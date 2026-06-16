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“Male Karen” Harasses Dad Helping His Daughter In Restroom Until Girl Cries, Gets Just Treatment From Manager
Dad helping daughter in restroom while male Karen harasses them, causing distress until manager intervenes.
Parenting, Travel

“Male Karen” Harasses Dad Helping His Daughter In Restroom Until Girl Cries, Gets Just Treatment From Manager

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A father helping his two young daughters wash their hands in a women’s restroom at a convenience store has gone viral after being confronted by a customer — a middle-aged white man.

The “male Karen” accused the father of inconveniencing a sick elderly woman who was waiting outside to use the facility; however, social media users were largely unsympathetic to his argument.

Highlights
  • A father helping his young daughters wash their hands in a women's restroom was confronted by a “male Karen.”
  • The man accused the father of inconveniencing female customers by being in the women’s bathroom.
  • Social media users overwhelmingly sided with the dad, praising him for avoiding a violent confrontation.

Many praised the father for choosing not to take the girls into the men’s restroom, where open urinals could make the environment “uncomfortable.”

Commenters also pointed out that leaving the girls unattended was “not a reasonable option,” as they appeared to be toddlers.

The dad called the confronter a “weirdo who wants to see the girls in the men’s restroom” after the store’s manager sided with him and treated the other justly.

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    The video appears to have been recorded by the father himself, given the angle; however, it is unclear whether he posted it on his own.

    It boasts 14.5 million views on X as of this writing.

    View of winding country road from inside car with driver holding steering wheel

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    The clip opens with a man in a black T-shirt and beige baseball cap, alongside both his daughters, using a wash basin in a restroom, with the main door open and the store’s manager overlooking their activities from the entrance.

    The other man, meanwhile, stands with his body half inside the restroom while yelling, “There is a man with his two little girls in the women’s bathroom.”

    He informs both the dad and the manager about another woman outside the restroom “with her mother who is very ill.”

    “He is taking his whole sweet time,” the man added about the dad.

    Man in cap standing inside restroom appearing to confront someone with man in background

    Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

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    The commotion led one of the two young girls to cry, but the dad did not turn around and engage with the man.

    Instead, he focused on calming his daughters down and called the man “immature.”

    At this point, the manager at the scene slammed the restroom door shut on the man’s face.

    Entrance to women's restroom with large female symbol on maroon door

    Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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    The next part of the video showed all the parties involved in an open area inside the convenience store, with the father still filming the other man.

    The latter can be heard calling the cops to the location while describing what had happened.

    The video concludes with the father asking the staff if he needs to wait to speak to law enforcement and, upon being given the all-clear, departing the store.

    He accused the man of wanting to see little girls in the men’s restroom before leaving.

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    Netizens largely agreed with the father, arguing he should have been the one to call the police

    Father holding crying daughter in restroom with man watching in background

    Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

    “He was being a good dad. There was no one in there when he came in. The other guy is just being a j*rk,” one noted.

    “Excuse me, sir, why are you on the phone, standing at the entrance watching two little girls in the bathroom?” another asked.

    Dad helping daughter in restroom under harassment from male Karen incident

    Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

    A third echoed the sentiment, saying, “He had no business being there, yelling and scaring little girls. The dad should have called the police on that idiot.”

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    “I would have gotten him arrested within minutes,” a fourth asserted. 

    Man on phone involved in male Karen restroom harassment incident

    Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

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    Meanwhile, several fathers went on to share their own similar experiences. 

    “I got grief from a woman in a wheelchair at the cinema when I took my five-year-old into the disabled toilet when the men’s was busy. We did not take long, though. We were in there for about two minutes,” one said.

    “I faced the same thing at an airport once. It feels like being a girl dad, and taking your kids to a public toilet is a lose-lose scenario.”

    Many praised the dad’s temperament and the manager’s conduct, but some also sided with the other man

    Tweet about men Kevins in male Karen harassment incident

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    “The dad has the patience of a saint,” one commented.

    “He has mastered being a father because it is not worth losing your cool in a confrontation where the kids could get hurt,” a second said.

    “The father made sure his daughters did not get traumatized because of him,” a third observed.

    Two girls in distress during male Karen restroom harassment incident

    Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

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    “The manager did the right thing by shutting the door on the guy to give the dad and his girls a moment,” a fourth added.

    One person in favor of the man who had been labeled a “male Karen,” however, argued, “The father should have taken the girls to the men’s bathroom and made sure no one was in there, just as he did in the women’s room.” 

