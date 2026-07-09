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I’ve heard that people tend to make grand promises before a wedding. For example, some swear they’ll never leave dirty dishes in the sink, others agree to date nights every weekend. Then there are the truly grown-up promises, like agreeing to protect family wealth with a legal contract. Those aren’t quite as romantic, but they’re the kind that can come back to haunt a marriage years down the line.

And that’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP), who found herself facing an impossible situation after her husband refused to follow through on a commitment he’d made before they tied the knot.

More info: Reddit

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Promises are easy to make when life feels simple, but keeping them when circumstances change is where things get complicated

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Before marriage, the author told her fiancé she wanted a prenup to protect her family business and future inheritance, and he agreed to sign one later

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Eight years into their marriage, the inheritance planning reached the point where a postnup was needed, but her husband began avoiding the conversation

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The woman repeatedly tried to discuss the agreement, but her husband refused to engage and feared it would leave him without the family home

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She offered to cover his legal fees and ensure he had independent advice, but he continued refusing to move forward with the postnup

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She noted that their marriage had already been struggling for years, and she started considering divorce as a way to protect herself financially

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After seeking advice and reflecting on their relationship, she decided to file for divorce, saying things had gone from bad to worse

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Her decision was reinforced when she discovered her husband secretly bought a £5,000 convertible car despite claiming he could not contribute more toward household costs

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After receiving the divorce papers, her husband blamed her in front of their children for “destroying everything”, leaving her worried about their emotional well-being

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Now, she faces finding a new home and managing the separation while trying to protect her children from ongoing conflict between their parents

Before getting married, the OP made it clear that she wanted a prenuptial agreement to safeguard a valuable family business and other inherited assets expected to pass to her in the future. Although the agreement was never signed before the wedding, her fiancé assured both her and her father that he would complete similar legal protections before any inheritance changed hands.

Now that the family’s estate planning has reached the stage where those protections need to be finalized, every attempt to discuss the issue has been met with avoidance. She noted that although she was the household’s primary earner, her husband repeatedly claimed to be too busy to talk and worried that signing an agreement could somehow leave him without their family home.

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The OP explained that the proposed arrangement would actually leave him with sole ownership of their nearly £900,000 home while allowing her to retain inherited family assets separately. Still, he would ignore her and ask her to leave his office before putting on noise-canceling headphones until she gives up trying. She added that their sour marriage has made things more complicated.

This left her feeling trapped between honoring her family’s wishes and preserving stability for the couple’s three young children, one of whom struggles with significant anxiety. While she believes serving divorce papers might finally force meaningful discussions, she worries that relying on legal pressure would only create similar problems every few years if the agreement requires future reviews.

In an update, she revealed that she had decided to move forward with a divorce after feeling the situation in her marriage had deteriorated further. Now, she faces the challenge of navigating the separation, finding new living arrangements, and protecting her children from ongoing conflict, while her husband appears unwilling to accept the marriage’s breakdown.

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Lawyer Monthly notes that postnuptial agreements are not automatically enforceable by law, but courts are more likely to recognize them when both spouses enter the agreement willingly, understand its terms, and receive independent legal advice. In cases involving family businesses, inheritances, or significant wealth, cooperation and transparency between partners are especially important.

Beyond the legal concerns, the couple’s communication struggles may be an even bigger warning sign. Psychology Today highlights “stonewalling”, when someone shuts down, withdraws from a conversation, or refuses to engage, as a behavior that can seriously damage relationships over time. They note that when discussions are met with avoidance, it leaves individuals feeling unheard.

The couple’s three children also add another emotional layer to the conflict. According to Maudsley Health, children are often affected more by ongoing parental tension and unresolved conflict than by separation itself. While the woman fears how divorce could impact her young kids, experts emphasize that maintaining a stable and supportive environment is crucial for their emotional well-being.

Netizens felt the OP should focus on protecting herself and seek professional advice rather than continue trying to persuade her husband. They also suggested that his refusal to engage could be a warning sign and encouraged her to consider divorce proceedings. What do you think? Would you consider refusing to sign a postnuptial agreement a dealbreaker in a marriage? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens strongly believed that her husband had been acting in his own interest, and applauded her for filing for a divorce from him

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