorithms.

    And who knows, some of these creations might even inspire you to try your hand at making croissants or cupcakes someday.
    #25

    Autumn Harvest Loaf

    Autumn Harvest Loaf

    sleepinginmykitchen Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Unicorn In Captivity Black Cocoa Sheet Cake

    Unicorn In Captivity Black Cocoa Sheet Cake

    Lil_Terror Report

    8points
    POST
    #27

    I Recreated The Kiss By Gustav Klimt Using Thousands Of Sprinkles. This Time It Only Took 10 Hours!

    I Recreated The Kiss By Gustav Klimt Using Thousands Of Sprinkles. This Time It Only Took 10 Hours!

    Barbi0za Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Sometimes The Simple Ones Are The Most Meaningful

    Sometimes The Simple Ones Are The Most Meaningful

    These Are For Celebrating Ringing That Bell Tomorrow, For Kicking Breast Cancers Bum. I Feel So Lucky To Have Been Able To Make These For Such A Special Person, And Such A Special Moment.

    ohheysarahjay Report

    8points
    POST
    #29

    Holiday Cookie Party

    Holiday Cookie Party

    TheTenorChef Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My Gingerbread House This Year. Won 3rd Place

    My Gingerbread House This Year. Won 3rd Place

    viktor72 Report

    8points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now I wanna see #1 and #2!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #31

    It's My Husband's Birthday Tomorrow

    It's My Husband's Birthday Tomorrow

    Home-baker87 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Every Year I Bake A Ton Of Cookies For Friends And Family. Here's All 2,341 Now That Cookie Chaos 2025 Is Wrapped!

    Every Year I Bake A Ton Of Cookies For Friends And Family. Here's All 2,341 Now That Cookie Chaos 2025 Is Wrapped!

    SmallGingerLady Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #33

    Holiday Cat Macarons!

    Holiday Cat Macarons!

    Nat_Log3982 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    The Trifle I'm Bringing To Dinner Tomorrow! It's A "Deconstructed" Black Forest Cake Hehe

    The Trifle I'm Bringing To Dinner Tomorrow! It's A "Deconstructed" Black Forest Cake Hehe

    One_Flamingo9534 Report

    8points
    POST
    #35

    Last Cake Of The Year

    Last Cake Of The Year

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    8points
    POST
    annaekberg avatar
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a cute winter cake.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies

    Gingerbread Sandwich Cookies

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    8points
    POST
    #37

    Crème Brûlée Donuts. Filled With Vanilla Crème Patisserie

    Crème Brûlée Donuts. Filled With Vanilla Crème Patisserie

    SeoulFeminist Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    My First Ever Professional Cake!

    My First Ever Professional Cake!

    ailataann Report

    8points
    POST
    #39

    Cake I Made For My Son's Birthday. Not So Pretty But I Loved It 😅

    Cake I Made For My Son's Birthday. Not So Pretty But I Loved It 😅

    AdorableAd5104 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Recent Cakes For A Bridgerton Watch Party

    Recent Cakes For A Bridgerton Watch Party

    Laurel_shada Report

    8points
    POST
    #41

    My Most Beautiful Cheesecake Yet

    My Most Beautiful Cheesecake Yet

    dstape1 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    We Made A Coco Inspired Cake Of Calaveras De AZúcar

    We Made A Coco Inspired Cake Of Calaveras De AZúcar

    ohheysarahjay Report

    7points
    POST
    #43

    Proud Cookie Mom Here Just Sharing Some Pics

    Proud Cookie Mom Here Just Sharing Some Pics

    lovevamp3 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Broke College Student Macarons

    Broke College Student Macarons

    WillyWankersFaptory Report

    7points
    POST
    #45

    The Prettiest Tart I've Ever Made

    The Prettiest Tart I've Ever Made

    couldabeenacalvin Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    As A Non-Baker, It Ain’t Much But It’s Honest Work

    As A Non-Baker, It Ain’t Much But It’s Honest Work

    7babydoll Report

    7points
    POST
    #47

    So Many Cookies. So Much Butter 🥲

    So Many Cookies. So Much Butter 🥲

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    I Made A Christmas Cheesecake For My Husband

