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Every person in a relationship has one thing about their partner that they get slightly irritated about or just can’t stand. It could be something really small and random, or a behavior that just keeps becoming more of a deal breaker as time passes.

This is why one man held off on proposing to his girlfriend because she only ate junk food and nothing else. It made him feel that she was too immature and incapable of being a good mom to his future children if she couldn’t stop sampling the kids’ menu.

More info: Reddit

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Simple things like people’s likes and dislikes can sometimes turn into an obstacle for their relationship

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The poster shared that he had been with his girlfriend for three years, and that he was holding off on popping the question because she ate fast food all the time

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The man felt that his girlfriend’s childish diet could negatively affect her health, and also ruin his plans of sharing new meals together

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The poster even explained that he wanted to be married and have a family in the future, and felt that his girlfriend’s eating habits could make him resentful of her

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After getting some advice from netizens, the man confronted his girlfriend and told her that he was hesitant to propose due to her unhealthy diet

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The poster also voiced how he felt embarrassed by her food choices and worried that it would have a negative impact on their future children

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After the man suggested therapy, the woman got mad and said that there was nothing wrong with her, and that her parents used to just let her eat whatever she wanted

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The poster’s rose-colored glasses for his girlfriend lifted after she began pouting, and a few days after their argument, he decided to finally break up with her

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Even though the poster was heartbroken, he shared the news with his friends, who took his side, and they spent time with him to help him cope with his feelings

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The man’s ex kept blowing up his phone with mean texts, so he blocked her and changed his relationship status online

It seems like ever since the poster got into a relationship with his girlfriend, she always refused to try any new foods and, instead, stuck to her preferred junk meal options. This kind of pickiness might not have bugged the man too much in the beginning, but since he had planned to propose to her, he began thinking about it more deeply.

There are definitely many people who kick up a fuss about trying new foods, but health advisors explain that some folks take this behavior to extremes. They might feel fear when faced with unfamiliar dishes or anything outside their comfort zone, which may stop them from trying anything new.

This is probably what the poster’s girlfriend felt, but since she had been eating only junk food for so long, he began to find her behavior very immature and was embarrassed by it. He also wondered if such actions could affect her health later in life, even though she hadn’t put on much weight in the previous years.

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Although it might seem odd to care so much about one’s partner’s food tastes, experts explain that this kind of lifestyle mismatch can actually start to feel a lot bigger over time. That’s why it’s important for people to talk to their loved ones about which behaviors of theirs they can tolerate and which are deal breakers.

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After the man reached out to the Internet for advice, he realized that it was important to talk to his girlfriend about his feelings. He opened up and told her that before he was ready to propose to her, he wanted her to know that he didn’t like her diet and was concerned about how it could impact her physical health.

Even though this kind of honesty can be quite uncomfortable for people, psychologists explain that it’s an important skill to exercise in relationships. This can also help folks better understand their partner’s feelings and guide them in making changes that can strengthen their bond.

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Unfortunately, the poster’s truthfulness was met with disdain and rude comments about his cooking, since his girlfriend felt he had no right to make her change her diet. She also didn’t like his suggestion of therapy, and explained that there was nothing wrong with her. This obviously shocked the man, who finally realized that he didn’t want to be with such a petulant person.

That’s why he broke up with his girlfriend and reached out to his friends to vent and get their support. He ended up realizing that they also found his ex very immature, but had just not said anything to keep the peace. Eventually, the poster blocked the woman and changed his relationship status to single after she kept pestering him and calling him intolerant.

Do you think the man was right to make such a big deal over his partner’s eating habits? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this story.

Most netizens sided with the man and felt that he was justified in ending things over his girlfriend’s attitude and her pickiness

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