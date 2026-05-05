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Generation gaps will always exist. There will always be profound differences in values, beliefs, and approaches in life between older folks and younger people. 

That disparity may lead to clashes that can sometimes turn embarrassing. Baby Boomers, for example, may shoot themselves in the foot with their statements and overall attitude, much like what you will see through the following images. 

We picked out these posts from the Boomers Being Fools subreddit. Sure, some of these may be laughable, but others are just downright unhinged. Either way, may you have an entertaining time scrolling through.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Still As Prevalent Today As It Was 56 Years Ago And Beyond

Still As Prevalent Today As It Was 56 Years Ago And Beyond

ObsidianNight102399 Report

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amylee_2 avatar
amy lee
amy lee
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So accurate it genuinely hurts to know that haven't changed

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    #2

    Boomer Yelled At Me From A Block Away Because Of My Yard Sign

    Boomer Yelled At Me From A Block Away Because Of My Yard Sign

    shaunsquid Report

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    #3

    Boomers Be Like…

    Boomers Be Like…

    Powerful-Dog363 Report

    11points
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    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    It wouldn’t be fair to focus all the criticism on boomers for supposedly being out of touch with reality. Older generations have always clashed with their younger counterparts, and it has been happening for decades. 

    University of California, Santa Barbara academics John Protzo and Jonathan Schooler published a 2019 study examining recurring complaints older folks have about the younger generation.

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    #4

    Boomers vs. Internet

    Boomers vs. Internet

    [deleted] Report

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    #5

    Take My Demon Seed

    Take My Demon Seed

    No-Ingenuity-3468 Report

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    #6

    This Is Why Boomer Parents Are Banned From Grandkids They Played Fafo

    This Is Why Boomer Parents Are Banned From Grandkids They Played Fafo

    CommercialPound1615 Report

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    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
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    1 hour ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    The two experts observed that people with authoritarian tendencies are much more likely to perceive younger people as “lacking” in something. 

    “The ‘kids these days' effect is not just a general belief in societal decline,” the researchers wrote. “While people may believe in a general decline, they also believe that children are especially deficient in the traits in which they happen to excel.”

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    #7

    I Mean... She's Not Wrong

    I Mean... She's Not Wrong

    urine-monkey Report

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    #8

    It Really Is A Shame

    It Really Is A Shame

    [deleted] Report

    7points
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    #9

    It's Annoying

    It's Annoying

    [deleted] Report

    7points
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    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmmmm, I believe that saying was from around 1750... bit earlier than the Boomer gen.

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    But if we’re talking about generational conflict, there hasn’t been one that is more heated than the clash between Baby Boomers and Millennials. There are even studies that examine this rift, including the supposed bias the former has against the latter regarding workplace issues. 
    #10

    My Maga Boomer Mom Constantly Texts Me About All The Great Things Djt Is Doing So I Sent Her This

    My Maga Boomer Mom Constantly Texts Me About All The Great Things Djt Is Doing So I Sent Her This

    kootles10 Report

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    #11

    My Neighbor Says Biden Is Behind The Hurricane

    My Neighbor Says Biden Is Behind The Hurricane

    Yankee_313502 Report

    6points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "And before he was born?" 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️

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    #12

    We Seem To Disagree

    We Seem To Disagree

    Ordinary-Quarter-384 Report

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    “Many Baby Boomers have expressed the desire to remain in the workforce longer, and some see Millennials—viewed by employers as cheaper and more adaptable—as standing in their way,” an excerpt from the 2023 study reads. 

    Meanwhile, the study also found that millennials are also frustrated by how Baby Boomers critique their cultural contributions.

    #13

    It's True

    It's True

    [deleted] Report

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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's why I am going BACK to teaching. But in a role that doesn't really have anything to do with the parents.

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    #14

    “Tables Around Us Applauded My Frustration” At Someone Else Wearing A Hat In The Dining Area Of A Cruise Ship

    “Tables Around Us Applauded My Frustration” At Someone Else Wearing A Hat In The Dining Area Of A Cruise Ship

    weolo_travel Report

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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The scowl on her face looks like the kind of thing intended to curse the victim but bounces back

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    #15

    Learn Learned

    Learn Learned

    JoystikJester Report

    5points
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    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a boomer and that's funny.

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    However, such conflicts aren’t always a bad thing. As cultural historian Lawrence Samuel points out, generational clashes have historically served as a means of progress for Americans. 

    “While such divides no doubt create social tension and conflict, they are, all in all, a good thing, as they constantly renew the energy of our country and foster growth and innovation,” he wrote

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    #16

    My Fil

    My Fil

    thedudeabidesOG Report

    5points
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the face is from hearing the word "literally" for the seven thousandth time in a day and not once was it used in the correct context.

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    #17

    What A Dumb Jerk!

    What A Dumb Jerk!

    AlternativeTree3283 Report

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    #18

    Boomer Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished

    Boomer Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished

    Immediate_Age Report

    5points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She even had the hair and face I'd expect

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    #19

    Boomer Karen Who Went Ballistic In Viral Video Finally Gets Arrested

    Boomer Karen Who Went Ballistic In Viral Video Finally Gets Arrested

    Fantastic_Ad_8378 Report

    5points
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    #20

    Can't Make This Shit Up

    Can't Make This Shit Up

    Exotic_Concentrate_2 Report

    5points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BBC should see my macros then 🙀

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    #21

    Whenever Boomers Give "Sage" Advice

    Whenever Boomers Give "Sage" Advice

    kootles10 Report

    4points
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    #22

    Boomer Entitlement

    Boomer Entitlement

    GaneshaXi Report

    4points
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    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'I am important, and must take up lots of space. Look at my cr*tch!'

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    #23

    Wow Bernie Is Right…

    Wow Bernie Is Right…

    [deleted] Report

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    fluffydreg avatar
    FluffyDreg
    FluffyDreg
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why Bernie is like the only good politician atm. Hes pointing out??? That the democrats have also abandoned people????

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    #24

    My Wife’s Boomer Family And Their Racist House Decorations…

    My Wife’s Boomer Family And Their Racist House Decorations…

    Inappropriate-Ebb Report

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    #25

    Anyone Else’s Parents??

    Anyone Else’s Parents??

    No_Historian718 Report

    3points
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    #26

    They Are So Close To Getting It

    They Are So Close To Getting It

    josiebennett70 Report

    3points
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    #27

    Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals

    Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animals

    Head-Cow-5360 Report

    3points
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    #28

    Boomer Is Wanted For Destroying Lgbtq Library Books

    Boomer Is Wanted For Destroying Lgbtq Library Books

    theredhound19 Report

    3points
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    #29

    Analog Clocks

    Analog Clocks

    ThatAvidPandaBear Report

    3points
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    #30

    It Was Different Back Then

    It Was Different Back Then

    [deleted] Report

    2points
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    #31

    This Snitching Prick Imagining All The Senior Coffees He Can Get Once The Reward Money Comes In

    This Snitching Prick Imagining All The Senior Coffees He Can Get Once The Reward Money Comes In

    s-bd Report

    2points
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    chi-weishen avatar
    chi-wei shen
    chi-wei shen
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To call someone a snitching p***k for revealing the whereabouts of a m******r to the police is truly despicable.

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    #32

    Shut Up, Judy

    Shut Up, Judy

    oranges214 Report

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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For 45 years until you have saved a house deposit. But by then there will be no houses for sale as they will all be owned by massive corporations.

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