    I Made A Christmas Cheesecake For My Husband

    inspiredtotaste Report

    7points
    POST
    #49

    Concha’s💙

    Concha’s💙

    maya_bby Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Practising For My Sil’s Engagement Party

    Practising For My Sil’s Engagement Party

    zaliaazleen Report

    7points
    POST
    #51

    Husband Made Me A Birthday Cake! (He Doesn't Bake And Never Piped Or Made Buttercream Before)

    Husband Made Me A Birthday Cake! (He Doesn't Bake And Never Piped Or Made Buttercream Before)

    healingIsNoContact Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    The Homeowner’s Wife Gave Us Macrons At Work Today

    The Homeowner’s Wife Gave Us Macrons At Work Today

    dead_hobo_society Report

    7points
    POST
    #53

    Some Flowers For A Beautiful Milestone!

    Some Flowers For A Beautiful Milestone!

    ohheysarahjay Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Felt Like It Was Really Important I Make Some Peanut Butter Cup Brownies So I Can Get Chocolate Wasted This Weekend

    Felt Like It Was Really Important I Make Some Peanut Butter Cup Brownies So I Can Get Chocolate Wasted This Weekend

    F00dventures Report

    7points
    POST
    #55

    The Cake I Made My Dad As A Teen Baker!

    The Cake I Made My Dad As A Teen Baker!

    TurnerkBallet Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Solar System Cake That My Incredible Wife Made For Our 8 Year Old’s Birthday

    Solar System Cake That My Incredible Wife Made For Our 8 Year Old’s Birthday

    OkNose292 Report

    7points
    POST
    #57

    We Made A 19 Cupcake Buttercream Flower Bouquet For A Wedding

    We Made A 19 Cupcake Buttercream Flower Bouquet For A Wedding

    ohheysarahjay Report

    7points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they toss the flowers? 😋

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Twas Time To Pull Out My Fave Baking Mold And Make Some Honey Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

    Twas Time To Pull Out My Fave Baking Mold And Make Some Honey Chocolate Chip Banana Bread

    F00dventures Report

    7points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the cells are facing the right way also! 👍

    1
    1point
    reply
    #59

    If I Had A Nickel For Every Spongebob Cake Order I’ve Made, I’d Have A Dollar

    If I Had A Nickel For Every Spongebob Cake Order I’ve Made, I’d Have A Dollar

    TurbulentWeb635 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    How Should I Price My Cakes?

    How Should I Price My Cakes?

    genkcals Report

    7points
    POST
    #61

    The Students At The School I Work For Are Doing Shrek The Musical For Their Spring Musical. I Volunteered To Make Them A Cake For Their Cast Party

    The Students At The School I Work For Are Doing Shrek The Musical For Their Spring Musical. I Volunteered To Make Them A Cake For Their Cast Party

    iamnotchris Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I Was An Overmixing Skeptic, So I Did Science!

    I Was An Overmixing Skeptic, So I Did Science!

    charcoalhibiscus Report

    6points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP: "Conclusions: Don’t overmix your cake like heck! These results lend credence to the method of either mixing in the wets and drys manually (what I normally do when I’m not doing science) or combining with the mixer on low only until entirely incorporated. In the future if I do this experiment again, I will try a more reasonable amount of overmixing (simulating what someone might do by accident) vs even less baking powder (simulating someone working with near-totally d**d baking powder)." Much longer on Reddit!

    1
    1point
    reply
    #63

    Spice Cake

    Spice Cake

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Made My Daughter A Strawberry Birthday Cake, And She Was So Enamored She Wanted To Take A Picture Of It 😭

    Made My Daughter A Strawberry Birthday Cake, And She Was So Enamored She Wanted To Take A Picture Of It 😭

    people_skillz Report

    6points
    POST
    #65

    Went To Cake Picnic In NYC This Weekend And Decided To Make An Illusion Cake!

    Went To Cake Picnic In NYC This Weekend And Decided To Make An Illusion Cake!

    iamnotchris Report

    6points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great sculpting on the steak bits!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    My Attempt At A Yule Log

    My Attempt At A Yule Log

    deliberatewellbeing Report

    6points
    POST
    #67

    My Boyfriend Is Obsessed With Eggs, What Better Way To Celebrate His Birthday With A Giant Egg Cake?

