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From the simple, rustic bread of ancient Egypt to intricately decorated cakes that look like edible art, baking has come a long way.

On r/Baking, you’ll find a little bit of everything — cakes shaped like cats, snakes, or even Shrek, alongside delicate and flaky croissants, and elegant cream puff swans. Some look straight out of a professional bakery, while others have that a slightly imperfect, homemade charm.

What makes this space so interesting is who’s behind these bakes. Most of them aren’t professional pastry chefs… they’re students, home bakers, or people squeezing in a hobby after work. And yet, the results are simply stunning. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.