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    Man confronting woman in wheelchair during male Karen restroom incident

    Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

    A second called the guy a “real man.”

    A third expressed that the dad should have found a “private bathroom” for himself and his daughters rather than using a women’s restroom.

    Netizens continued to argue over who was at fault in the viral video

    Tweet calling male Karen a nutcase creeper

    Image credits: Suzierizzo1

    Tweet defending dad as a good dad in restroom incident

    Image credits: eliz_francisco

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    Tweet agreeing dad is a good man and dad

    Image credits: Suzierizzo1

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    Tweet criticizing dad for restroom behavior and privacy issues

    Image credits: KnJFBAllDay

    Tweet supporting dad taking daughters in men's restroom

    Image credits: KProtein19

    Tweet praising dad for protecting daughters in restroom with male Karen harassment

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    Tweet condemning male Karen for harassing dad helping daughters in restroom

    Image credits: afterdarkziggy

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    Tweet discussing public restroom use amid male Karen harassment debate

    Image credits: SsunnyAnt

    Tweet expressing anger towards male Karen harassing dad in restroom

    Image credits: elms_ct

    Tweet expressing readiness to defend dad against male Karen harassment

    Image credits: Courtneyudhd

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    Tweet defending dad escorting daughters in bathroom amid male Karen harassment

    Image credits: Larue82300

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    Tweet opposing strangers taking children into bathroom in male Karen incident

    Image credits: SilencedSofia2

    Tweet supporting man as real man amid male Karen harassment in restroom

    Image credits: Heather88210168

    Tweet mocking old man entering women's restroom in male Karen harassment case

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    Image credits: LeoGoneSavage

    Poll Question

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    mickeyd69 avatar
    Albert
    Albert
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would take my daughter into the men’s room with me, up until a certain age. After that I would just stand outside the women’s bathroom to wait for her. Old enough to use the bathroom herself, but still too young to not keep an eye out for her.

    2
    2points
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My question is: Why TF couldn'tb that old woman enter that bathroom, if she needed so badly? She was afraid of a man with two little girls, or what? "Yay, is a man in the bathroom, now I have to p**s myself!" -or what? Both she and "Kevin" are freaking imbecil.

    1
    1point
    reply
    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All those saying 'use the men's room and make sure that's empty' well, what if there had been a sick disabled man wanting to use it as the ranting man claimed about the woman? It could have happened either way. The dad did nothing wrong, no one is harmed by a man (being supervised by the manager and making sure the coast was clear first!!) using the women's restroom to help his two small daughters. I mean, seriously??? What if there had been a queue and all the stalls were in use when the disabled woman came in? She would have had to wait in that instance too. It happens! Easiest to deal with in women's restrooms where there are stalls that guarantee privacy anyway. Ridiculous fuss.

    1
    1point
    reply
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What you're overlooking is that there's no need to check if the men's toilet is empty. No man gives a flying f**k if someone takes their daughters in there with them. We're all there to do our own thing and then leave. He should have used the men's room, and I think almost universally that's what would have happened in the UK.

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    mickeyd69 avatar
    Albert
    Albert
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would take my daughter into the men’s room with me, up until a certain age. After that I would just stand outside the women’s bathroom to wait for her. Old enough to use the bathroom herself, but still too young to not keep an eye out for her.

    2
    2points
    reply
    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My question is: Why TF couldn'tb that old woman enter that bathroom, if she needed so badly? She was afraid of a man with two little girls, or what? "Yay, is a man in the bathroom, now I have to p**s myself!" -or what? Both she and "Kevin" are freaking imbecil.

    1
    1point
    reply
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    dizasterdeb avatar
    Rosie Hamilton
    Rosie Hamilton
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All those saying 'use the men's room and make sure that's empty' well, what if there had been a sick disabled man wanting to use it as the ranting man claimed about the woman? It could have happened either way. The dad did nothing wrong, no one is harmed by a man (being supervised by the manager and making sure the coast was clear first!!) using the women's restroom to help his two small daughters. I mean, seriously??? What if there had been a queue and all the stalls were in use when the disabled woman came in? She would have had to wait in that instance too. It happens! Easiest to deal with in women's restrooms where there are stalls that guarantee privacy anyway. Ridiculous fuss.

    1
    1point
    reply
    fatharry4 avatar
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Fat Harry (Oi / You)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What you're overlooking is that there's no need to check if the men's toilet is empty. No man gives a flying f**k if someone takes their daughters in there with them. We're all there to do our own thing and then leave. He should have used the men's room, and I think almost universally that's what would have happened in the UK.

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