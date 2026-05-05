32 Older People Who Unknowingly Shamed Themselves Online, Much To Everyone’s Entertainment
Generation gaps will always exist. There will always be profound differences in values, beliefs, and approaches in life between older folks and younger people.
That disparity may lead to clashes that can sometimes turn embarrassing. Baby Boomers, for example, may shoot themselves in the foot with their statements and overall attitude, much like what you will see through the following images.
We picked out these posts from the Boomers Being Fools subreddit. Sure, some of these may be laughable, but others are just downright unhinged. Either way, may you have an entertaining time scrolling through.
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Still As Prevalent Today As It Was 56 Years Ago And Beyond
Boomer Yelled At Me From A Block Away Because Of My Yard Sign
It wouldn’t be fair to focus all the criticism on boomers for supposedly being out of touch with reality. Older generations have always clashed with their younger counterparts, and it has been happening for decades.
University of California, Santa Barbara academics John Protzo and Jonathan Schooler published a 2019 study examining recurring complaints older folks have about the younger generation.
Boomers vs. Internet
Take My Demon Seed
This Is Why Boomer Parents Are Banned From Grandkids They Played Fafo
The two experts observed that people with authoritarian tendencies are much more likely to perceive younger people as “lacking” in something.
“The ‘kids these days' effect is not just a general belief in societal decline,” the researchers wrote. “While people may believe in a general decline, they also believe that children are especially deficient in the traits in which they happen to excel.”
I Mean... She's Not Wrong
It Really Is A Shame
It's Annoying
But if we’re talking about generational conflict, there hasn’t been one that is more heated than the clash between Baby Boomers and Millennials. There are even studies that examine this rift, including the supposed bias the former has against the latter regarding workplace issues.
My Maga Boomer Mom Constantly Texts Me About All The Great Things Djt Is Doing So I Sent Her This
My Neighbor Says Biden Is Behind The Hurricane
We Seem To Disagree
“Many Baby Boomers have expressed the desire to remain in the workforce longer, and some see Millennials—viewed by employers as cheaper and more adaptable—as standing in their way,” an excerpt from the 2023 study reads.
Meanwhile, the study also found that millennials are also frustrated by how Baby Boomers critique their cultural contributions.
It's True
“Tables Around Us Applauded My Frustration” At Someone Else Wearing A Hat In The Dining Area Of A Cruise Ship
However, such conflicts aren’t always a bad thing. As cultural historian Lawrence Samuel points out, generational clashes have historically served as a means of progress for Americans.
“While such divides no doubt create social tension and conflict, they are, all in all, a good thing, as they constantly renew the energy of our country and foster growth and innovation,” he wrote.
My Fil
What A Dumb Jerk!
Boomer Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished
Boomer Karen Who Went Ballistic In Viral Video Finally Gets Arrested
Can't Make This Shit Up
Whenever Boomers Give "Sage" Advice
Boomer Entitlement
Wow Bernie Is Right…
This is why Bernie is like the only good politician atm. Hes pointing out??? That the democrats have also abandoned people????
My Wife’s Boomer Family And Their Racist House Decorations…
Anyone Else’s Parents??
They Are So Close To Getting It
Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals
Boomer Is Wanted For Destroying Lgbtq Library Books
Analog Clocks
It Was Different Back Then
This Snitching Prick Imagining All The Senior Coffees He Can Get Once The Reward Money Comes In
To call someone a snitching p***k for revealing the whereabouts of a m******r to the police is truly despicable.