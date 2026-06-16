“Male Karen” Harasses Dad Helping His Daughter In Restroom Until Girl Cries, Gets Just Treatment From Manager

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A father helping his two young daughters wash their hands in a women’s restroom at a convenience store has gone viral after being confronted by a customer — a middle-aged white man.

The “male Karen” accused the father of inconveniencing a sick elderly woman who was waiting outside to use the facility; however, social media users were largely unsympathetic to his argument.

Highlights A father helping his young daughters wash their hands in a women's restroom was confronted by a “male Karen.”

The man accused the father of inconveniencing female customers by being in the women’s bathroom.

Social media users overwhelmingly sided with the dad, praising him for avoiding a violent confrontation.

Many praised the father for choosing not to take the girls into the men’s restroom, where open urinals could make the environment “uncomfortable.”

Commenters also pointed out that leaving the girls unattended was “not a reasonable option,” as they appeared to be toddlers.

The dad called the confronter a “weirdo who wants to see the girls in the men’s restroom” after the store’s manager sided with him and treated the other justly.

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A “male Karen” confronted a father assisting his young daughters in a women’s restroom

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The video appears to have been recorded by the father himself, given the angle; however, it is unclear whether he posted it on his own.

It boasts 14.5 million views on X as of this writing.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

The clip opens with a man in a black T-shirt and beige baseball cap, alongside both his daughters, using a wash basin in a restroom, with the main door open and the store’s manager overlooking their activities from the entrance.

The other man, meanwhile, stands with his body half inside the restroom while yelling, “There is a man with his two little girls in the women’s bathroom.”

He informs both the dad and the manager about another woman outside the restroom “with her mother who is very ill.”

“He is taking his whole sweet time,” the man added about the dad.

Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

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The commotion led one of the two young girls to cry, but the dad did not turn around and engage with the man.

Instead, he focused on calming his daughters down and called the man “immature.”

At this point, the manager at the scene slammed the restroom door shut on the man’s face.

Image credits: Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

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The next part of the video showed all the parties involved in an open area inside the convenience store, with the father still filming the other man.

The latter can be heard calling the cops to the location while describing what had happened.

The video concludes with the father asking the staff if he needs to wait to speak to law enforcement and, upon being given the all-clear, departing the store.

He accused the man of wanting to see little girls in the men’s restroom before leaving.

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Netizens largely agreed with the father, arguing he should have been the one to call the police

Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

“He was being a good dad. There was no one in there when he came in. The other guy is just being a j*rk,” one noted.

“Excuse me, sir, why are you on the phone, standing at the entrance watching two little girls in the bathroom?” another asked.

Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

A third echoed the sentiment, saying, “He had no business being there, yelling and scaring little girls. The dad should have called the police on that idiot.”

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“I would have gotten him arrested within minutes,” a fourth asserted.

Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

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Meanwhile, several fathers went on to share their own similar experiences.

“I got grief from a woman in a wheelchair at the cinema when I took my five-year-old into the disabled toilet when the men’s was busy. We did not take long, though. We were in there for about two minutes,” one said.

“I faced the same thing at an airport once. It feels like being a girl dad, and taking your kids to a public toilet is a lose-lose scenario.”

Many praised the dad’s temperament and the manager’s conduct, but some also sided with the other man

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This father was on a road trip with his two young daughters & they needed to go to the restroom so he stopped at a QT & took them in the women’s restroom since no one was in it & a man came yelling at him to get out & called the cops.The girls were crying & then he assaulted him. pic.twitter.com/MkEqO33iSW — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 16, 2026

“The dad has the patience of a saint,” one commented.

“He has mastered being a father because it is not worth losing your cool in a confrontation where the kids could get hurt,” a second said.

“The father made sure his daughters did not get traumatized because of him,” a third observed.

Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

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“The manager did the right thing by shutting the door on the guy to give the dad and his girls a moment,” a fourth added.

One person in favor of the man who had been labeled a “male Karen,” however, argued, “The father should have taken the girls to the men’s bathroom and made sure no one was in there, just as he did in the women’s room.”

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Image credits: X/Suzierizzo1

A second called the guy a “real man.”

A third expressed that the dad should have found a “private bathroom” for himself and his daughters rather than using a women’s restroom.

Netizens continued to argue over who was at fault in the viral video

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