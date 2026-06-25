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As if heartbreak, betrayal, and years of pain weren’t already a full-time job, sometimes fate throws a complicated multimillion-euro inheritance into the mix just to make sure nobody gets a peaceful afternoon.

And today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in this kind of turmoil. Years after her marriage ended in a devastating and unexpected betrayal, she found herself facing a decision she never imagined she’d have to make.

More info: Reddit

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For some people, the hardest part isn’t receiving an inheritance itself, but deciding whether they owe anything to those who were part of their past pain

Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author’s husband suddenly left her while she was four months pregnant, later revealing he had started a relationship with another woman and ending their marriage

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After suffering a late miscarriage and being cut off emotionally, she eventually rebuilt her life, remarried, and had two children

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Image credits: pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Years later, she learned her terminally ill ex-husband didn’t make it and left her the majority of his estate, including property, along with a letter of remorse

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Image credits: anonymous

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Now facing pressure from his family and his former girlfriend to share the inheritance, she eventually decided she didn’t owe it to any of them

The OP explained that her marriage seemed stable and happy for a decade before her husband suddenly announced he was leaving. At the time, she was four months pregnant with their first child and completely blindsided by the decision. Within days, he moved out of their home, started a relationship with another woman and was moving forward with a divorce.

As she attempted to rebuild her life, tragedy struck again when the OP suffered a late miscarriage. While he attempted to reach out and speak with her, she chose not to respond. After a while, she met another man, remarried, and welcomed two children into her life. Few months later, she then learned that her ex-husband was terminally ill. His final wish was reportedly to see her one last time, but she refused.

He didn’t make it, but the contents of his will stunned everyone involved. Rather than leaving his estate to his long-term girlfriend, he directed the majority of his assets to the OP. He also left her a letter, expressing regret for his choices, admitting that he never stopped loving her and that he never fully recovered from the loss of their unborn child.

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While the OP appreciated the apology, she also found herself struggling with guilt for refusing his final request to see him. In addition to that, her ex in-laws asked her to share the inheritance with the girlfriend who threatened legal action, claiming she was wrongfully excluded. Meanwhile, the OP believed that she had no obligation to provide for someone who played a role in the collapse of her marriage years earlier.

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Being betrayed by a long-term partner may trigger reactions similar to emotional trauma, particularly when the breakup is sudden and unexpected. Roamers Therapy explain that overlapping losses can intensify stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. They state that such compounded grief is not something people simply move on from, but rather something that can take years, sometimes decades, to fully process.

Adding another emotional layer, Anchor Therapy highlights how unresolved relationships become even more complicated when one of the individuals is facing a terminal illness. Grief in these situations often carries conflicting emotions such as anger, regret, and sadness, all competing at once. When a final opportunity for closure appears, it can feel emotionally overwhelming rather than healing.

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On the legal side, Legal Clarity emphasizes that beneficiaries are generally advised not to make informal agreements, promises, or asset transfers before receiving proper legal guidance, since wills can sometimes be contested in court. Importantly, they also stress that beneficiaries are not automatically required to redistribute assets simply because family members or third parties disagree with the will.

Netizens were supportive of the OP keeping the inheritance, with many emphasizing that the will reflects the ex-husband’s final wishes and should not be overridden by pressure from his girlfriend or family. What do you think about this situation? Should past betrayal influence what someone does with a large inheritance like this? Let us know what you think!

Netizens stress that the author’s ex-husband’s remorse and decision to leave the estate to her justify respecting the will

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