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It was during the pandemic that many of us unexpectedly found ourselves stepping into the world of baking. Suddenly, kitchen counters became workstations, social media feeds were filled with banana bread recipes, and people were proudly showing off everything from microwave mug cakes to elaborate multi-layered desserts. For some, baking was a way to pass the time. For others, it became a comforting escape during an uncertain period. And while many of us eventually traded our mixing bowls for busy schedules once life returned to normal, there are plenty of baking enthusiasts who never stopped.

Thankfully for the rest of us, they continue creating desserts that are almost too beautiful to eat. That said, finding all these delicious masterpieces in one place can be a challenge. Luckily, the folks over at the r/Baking community have done the hard work for us. We've gathered some of the most mouthwatering, impressive, and downright irresistible creations shared by bakers from around the world. So grab a snack (trust us, you'll probably get hungry) and scroll down to enjoy this scrumptious collection of baking brilliance.

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#1

Are These Apples? Nope! They’re Cakes

Realistic apple-shaped dessert on plate with bite revealing cake

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    #2

    Just A Little Herd Of Sheep 🐑

    Cute lamb cupcakes with white frosting and detailed faces

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    #3

    A Little Buttercream Pot Plant 🪴

    Cake designed as terracotta pot with realistic green succulent icing decorations

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    Imagine taking a bite of a rich, moist chocolate cake. The frosting is silky, the sponge is perfectly soft, and for a brief moment, all your worries seem to disappear. Sounds nice, doesn't it? That's the magic of desserts. For many people, sweet treats are more than just food; they're comfort, celebration, nostalgia, and happiness all rolled into one. A slice of cake can remind someone of birthdays, family gatherings, or special moments with loved ones. But while many of us love eating desserts, there's another group of people who find just as much joy in making them. 

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    #4

    We Loved The Colour Scheme Of This Birthday Cake. We Were A Bit Nervous At First That It Was Going To Look Odd, But Was Pleasantly Surprised!

    Yellow cake with intricate purple and blue flower buttercream decorations

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    #5

    Made A Cake For The Ides Of March Tomorrow. Appropriately Enough, It Won't Stop Bleeding 🤣

    Pink frosted cake with humorous text and knife cutting through dessert

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂😂 This is a quote from the movie Mean Girls.

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    #6

    Everything I Made For My Momma’s Birthday ❤️

    Table with assorted desserts and a large 50 light decoration for celebration

    My mom’s 50th birthday! I decided to combine all of her favorite things, and most of these were baked. :)
    Focaccia (pizza style with cheese, pepperoni, and sauce), roasted tomato, Parmesan, and basil quiche, dates with blue cheese and turkey ham, BBQ pork empanadas, caramelized onion and cheese croissants, shou zhua bing with a dip, sun-dried tomato scones with herb butter, mushroom, onion, and blue cheese bites, arugula, olive oil, and prosciutto toast, and chili dip.
    For sweets: churro cookies, pastéis de nata (one of her favorites), torrejas, tres leches cupcakes, fresas con crema, and marquesitas.
    And her birthday cake: an ube and white chocolate charlotte, her absolute favorite. This is the second year in a row that it's been her cake!

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    In fact, Psychology Today beautifully explains that baking can be surprisingly therapeutic. Psychologists describe mindfulness as the practice of paying attention to the present moment without judgment. One of the most rewarding aspects of baking is that it naturally encourages this state of mind. When you're measuring ingredients, whisking batter, rolling dough, or decorating a cake, your attention is focused on what you're doing right now. In a world full of distractions, that's a pretty special thing.
    #7

    Melbourne's Cake Picnic

    Purple and white layered cake decorated with cherries and cream swirls

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    #8

    I Made A Chai-Spiced Aslan Tart

    Lion design cake with gold stars and artistic dessert decoration

    A sweet young couple at my church just had a baby boy and named him Aslan 🦁
    I’m a big C.S. Lewis fan and have loved the Narnia books since I was a kid, so I couldn’t resist baking something special for their family. His mom once told me she loves spiced desserts, so I decided on a chai-inspired tart.
    The crust and decorations are cardamom-cinnamon pâte sucrée, and the fillings are: 1) a crispy base layer of feuilletine with caramelized white chocolate and almond praliné, 2) tart apple compote, 3) chai-honey crémeux, and 4) a lightly sweet pectin glaze.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Growing up I knew a girl named Aslan. She was an awful person. 😂 This is beautiful artwork! I would never want to eat it.

