I Used My Photoshop And Artificial Intelligence Skills To See What These 20 Saints Adored By Many Could Have Looked Like
Saints, in the collective imagination, are people whose lives have inspired charity, virtue, and faith. These individuals, in their trajectories, were models of Christians and dedicated their time and their lives to the work of God.
For Catholics, the saints help to mediate between the faithful and Jesus; they are a channel for the pursuit of various desires, such as the cure of an illness, the achievement of a job, and protection. In the first centuries of Christianity, all the saints were martyrs who ended up being executed by the Roman authorities for not abandoning the faith.
The saints were believed to share in Jesus' suffering and gain direct access to God. In the 16th century, the Catholic Church reaffirmed the importance of the cult of saints during the reforms carried out in that period.
Saint Rita Of Cascia
Rita of Cascia, born Margherita Lotti, was an Italian widow who after the death of her husband, joined an Augustinian community of religious sisters, where she was known for her austerity, prayerfulness, and charity.
Saint Joseph
According to the canonical gospels, Saint Joseph was the husband of the Virgin Mary and the adoptive father of Jesus Christ. After marrying Mary he found out that she was already pregnant and he was prepared to quietly divorce her. The angel told him that the child was the Son of God conceived by the holy spirit so Saint Joseph took Mary as his wife.
Our Lady Of Aparecida
On October 12th, the day of "Our Lady of Aparecida", the patron saint of Brazil, is celebrated. The law that established the national holiday was created on July 30, 1980, and, since then, the date has been celebrated throughout the country. She is much requested by believers who need help in a time of distress.
Saint Barbara
Saint Barbara became known as the "protector against lightning and storms" and is considered the Patroness of artillerymen, miners, and all those who work with fire. Santa Barbara is often depicted with miniature chains and a tower.
Saint Peter
Saint Peter, also known as Peter the Apostle, was a Jesus Christ disciple, recognized by the early Christian church as the leader of the 12 disciples and by the Roman Catholic Church as the first in an unbroken succession of popes.
Longinus
His identity is quite controversial. Longinus is a Latin name and is probably a reference to the long spear that, according to biblical accounts, the Roman soldier would have used to pierce the chest of Jesus on the cross, to make sure he was dead. Popular tradition dedicates the act of taking three jumps to help find a lost object.
Virgin Mary
According to the teachings of the Catholic Church, The Immaculate Conception is the belief that the Virgin Mary was free of original sin. Virgin Mary was blessed in the womb of her mother, Saint Anne by God who acted upon her soul (keeping her "immaculate") at the time of her conception.
Saint Anthony Of Padua
Anthony of Padua or Anthony of Lisbon was born into a wealthy family and by the age of fifteen asked to be sent to Coimbra where he learned theology and Latin. Later in life, he became a Portuguese Catholic priest and friar of the Franciscan Order.
Our Lady Of Fátima
Our Lady of Fátima was officially recognized by The Roman Catholic Church in 1930 as appearances of the Virgin Mary.
The story tells that she appeared six times in front of children who were tending sheep and identified to them as Lady of the Rosary. She foretold children of an upcoming event on October 13 and on that day about 70,000 people gathered at Fátima to witness the miracle of God. The event has been described as a miraculous solar phenomenon in which the Sun appeared to fall toward Earth.
Saint Francis Of Assisi
Saint Francis of Assisi is the best-known saint, and protector of animals and nature, which is due to the fact that he chose life in the forest after founding the Franciscan Order, taking refuge in the company of animals until the end of his days. He dedicated many of the words he left written to them, and on the day it is celebrated (October 4th), there are churches in various parts of the world that receive animals to be blessed.
Saint Melissa
Almost nothing is known about the origins of Saint Melissa, also known as Santa Melitina. It is known that she lived in the city of Marcianópolis, in Thrace, in the 2nd century.
Due to the fact that pagan idols fell to the ground and were broken into several pieces by the simple presence of Santa Melissa, she began to be invoked to prevent delicate and fragile objects from breaking when they were carried or manipulated.
Saint John
June 24th celebrates the birth of John the Baptist (also called "The Forerunner" in the Christian world). Saint John was a prophet who foresaw the advent of the Messiah in the person of Jesus Christ, whose cousin he was.
He was also the one who baptized Jesus. The feast of Saint John is one of the June festivities (celebrated in June). He is the only saint who has both his birth and his martyrdom (on August 29) evoked in two solemnities by the Catholic Church.
Saint Lucy
Saint Lucy was born in Syracuse, Italy, at the end of the third century. It is said that she belonged to a wealthy Italian family, which gave her excellent Christian training, to the point of having made a vow to live in perpetual virginity.
The name of Saint Lucy derives from Latin and means: Bringer of light. She is invoked by the faithful as the protector of the eyes, which are the “window of the soul”, a channel of light.
Saint Thérèse Of Lisieux
The popularity of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux also known as Saint Therese of the Child Jesus is largely a result of her epistolary essays called Histoire d’une âme (“Story of a Soul”). It conveys her loving pursuit of holiness in ordinary life. She was also the youngest person to be designated a doctor of the church.
Mary, Mother Of Jesus
Mary was a first-century Jewish woman of Nazareth, the wife of Joseph and the mother of Jesus. The New Testament account of her humility and obedience to God's message has made her an example for Christians of all ages.
The Holy Shroud Of Jesus
Perhaps no religious icon is as hotly debated as the Shroud of Turin. Regarded by some as a miraculous imprint of the body of Jesus Christ in his shroud shortly after his crucifixion, the Shroud is condemned by others as a religious hoax, painted by skilled artists in the 14th century. Although the Shroud of Turin is not officially recognized as a relic by the Catholic Church, it still inspires veneration from believers around the world.
Benigna
The Vatican announced the 24th of October 2022 as the official date for the beatification of the young woman from Ceará (Brazil) who was killed 80 years ago when she resisted being raped in Santana do Cariri. Since then, Benigna has become a symbol of the fight against femicide and sexual crimes against minors.
Mary Of Nazareth (Spiritism)
In 1984 the Spirit of Emmanuel dictated, through the famous Brazilian medium Chico Xavier, a spoken portrait of Maria de Nazaré to the photographer-artist Vicente Avela, from São Paulo, Brazil. The portrait was refined and reworked for months, in more than 20 meetings with the medium Chico.
Saint Adelaide
Adelaide was born in 931, as a princess, the daughter of a princess of Sweden, who was married to the king of Burgundy, now France. At just six years old, she lost her father.
In the last years of her life, Saint Adelaide decided to live in the Benedictine Convent of Selz, in Strasburg, Alsace. This convent had been founded by herself some years before. There, she found rest in a life devoted to prayer. There, too, she died, at the height of her eighty-six years of age. It was December 16, 999.
Saint Bianca
In the last years of her life, Saint Bianca founded a Cistercian abbey called Maubuisson. There, she wore the Cistercian habit and alternated her religious life with helping the needs of the kingdom. Saint Bianca died in Paris on November 27, 1252. Her son Louis IX was still in the East and was unable to mourn her. Saint Bianca was buried in Maubuisson Abbey. Her heart was preserved, but it was kept in the Abbey of Lys, near Melun. Her heart was taken there on March 13, 1253. The feast of Santa Branca was celebrated on December 2.