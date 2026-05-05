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Generation gaps will always exist. There will always be profound differences in values, beliefs, and approaches in life between older folks and younger people.

That disparity may lead to clashes that can sometimes turn embarrassing. Baby Boomers, for example, may shoot themselves in the foot with their statements and overall attitude, much like what you will see through the following images.

We picked out these posts from the Boomers Being Fools subreddit. Sure, some of these may be laughable, but others are just downright unhinged. Either way, may you have an entertaining time scrolling through.