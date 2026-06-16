Bike Race Descends Into Chaos After Elderly Woman Charges Into Course On Mobility Scooter, Prompts Mass Crash

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A cycling competition in Germany’s Saarland, featuring more than 100 participants from across Europe, descended into chaos on Sunday, June 14, when an elderly woman on a mobility scooter inched forward onto the course, triggering a mass collision.

At least four cyclists were seen lying on the road, writhing in pain, according to a now-viral video that also showed one cyclist somersaulting through the air after striking the scooter.

Highlights A junior cycling race in Germany's Saarland descended into chaos when an elderly woman on a mobility scooter entered the course, causing a crash.

The incident divided social media, with some users demanding punishment for the scooter rider and criticizing the race organizers, while others responded with jokes.

The crash was not a one-off incident, as in 2021, a woman was arrested for causing an accident at the Tour de France with a signboard.

Netizens have shared mixed reactions to the incident, with some calling for strict action against the scooter rider — whose identity remains unknown — and others laughing it off.

“Straight to prison for life,” one said, while another added, “You win some, you lose some, you wreck some.”

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A viral video captured the dramatic pile-up after a mobility scooter entered the race route

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The cycling event was a junior-level race titled Saarland Trofeo Juniors.

The video of the collision begins with a large peloton of riders moving steadily along the race route as spectators lined the pavement.

Moments later, an elderly woman wearing a green T-shirt and black trousers stepped beyond the boundary.

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As she entered the roadway with her mobility scooter, one cyclist swerved sharply to avoid her.

The rider directly behind him was not as fortunate, crashing into the scooter and being launched into the air.

The video then cut to showing several cyclists folded on the road with their bikes lying nearby.

Image credits: nexta_tv/X

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The first victim, Dutch cyclist Paul Vriesman, posted on social media that he was involved in “a very nasty-looking crash” but “got away with it relatively well.”

Vriesman said he was “lost for words on how something like this can happen.”

“So much hard work and yet another setback,” he added, seemingly referring to another crash he was part of at the beginning of the racing season in the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne race.

“I didn’t get to finish the race,” he lamented.

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Los Brolin, a cycling commentator, urged spectators to use common sense and stay clear of race paths.

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He said: “Even a small step onto the road can have serious consequences at these speeds.

“This was not even the first incident of this kind during the race. Junior racing is already dangerous enough without spectators making it even more dangerous.”

Reports confirmed all those involved in the Sunday crash escaped without serious injury.

The race was won by Sindre Orholm-Lønseth of Norway, with Splinter van ’t Hoff of the Netherlands and Elias Wändel of Germany rounding out second and third positions.

While some on social media blamed the organizers alongside the scooter rider for the crash, others sought to temper the outrage

Image credits: nexta_tv/X

“Once again failing to prevent something that can be prevented. Barriers were invented for a reason,” one wrote.

“File under ‘When your sport has zero crowd control,’” a second sounded off.

“No one can tell me that the person didn’t have the intention to injure someone,” a third said, aiming at the elderly woman, while a fourth remarked, “Boomers are always focused on themselves.”

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“Arrest her,” demanded a fifth.

An elderly woman caused a mass crash during a cycling race in Germany The pensioner reportedly wanted to get a better look at the athletes, misjudged the situation, and rode directly onto the course. pic.twitter.com/oA27t7QhA1 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 15, 2026

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One who did not see the crash as so serious commented, “It’s cycling, these things happen. No need to get homicidal.”

“Maybe the cyclist that she bet on was losing,” another joked.

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Meanwhile, the next one pointed out that some spectators were focused on their beverages rather than tending to the injured cyclists.

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“Beer is more important than first aid,” they said.

A French woman was arrested for causing a crash during the 2021 Tour de France competition

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A 30-year-old French woman, posing for media cameras while holding a cardboard sign urging cyclists to “Go” and leaning onto the course, caused a mass crash during the opening stage of the Tour de France on June 26, 2021.

Veteran German rider Tony Martin was the first to hit her sign and tumble to the ground, leading to a domino effect.

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The crash resulted in two riders — Jasha Sütterlin and Ignatas Konovalovas — withdrawing from the competition, while 26 others were treated for injuries.

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The spectator, whose identity was not revealed, fled the scene before investigators arrived.

“She did not have far to travel to get to the race and clearly knew how to escape after causing damage,” an officer told the Daily Mail at the time.

“Numerous witnesses were interviewed and camera footage was also inspected in order to track the suspect down,” they added.

The woman, however, was only detained after she turned herself in to police four days later.

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The Tour de France agreed not to press charges against her, with race director Christian Prudhomme saying, “This story has been blown out of proportion, but we wish to remind everyone of the safety rules on the race.

“If you come to the Tour, you hold your kid, you hold your pet, and don’t cross the road carelessly. And above all, you respect the riders — they’re the ones worthy of live TV,” he added.

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“That lady is dangerous,” a netizen said about the elderly woman

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