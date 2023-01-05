Saints, in the collective imagination, are people whose lives have inspired charity, virtue, and faith. These individuals, in their trajectories, were models of Christians and dedicated their time and their lives to the work of God.

For Catholics, the saints help to mediate between the faithful and Jesus; they are a channel for the pursuit of various desires, such as the cure of an illness, the achievement of a job, and protection. In the first centuries of Christianity, all the saints were martyrs who ended up being executed by the Roman authorities for not abandoning the faith.

The saints were believed to share in Jesus' suffering and gain direct access to God. In the 16th century, the Catholic Church reaffirmed the importance of the cult of saints during the reforms carried out in that period.