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    #9

    My Croissants After Three Months Of Practice And Recipe Tweaks

    Golden croissants cooling on a wire rack on a dark countertop

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    Research also suggests that baking and cooking can have a positive impact on emotional well-being. Beyond producing delicious results, these everyday activities provide structure, purpose, and a sense of accomplishment. According to psychiatrist and trauma expert Bessel van der Kolk (2014), repetitive and rhythmic movements (such as kneading dough, whisking batter, or rolling pastry) can help regulate the body and reduce stress levels. There's something calming about repetitive motions that allows the mind to slow down and reset. That's one reason so many people turn to baking during difficult or stressful periods in life. Even when things feel chaotic, following a recipe and creating something from scratch can provide a sense of control. 
    #10

    Coconut Blackberry Cake

    Blue cake decorated with white daisies and edible bees

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    #11

    Elmo Fire Meme Cake

    Round cake with black frosting and an image of fiery Elmo character on top

    I made this cake for my sisters birthday! Shes got a great sensebof humor! Its a vanilla cake with american butter cream.

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    #12

    New Tip, Who Dis?

    Decorative dessert cake with green frosting, blackberries, and dried orange slices

    Grabbed a new tip while getting piping bags today. Thrilled. I’ve never used one this big and was nervous, but very happy with how it came out.
    Chocolate cake, cinnamon soak, cherry preserves, dark chocolate ganache, black sesame frosting on the inside, green buttercream is colored with matcha, butterfly pea, and turmeric.

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    Baking is also a wonderful creative outlet. Unlike many daily tasks that follow strict rules and expectations, baking allows people to experiment, explore, and express themselves. Some bakers play with unusual flavor combinations, while others create stunning decorations that look like they belong in an art gallery. And creativity itself appears to have measurable benefits. In a 2016 study, 658 participants were observed over a 13-day period. Each day, they reported how much time they spent engaging in creative activities, along with their emotional state and overall sense of flourishing. The results showed that participating in creative activities daily was associated with greater positivity and improved well-being. In other words, creativity doesn't just produce beautiful desserts; it can make people feel better, too.

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    #13

    It Bleeds When You Cut Into It And I Can't Stop Cackling

    Pink frosted cake with chocolate filling oozing from the center slice dessert

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    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is another view of the Caesar/Mean Girls cake. 😁

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    #14

    Chocolate Chip Cookie Bears

    Bear face chocolate chip cookies on parchment paper

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    #15

    Wife’s Amazing Homemade Cake

    Hunny pot cake with dripping orange icing on kitchen counter

    My wife made our daughter’s smash cake for her first birthday. Winnie the Pooh was the theme and the cake is Pooh’s honey pot. We are absolutely in love with it. She’s not a professional but baked cheesecakes and cookies for family all the time. Just wanted to show off her work. And it tasted great!

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    Then there's the social side of baking. Few things bring people together quite like food, especially when everyone helps create it. Baking with family members, friends, partners, or children can become a meaningful bonding experience filled with laughter and shared memories. Think about grandparents teaching their grandchildren how to bake holiday cookies, carefully passing down recipes that have been in the family for generations. Or imagine a group of friends spending an afternoon decorating cupcakes while chatting about life. The desserts themselves are wonderful, of course, but often it's the time spent together that people remember most. Long after the cookies are eaten, and the cakes are gone, those moments remain. 

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    #16

    Fluffy Potato Bread With Cheesy Bacon Mashed Potato Filling!

    Potato-shaped dessert with cheesy filling inside creative dessert

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    #17

    I Baked A Cake For The First Time For My Daughter's K-Pop Demon Hunters Birthday

    Blue cat face cake with vibrant eyes and pink tongue dessert

    Sorry if box-mix is cheating. This derpy bastard took me all night! Ran out of time to add the bird. And of course I forgot to bring the big candle I had intended to put on his tongue. Had to borrow from the play-place and they only had pink T_T. He was strawberry, by the way, with buttercream frosting.

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    Upstaged75
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    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    His official name is Derpy Tiger. My 6 year old niece is obsessed with K-Pop Demon Hunters.

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    #18

    $14 Grocery Store Cake

    Colorful floral decorated cake with vibrant icing flowers and green leaves

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    Baking can also provide a genuine boost in confidence. A qualitative study exploring the experiences of 12 mental health service users found that baking offered participants an opportunity to learn new skills while creating something tangible and rewarding. Producing a finished product (whether it's a loaf of bread, a tray of brownies, or a beautifully decorated cake) gave participants a sense of achievement and pride. The study found that building new skills and confidence motivated many individuals to continue attending treatment sessions. Participants also appreciated the structure baking brought to their daily routines. 
    #19

    "He Loves Taco Bell And He's Turning 17." Enough Said. Taco Bell Cake!

    Creative nacho-style cake topped with chocolate, cheese, and sour cream

    This was SUCH a fun cake to make!! I modeled it after the nachos bell grande.
    No fondant, I made the bowl (and tomatoes) out of modeling chocolate.
    Chips are sugar cookies (with cinnamon and nutmeg added, for flecks) rolled super thin and baked on crumpled parchment.
    Meat is cocoa pebbles basically made into rice krispies, but with a couple chocolate chips thrown in for color and kneaded for texture.
    Nacho cheese is white chocolate ganache, same with the sour cream but mixed with a little frosting.
    The refried beans are made mostly from white chocolate ganache. I added a couple chocolate chips for color and then chopped some chocolate pieces and jelly beans for texture.

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    #20

    Fairy Cake 🧚

    Pink floral cake decorated with cascading cream flowers and green leaves

    Made this for my sister in laws fairy themed baby shower haha

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    #21

    April Fools “Grilled Cheese”

    Toasted grilled cheese sandwiches with melted cheddar cheese on patterned plate

    Don’t come at me. It’s actually angel food cake, sliced and put on the stove to make crispy and frosting with orange food coloring!!🤭

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    #22

    My Lamb Cake Didn’t Win, But I Thought I Would Share Him Here Anyway!

    Chocolate dog cake with textured frosting and playful expression

    I made the PreppyKitchen chocolate cake and I made both regular and black cocoa buttercream.

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    Clearly, baking offers far more than delicious desserts. It can be a creative outlet, a stress reliever, a confidence builder, and a way to strengthen connections with the people around us. In a fast-paced world where many activities revolve around screens and deadlines, baking invites us to slow down for a while. Whether you're making an elaborate three-tier cake or simply baking a batch of cookies on a quiet afternoon, the experience itself can be incredibly rewarding. And as a bonus, you usually get something delicious to enjoy at the end.
    #23

    A Sunny Bunch Of Sunflowers, Van Gogh Inspired!

    Matcha cream sandwiched between cookies with Asian characters dessert

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    #24

    A 19 Cupcake Bouquet Covered In Bright Tulips. Delicate Hands Were Needed For This One!

    Colorful flower bouquet made from edible dessert tulips

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    #25

    First Time Baking As A Teenager!!

    Cupcakes decorated to look like dog faces with icing on a baking tray

    I tried to make English Bulldog cupcakes that look like my pup. They don’t really look like too much of a bulldog lol, but pretty good overall. First time baking ever + made from scratch! :)

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    #26

    Roll Cake.. Finally

    Chocolate drip birthday cake with number 30 candles and chocolate truffles topping

    Another thing that's been on my list forever that I finally got around to making!
    Wish I hadn't waited so long though. It was absolutely delicious, and I really enjoyed making it.
    The fillings are vanilla mascarpone cream and raspberry.
    Now lets see if I get around to making anything else on that list 😄. Cinnamon buns and croissants are both contenders, so if anyone has a recipe or tips/tricks that they swear by, please share.

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    And honestly, posts like these are a beautiful reminder of just how talented and creative bakers can be. Some of these desserts look like they belong in a museum rather than on a plate. Others are so elegant and perfectly crafted that it's hard to believe they were made in someone's home kitchen. Whether you're an experienced baker or someone whose greatest baking achievement is a microwave mug cake, there's plenty here to admire. So tell us, Pandas—which one of these sweet creations had you drooling the most? And be honest: did any of them inspire you to dust off your mixing bowl and start baking again?

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    #27

    Some Of My 18yr Olds Creations Studying In France

    Strawberry tart with cream filling displayed on wooden platform

    Currently studying in France. Something she has dreamed of since she was 10. Wants to eventually open a small shop and also do catering focusing on French pastries.
    She paid for school, her apartment, and everything else on her own. Was her goal to do this and come back when it’s all done with no debt. To say I’m proud of her is an understatement.
    :update:
    Wow so many replies and rewards. I’d love to respond to you all but that will be tough.
    First thank you all so much. Second I’ll have to get names of each and try to update the captions. Lastly I’m gonna hold off on sharing location and school until she returns. Just cause the Internet is a bit weird and sketchy. Makes this dad nervous.
    Oh and lastly, no scholarships for this. Three years of working in a bakery saving every penny, and HS graduation cash helped make this a reality. Dad and mom pay the day to day (groceries, food, etc) while in France, plus car payment, insurance, gas, etc here at home. This is a 2.5 month program and she is in France for 3 months. School was just under $20k, her apartment is right at $900 a month. This is not in Paris, but a smaller French city.

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    #28

    My Dad's 70th Birthday And The Dessert Buffet I Made

    Variety of beautiful desserts arranged on a wooden table at a celebration event

    Five cakes, 420+ sweets and two weeks of work later...gone in two hours 😂

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    #29

    I Wont The Cake Decorating Contest!

    Decorated tiered cake with edible floral painting and pastel buttercream

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    #30

    Best Birthday Cake I’ve Ever Made

    White frosted chocolate cake with colorful sprinkles and slice being served

    Featuring Beatty’s Chocolate Cake from Ina Garten — the only chocolate cake recipe I use anymore. I’ve stopped searching. It’s perfect.
    Paired with vanilla ermine frosting, which might be the best icing out there: super fluffy, not too sweet, and loved by both icing people and “not icing people.”
    Slightly more effort… but I’m officially never going back.

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    #31

    For My Mom 🩷

    Fairy tale house cake decorated with green frosting and colorful edible flowers

    Wanted to share all the birthday treats I've made for my mom since I started making cakes almost 4 years ago.
    In order from most to least recent.
    Pics 1-5 are this year's. I was going for a fairy house/cottage look. Bottom half was carrot cake, top was coconut. Filled with lemon cream cheese frosting and coconut mascarpone mousse.
    6-8. Apple cake with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and caramel.
    9/10. Banana coconut cream pie.
    11/12. Vanilla and chocolate sugar cookies. Mom loves cows 🐄🥰
    13/14. Vanilla cake filled with espresso diplomat cream. Coffee buttercream and salted carmel drip.
    15-17. Marble cake filled with vanilla crème légère. Chocolate buttercream.
    If anyone would like a particular recipe, let me know which and as long as I can remember what I used I'd be happy to share!

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    #32

    17-Layer Chocolate Cake

    Layered chocolate ganache cake with smooth glossy finish on white surface

    Soft chocolate sponges, layered with silky chocolate cremeux, topped with a shiny cocoa glaze.

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    #33

    I’m Free! 🎉

    Chocolate frosted cake with colorful confetti and happy menopause message

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It needs to be on fire. 😂 Or is that just my personal experience of menopause?

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    #34

    My Take On The Iconic Minecraft Cake In Real Life

    Minecraft pixel art cake with red and brown squares and sliced view

    My take on the iconic Minecraft game cake. I assembled chocolate blocks to form a cube then filled with cake.

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    #35

    Made A Cheery Floral Palette Knife Cake!

    Tall cake with intricate colorful floral icing decorations on white background

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    #36

    Just Some Examples Of What A Grocery Store Cake Decorator Can Do

    Elegant anniversary cake decorated with yellow roses and white icing in box

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    #37

    Happy Trans Day Of Visibility!

    Colorful cat-shaped sugar cookies on baking parchment

    I made trans pride calico cat cookies for my.roommate! I used the Sally's baking addiction sugar cookie recipe for these. Instead of vanilla I used strawberry extract! These were fun and so easy to make!

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    #38

    Plaid Cake!

    Checkered red velvet dessert cake with white frosting sliced on plate

    My first time making a big cake! Decorating was hard but I liked the inside

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    Upstaged75
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    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That must take forever to make!

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    #39

    Always Have Someone To Bake For Now!

    Chocolate birthday brownies decorated with sprinkles and lettering

    This is my first time baking for cake4kids, they’re an organization that allows you to volunteer and bake for youth who don’t have access to treats on special occasions. My kid requested brownies and I had so much fun making them😄🙏. Definitely recommend signing up if you love baking, have the means and some extra time!

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    #40

    Experimental Mahjong Matcha Butter Cookies 🀄

    Colorful Easter bunny and chick sugar cookies dessert variety

    Matcha cookies with matcha cream cheese butter cream filling and thiccccck matcha ganesh in between, when you eat it freeze or frozen it's like an ice cream sandwich, still at an experimental stage, still need to fine tone the dough a bit, I would like it to have more structure and shape and less wonky when I get it out of the mold but also not too tough because it need to be freeze or frozen 😆 it still looks a bit rough, but it's so fun to make, and very tasty when you eat it cold.

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    #41

    Petit Fours.. Finally 😅

    Pink petit fours decorated with white bunny and colorful candy dessert

    I say finally, because I've been wanting to make them for like 2 years and for whatever reason, never bothered to actually do it (anyone else do this?? What's the thing you keep wanting to bake but don't actually do it?!).
    They're far from perfect but not bad for a first try! I hate the color that they turned out. But the taste makes up for it. They were so good. I used homemade lemon curd and raspberry filling.
    Also sharing my other Easter treats here. I tried posting them last week but some of my pictures werent showing up properly, so apologies if anyone had to see some of these twice 😄

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    #42

    Made Some Strawberry Poptart Cookies. Filled With A Crap Ton Of Strawberry Jam Filling Cause That’s How It Should Be 🍓

    Frosted cookies with colorful sprinkles and bee decorations dessert close-up

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    #43

    My Daughter Has Celiac’s. She’s 13 And It Never Dawned On Me. She’d Never Try Cheesecake. So I Started Fighting Back. Here’s To My Gluten-Free Cheesecake Era

    Pink and white layered cheesecake with whipped cream topping sliced

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    #44

    Pond Cake For My Pond Building/Frog Loving Partner

    Rectangular green pond-themed cake with fish and frog decorations

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    #45

    My Soon To Be Six Year Old Requested I Make This Exact Cake

    Child's drawing of a multi-tier birthday cake with candles on paper

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    #46

    I Made A Mother’s Day Pastry Buffet For My Church

    Flower and butterfly decorated cookies on display stand

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    #47

    I Made My Friend's Wedding Cake!

    Elegant white cake decorated with raspberries and swan cake toppers

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    #48

    Boston Cream Pie If It Was Cake Instead Of Pie

    Chocolate black forest cake with cherries and cream, whole and sliced

    Cake recipe is the yellow chocolate cake from the broma bakery cookbook sweet tooth. Frosted with ganache and filled with pastry cream that are both just typical ratios/recipes I found online. With some whipped cream cuz I screwed up the bottom of the frosting when I moved it onto a bigger cake round. When I was a kid, my mom would always get us the ones from stop and shop that had a maraschino cherry in the middle and me and my siblings always wanted to be the one to get the cherry. So since it’s my cake I decided to put a cherry on every piece.

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    #49

    Made A Massive Japanese Cheesecake

    Japanese cheesecake with soft texture on a glass stand and plate

    I’ve been making these for a while now, and I can’t get enough. The texture is really to die for, it’s like biting into a cloud. Next time I will try to add some stronger flavors (this one is vanilla) like black sesame or pistachio.

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    #50

    My Sourdough Sandwich Bread Has A Heart In The Middle

    Freshly baked bread slice showing soft texture and holes inside

    I just thought this was so cool and wanted to share with someone and make them smile :)

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    #51

    Farewell Cake For Coworker💜 Lemon Blueberry Lavender Cake🍋🫐🍰

    Blueberry lemon cake with cream frosting and fruit slices in a delivery box

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    #52

    Buttermilk Biscuits With Strawberries!!!

    Glazed cranberry scones in round baking pan near window

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    #53

    As Is Tradition. My Wife's Easter Brownies

    Bunny-shaped cake on foil-lined tray in kitchen for dessert

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
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    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that the Playboy Bunny? 😁

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    #54

    My Son Requested A Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cake For His 16th Birthday 🎂

    Blue cake decorated with yellow sunflower frosting dessert

    I found lots of different recipes and ideas but ended up sticking with the one below for the ganache & fresh strawberries throughout!
    It is filled with Milk Chocolate Ganache and fresh diced strawberries 🍓 with a Fresh strawberry buttercream frosting!

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    #55

    Biscoff Cheesecake Made In College Dorm

    Lotus biscuit cheesecake with a slice removed, topped with crushed biscuits

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    #56

    I Too Have Been Working On Poptart Cookies: Cinnamon Brown Sugar Edition 🤎

    Frosted cookies with cinnamon sugar and a cookie cut in half showing filling

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    #57

    Cute & Tasty: My Horse & Cow Bread Project

    Horse-shaped dessert buns decorated with cream and almonds on baking trays

    I lost track of time making these horse and cow buns! Let's be real, the process was boring and tedious, but man, were they good.
    I shaped the dough, iced on their faces, and stuck on those little almond horns — so much love went into every detail.
    It was totally worth the effort though. Biting into this soft, tasty little guy makes all the hard work disappear!😊

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    #58

    Brown Sugar Turned White After Brown Sugar Bear

    Decorated berry and pistachio cake with whipped cream and fresh blueberries dessert

    At the risk of sounding like an idiot, is this what is supposed to happen? I added the bear about 24 hours ago and noticed this just now. I followed instructions, soaked for 20 minutes, patted dry then put in sugar.

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    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. You got the bear too wet and didn't dry it enough before putting in the brown sugar. I have one of these and I love it. It keeps your brown sugar from getting too hard and clumpy.

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    #59

    Made Some Butter Cookies

    Butter stick themed cookies with yellow icing and blue butter labels

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    #60

    Pls Enjoy A Chuckle At My Pigeon Cake

    Colorful bird shaped cake decorated with green and purple frosting

    She is in fact the actual size of a hawk. Insane looking, but delicious!

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    #61

    Made Myself A GF Birthday Cake Today!

    Shiny braided bread loaf held by hand near a window

    Jolly_Physics1839 Report

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    #62

    Birthday Cake For My Niece And I Love It

    Number two birthday cake decorated with colorful flowers and cream frosting

    LowEnd8804 Report

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    #63

    I Remembered I Have Free Will To Make What I Want. Hostess Cupcakes, Y’all

    Chocolate dessert with creamy filling close up showing texture and swirl detail

    And guess what, they came out absolutely delicious. Better than any store bought cupcake ever would’ve been. 

    I_Like_Metal_Music Report

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    #64

    I Made A Tiramisu Cake For My Boyfriend’s Mom 🥰

    Decorated birthday cake with ladyfinger border and white flower topping

    The lily didn’t come out as pretty as I had hoped but it was my first time making a tiramisu cake and chocolate decoration so I’m a little proud of it! (One of the petals broke off after I took the first pic) I also forgot to add cocoa powder between layers so I sprinkled a bunch on top but it was still yummy!

    soulisgreen Report

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    #65

    I Made Lemon Tarts

    Yellow floral decorated tart with butterfly designs and layered filling

    These lemon-elderflower tarts are layered with elderflower-mascarpone cream and elderflower lemon curd inside a buttery pâte sucrée shell, then topped with cookie daisies, butterflies and vanilla-white-chocolate Italian meringue buttercream.

    inspiredtotaste Report

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    #66

    I Hosted A Home Café

    Large dessert spread with assorted pastries and labeled treats

    I’ve been wanting to do this since seeing it all over Instagram lately. 17 types, savoury on one side, sweet on the other. About 2 weeks of planning and baking. My husband did coffees and helped me write out names of items and entertain the baby. My SIL helped to make matcha.
    It was so much fun! Planning another one, but Asian themed. Would love some ideas!

    thegirlmisfit0811 Report

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    #67

    Used The Tips From This Community And The Cake Turned Out Perfect

    Construction themed chocolate dessert with toy trucks and edible rocks

    It turned out awesome! And it was SO easy.
    The frosting I used was actually not very sticky so I actually had to push the parchment paper in on some parts and then I used a butter knife to push around the edges to clean it up.
    Let me know if you have any questions from my experience! Thanks again for all the advice!

    CressMundane1907 Report

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    #68

    Trust The Process!

    Realistic turtle cake dessert with detailed shell and flippers

    I made this sea turtle cake for a friend's son just for fun. When they said he was having a party coming up I basically forced them to let me make him a cake because I knew it would be something I've never done before. Probably would have been more stressed if I was doing it for money haha but I could just have fun making it.
    My daughter watched me do some of it, and she DEFINITELY didn't think it was going to look like a turtle. I kept saying "trust the process!" which I say to my art students a lot.
    Chocolate cake (based off of the 'How to Cake It' recipe), chocolate buttercream (Sally's). Head and flippers were chocolate rice krispie treat and modeling chocolate, and then the shell was fondant. Shell didn't cover the belly enough and I didn't want to add more fondant to expose the naked cake, so I figured sand - but didn't have any graham crackers. I almost DoorDashed a box lol but then found an unopened box of waffle cone bowls in the back of the closet that was still good, so blitzed them up and used those.

    iamnotchris Report

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    #69

    My 1st Try At Apple Pie From Scratch

    Baked pie with almond flakes and patterned fruit filling in kitchen

    elizcoo Report

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    #70

    My Friend Wanted A Strawberry Milkshake Cake, So I Made Her This

    Creative cake with pink drip frosting and glass tilted on top dessert

    strangeburd Report

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    #71

    Lemon Cheesecake

    Orange and white decorated cake with whipped cream and candied orange slices dessert

    Ridiculously good. Even the family members who "don't like cheesecake" liked this one. Everyone scraped their plates clean 😄

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

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    #72

    Cookies I Made As Part Of A Mother’s Day Dessert Buffet For My Church

    Butterfly-shaped cookies with purple and pink icing decorations

    inspiredtotaste Report

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    #73

    Two Foot Long Baby Shower Cake, My Favorite I’ve Done Yet🙌🏼

    Rectangular citrus cake decorated with grapefruit, lemon, and lime slices on yellow frosting

    kwheels43 Report

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    #74

    The Trap Is Set! Final Batch Of April Fools Macarons - "Lemon"

    Yellow lemon-shaped macarons with green decoration on baking tray

    It's done!!
    Presenting: "Lemon" Banoffee Pie macarons
    Made using French method and Sugar Spun Run's ratios
    Components - Banana butter cream outer filing (butter, powdered sugar, banana pudding mix, vanilla, salt, splash milk) and dulce de leche middle
    And in case you missed it: Strawberry and Grape
    And again, allergens will be well-disclosed ahead of consumption, I'm not trying to kill anyone (and this will remain the official party line)
    I think these are my favorite out of the bunch - visually, anyway - will do a proper taste test once everyone's had a good time to mature

    running462024 Report

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    #75

    Procrastinated My Easter Baking, Then Speedran These Cookies

    Colorful Easter-themed cookies shaped like chicks and carrots

    Just_Bea Report

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    #76

    Pistachio-Raspberry Cheesecake

    Hand holding chocolate-covered doughnut with bite showing yellow cake inside dessert

    Made everything from scratch, from the batter all the way to the raspberry compote on top. it was a great hit!

    Felixxxx00 Report

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    #77

    Craved The Og Donuts But Not The Palm Oil And Other Junk…

    Chocolate teddy bear biscuit in brown sugar container dessert

    Texture and flavor is excellent. These have a hard, delicious, dark chocolate shell (remember how Entenmann’s used to but now it’s soft?!?). The donut tasted great even without the chocolate.

    Acluelessfish Report

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    #78

    As Someone With No Baking Experience, I Made A Birthday Cake For My Mom!

    Whole blueberry crumb cake on wooden board with crumb topping dessert

    This was my very first time baking a cake, and luckily it turned out well :) My mother was very surprised!! :D I wanted to make a little pool on top (the store was out of blue/green jelly ;-;) with tiny fishes inside, but they ended up looking more like stingrays lol. I also make art but first time making an edible one! 😄

    jyuenx Report

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    #79

    Blueberry Coffee Cake With Extra Crunchy Crumble

    Blueberry crumb cake slice on white plate showcasing dessert texture and crumb topping

    No-Platypus-8582 Report

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    #80

    My First Guinea Pig Cake

    Guinea pig shaped dessert with detailed cream frosting

    Evakisa Report

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    #81

    Turns Out, You Can Replace All The Sugar With Jell-O In A Cake For Intense Color And Flavor!

    Square shaped orange cake with a slice cut out displayed on a glass stand

    This was popular in r/cakes so I thought I would post it here too! I tried swapping sugar for Jell-O because Jell-O is almost 90% sugar and they have some great flavors that would be really hard to find as extracts - key lime, island pineapple, apricot, strawberry etc.
    The flavor is intense, the color is incredibly bright, and the cake smells wonderful. The texture is soft and a bit sticky, but still like a great pound cake.
    I used 765 grams of Jell-O in place of my regular 800 grams of sugar (this ended up being about 3/4 cup less sugar in total). The outside browned more, I believe because of the acid in Jell-O.
    Mile High Orange Jell-O Pound Cake
    1 pound (4 sticks) butter, room temperature
    27 oz orange Jell-O (4 family size boxes plus one regular box), not sugar-free
    1 tablespoon vanilla extract
    1 teaspoon baking powder
    1 teaspoon salt
    8 large eggs, room temperature
    4 1/2 cups cake flour or White Lily All Purpose Flour
    1 1/3 cup half and half, room temperature
    Preheat oven to 300°F. Prepare Old Country Kitchenware square tube pan by brushing with pan coat (if using two piece pan, fit with a parchment paper square between the two pieces first). Beat butter and Jell-O in the bowl of a stand mixer until pale, light and sticks to the bowl (about 6 minutes at medium speed). Add extract, baking powder, salt, and 1/2 cup flour, beat until combined. With the mixer running on low, add one egg at a time, beating well after each addition until fully incorporated. Alternate beating in the flour until it just disappears and drizzling in half and half with the mixer running on low, beginning and ending with flour. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl and beat for another 10 seconds. Pour batter into prepared tube pan and gently shake to settle the batter. Place on middle rack of oven with a baking sheet on the rack below it to catch any drips. Bake 2 hours or until a skewer inserted into the cake comes out clean. Let cool until the pan is comfortable enough to handle. (If using two-piece pan, place it over a metal can and press down to remove the outer piece first). Transfer the cake to a wire rack in two steps: first, turn the cake up on its side, then invert fully. Let cool completely.

    oldcountrykitchen Report

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    #82

    Earth Day Sugar Cookies

    Earth-themed cookies with blue and green icing on a white plate

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    #83

    Lesbian Strawberry Pie

    Colorful strawberry pie with artistic crust design

    lavbakes Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How can a pie be a lesbian??

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    #84

    Berry Cheesecake Layer Cake!

    Slice of vanilla cake with berry filling and frosting on a plate

    Grouchy_Friendship_9 Report

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    #85

    I Finally Did It!

    White chocolate covered cake pieces with dark cake layers

    10 hours of decorating, 3.5 dozen cupcakes, 3 batches of SMBC and 2 bags of white chocolate later and I finally got to bring my vision to life for my birthday party! Honestly one of my proudest moments 😭🕯️

    dbhhxjxjdjjd Report

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    #86

    "We Have Oreos At Home"

    Black star-shaped sandwich cookies with cream filling in a container

    tyatales Report

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    #87

    I Made A Princess Peach Cake ☺️

    Princess-themed dessert cake with pink frosting and star decorations

    This chocolate and coconut Princess Peach cake found its way to two adorable little recipients.
    It had chocolate sponge with the YUMMIEST coconut white chocolate ganache filling. The topper is a multilayered sugar cookie sandwich filled with more of the coconut ganache and decorated with royal icing. I ganached the outside of the skirt, then did a pour-over of dyed white chocolate as the outer coating (something I’m not at all tempted to try again). The skirt decorations are mostly buttercream.
    I’m in love with this coconut ganache filling I’ve been testing and will share it as soon as I have a bit more time.

    inspiredtotaste Report

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    #88

    Tried The Homemade Poptarts

    Glass jar filled with homemade cookies outdoors on grass

    fugaxium Report

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    #89

    Rhubarb Season Started! 💗

    Chocolate birthday cake with orange icing and blue candles on granite counter

    777olive Report

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    #90

    Finished The Cupcakes For My Son's Wedding On Monday, Phew LOL

    Box of cupcakes with blue and white rose frosting and edible pearls dessert

    Fran_stevens Report

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    #91

    Cakes From This Past Month

    Cake decorated with blackberries, purple flowers, and a fondant animal figure

    Laurel_shada Report

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    #92

    Making Birthday Cakes For My Niece. It Escalated Quickly

    Pink layered cake with strawberries and first birthday candle

    Smokinjoefrazer420 Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You should check out the rest of the cakes they made on Reddit! (Use the link under the left side of the pic)

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    #93

    Annual Cookie Box, Tea Themed

    Assorted cookies and macarons arranged in teacup dessert

    PleaseJazmine Report

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    #94

    Made These Mushroom Brownie Bites Last Year And Thought They Were Too Cute Not To Share

    Mushroom-shaped desserts with red and white chocolate on a plate

    F00dventures Report

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    #95

    I Have No Idea What To Charge For Cakes

    Chocolate drip cake topped with cookies and cookies and cream frosting

    torijoanne Report

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    #96

    Whimsical Floral Cakes From This Past Month For My Social Media!

    Blue cake adorned with cherries, white flowers, and green berries

    floofymarshmallow Report

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More cool pics at the Reddit link! ❤️

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    #97

    Wafer Cake🙈

    White textured birthday cake with gold candles on a white cloth background

    Consistent_Slice_224 Report

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    #98

    Banana Pudding Cupcakes For A Summer Party!

    Cupcakes with creamy frosting and vanilla wafer cookie on top in a box

    ForMartha Report

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    #99

    Think I Need To Make More Bundt Cakes

    Chocolate bundt cake with glossy glaze and sprinkled toppings on white plate

    Green-Cockroach-8448 Report

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    #100

    Strawberry Shortcake Season Is Here!!

    Strawberry shortcake with layers of cream and fresh strawberries

    abstract_lust Report

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    #101

    Finally Got My Hands On Black Cocoa Powder 🥰

    Black dessert dough rolled out on marble countertop with wooden rolling pin

    Particular_Airline66 Report

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    #102

    Thick Cookie Lovers Unite

    Hand holding thick chocolate chip cookie dessert close up

    tyatales Report

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    #103

    I Made Dandelion Shortbread Cookies Using The Flowers From My Garden 🌼

    Golden brown lattice pie cooling on wire rack on countertop

    _hamster Report

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    #104

    The Cake I Made My Sister For Her 30th Golden Birthday!

    White frosted cake decorated with gold beads number 30 dessert

    CraftyAd4376 Report

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    #105

    Chocolate Cakes For Office Goodbye

    Chocolate layer cake with rich chocolate frosting dessert

    OneTwoOrangeJuice Report

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    #106

    Finally Think I'm Happy With My Chocolate Brownie Cookies!

    Freshly baked chocolate cookies cooling on rack with cracked surface

    Alexahylia Report

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    #107

    London Fog Bundt Cake For Mother's Day!

    Bundt cake with purple frosting and pansy flower decorations

    neener-neeners Report

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    #108

    Lemon Blueberry Cake (From Sally)

    Blueberry topped cake with piped cream frosting in natural light

    panadera_ Report

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    #109

    Pro Tip: Stabilize Your Whipped Cream With Marshmallow Fluff

    Mini tarts with cream topping on a baking tray dessert

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