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Have you ever gone out for what was supposed to be a peaceful family dinner, only to realize that what was mostly served were unsolicited opinions? Well, if anything, while we can all agree that you can’t choose your relatives, we can also agree that you can absolutely choose when it’s time to ask for the check.

That was exactly the situation today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in after agreeing to do a kind favor for her mother-in-law. After deciding to help her aunt-in-law who was going through a tough time, the OP and her husband were left setting a hard boundary that came with pushback.

More info: Reddit

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Some family members come with a lifetime supply of stories, advice, and opinions, and while the first two can be entertaining, the third can quickly become exhausting

Image credits: bokodi / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author’s mother-in-law asked her and her husband to visit her lonely twin sister, so they agreed to take her out for dinner despite their past issues with her

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Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The aunt arrived late, complained throughout the meal, and criticized the author for ordering fries and gaining weight without knowing she was pregnant

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Image credits: magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The aunt then crossed the line by making a cruel comment about the author’s appearance affecting her husband’s attraction, causing him to end the dinner

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The husband demanded an apology, cut contact with his aunt until she took responsibility, and received support from his mother after she learned the full story

The OP’s mother-in-law reached out with a request. Her twin sister, who had helped raise the OP’s husband during his childhood while his mother battled serious health problems, had been feeling lonely and wanted to spend more time with him. Wanting to do something kind, the OP and her husband agreed to invite the aunt out for dinner.

The OP noted that although the restaurant was only minutes from the aunt’s home, she arrived more than forty minutes late without answering calls or messages asking whether everything was okay. Once she finally appeared, she spent much of the conversation complaining about her own life while repeatedly delaying the chance for everyone to order their meals.

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When it was time to order, the OP chose French fries as her side dish, which immediately earned her a judgmental look from the aunt. Moments later, the criticism became verbal when the aunt remarked that the OP had “gotten pretty chubby lately” and questioned her food choice. The OP acknowledged that she had put on some weight, but that was due to pregnancy which the aunt didn’t know about.

Her husband immediately stepped in, warning that they would leave if any comments were made about the OP’s appearance. However, as she started eating, the aunt suggested that her changing appearance must make her husband less attracted to her. At this point, the husband flagged down the waiter, requested the bill and takeout containers, and prepared to leave.

When the aunt complained that they were overreacting, he firmly explained that she owed his wife an apology. After she refused to apologize, he told her not to contact them again until she was willing to acknowledge her behavior. After the dinner, the OP’s mother-in-law questioned why they treated the aunt so poorly. However, when they explained what happened, she stood firmly on their side.

Image credits: lucigerma / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The aunt’s remarks may have been dismissed as “just being honest,” but experts say comments like these can have a much greater impact than many people realize. Within Health notes that repeated criticism or teasing about a person’s weight or appearance can gradually erode self-esteem and contribute to anxiety, stress, and even depression.

That context is especially relevant in this case, as the OP was pregnant. According to Mayo Clinic, gaining weight during pregnancy is a normal and necessary part of supporting both the mother’s health and the baby’s development. In fact, those extra pounds support fetal growth, the placenta, increased blood volume, amniotic fluid, and other natural changes that prepare the body for childbirth and breastfeeding.

It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the husband decided enough was enough after the comments continued. According to SANE, setting healthy boundaries is an important part of maintaining respectful relationships, even within families. They explain that boundaries help people clearly communicate what behavior they will and won’t accept while protecting their emotional well-being and reducing resentment.

Netizens sided with the couple, praising the husband for defending the OP and criticizing the aunt’s behavior as intrusive and unnecessarily cruel. Can you somehow relate to this story? Have you ever had a relative cross a line and force you to set boundaries with them? We would love to hear from you!

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Netizens focused on the aunt’s tendency to criticize and control, expressing concern that her behavior could become worse after the baby arrives

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