    My Boyfriend Is Obsessed With Eggs, What Better Way To Celebrate His Birthday With A Giant Egg Cake?

    Esnemyl Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    I Made A Cinderella Themed Cake For My Daughter's Middle School Cast Party

    I Made A Cinderella Themed Cake For My Daughter's Middle School Cast Party

    iamnotchris Report

    6points
    POST
    #69

    For A Very Good Boy ❤️

    For A Very Good Boy ❤️

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    My Horse-Loving Daughter Turns 9 This Weekend And She Requested A Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cake🤎🐎

    My Horse-Loving Daughter Turns 9 This Weekend And She Requested A Chocolate Cookies & Cream Cake🤎🐎

    Home-baker87 Report

    6points
    POST
    #71

    I’m Really Proud Of This 😭

    I’m Really Proud Of This 😭

    PLUTOO95 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Candle Cakes W/ Earl Grey Filling. I’m Cozymaxxing

    Candle Cakes W/ Earl Grey Filling. I’m Cozymaxxing

    shannsb Report

    6points
    POST
    #73

    My First Halloween Cake

    My First Halloween Cake

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    13-Year-Old Made A Halloween Cake For Her Class

    13-Year-Old Made A Halloween Cake For Her Class

    Woodnote_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #75

    I Cannot Believe My Mom Used To This All By Herself

    I Cannot Believe My Mom Used To This All By Herself

    caf4676 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Funfetti Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls Per The Birthday Girl's Request 🩷

    Funfetti Sourdough Cinnamon Rolls Per The Birthday Girl's Request 🩷

    Home-baker87 Report

    5points
    POST
    #77

    I Made These Over A Week Ago. And I’m Still Thinking About Them. Lemon Blueberry Buttermilk Biscuits With A Lemon Glaze

    I Made These Over A Week Ago. And I’m Still Thinking About Them. Lemon Blueberry Buttermilk Biscuits With A Lemon Glaze

    F00dventures Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    My Progress After 2 Years Of Baking!

    My Progress After 2 Years Of Baking!

    knightingayle Report

    5points
    POST
    #79

    Bunny Bowl Brown Sugar Cookies

    Bunny Bowl Brown Sugar Cookies

    h0494 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Strawberry Cheesecake Macs Are So Pretty For Valentine's Day 🩷🩷🩷

    Strawberry Cheesecake Macs Are So Pretty For Valentine's Day 🩷🩷🩷

    Home-baker87 Report

    5points
    POST
    #81

    Cookies For The People I Love 🩷

    Cookies For The People I Love 🩷

    siyanxo Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Lemon Shortbread Froggies With Whipped Lemon Ganache Filling

    Lemon Shortbread Froggies With Whipped Lemon Ganache Filling

    xspineofasnakex Report

    5points
    POST
    #83

    Bake Sale Stuff

    Bake Sale Stuff

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    The Best Seller From My Pie Pop Up: The Thanksgiving Sampler

    The Best Seller From My Pie Pop Up: The Thanksgiving Sampler

    simplyplated Report

    4points
    POST
    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pumpkin, pecan….but what are the other two?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #85

    Edible Flower Wedding Cake

    Edible Flower Wedding Cake

    PatisserieChef Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    This Weeks Cookie Drop For My Bizz

    This Weeks Cookie Drop For My Bizz

    matt_bakes Report

    4points
    POST
    #87

    It's The Early Morning Of My 30th Birthday And I Couldn't Sleep. Decided To Bake A Pie. (Before/After)

    It's The Early Morning Of My 30th Birthday And I Couldn't Sleep. Decided To Bake A Pie. (Before/After)

    kingqueefsalot Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    $6 A Cookie? Fear Of Over Pricing

    $6 A Cookie? Fear Of Over Pricing

    Spiteful_Brunette Report

    2points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hershey's that taste like vomit, and we can talk..

    1
    1point
    reply
    #89

    Baby's Breath In Dessert? Was I Right To Complain?

    Baby's Breath In Dessert? Was I Right To Complain?

    _allycat Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow