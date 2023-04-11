If you are still wondering what is the best feeling in the world, the internet did so too. A user on the popular community group AskReddit did ask a question that touches upon the topic of the finest feelings in the world. Below, we have compiled a list of the best answers. If you agree with other opinions — leave an upvote. On the other hand, if you have your own feeling that you would like to share — do so in the comments below.

When looking at the best feelings a human can experience, it’s important to understand that we have different values. For some, this joy comes from waking up early and seeing that they still have time to go back to sleep. To others, the best feeling in the world is sitting indoors while raindrops fall on the windows, creating an atmosphere of calmness and relaxation.

There is nothing better than the best feelings in the world. It's hard to describe them, but when you feel them, you don't want to let them go. When it comes to the best feeling ever, different opinions might arise. Some may think they come from the small things, while others believe that only grandiose feats deliver them. Everyone is different, so it is not strange why the best feeling comes differently to everyone.

#1 Phillyfan10 said:

"Taking your shoes off after a long day on your feet."



AlderaanRefugee replied:

"Then take your socks off and scratch your ankles."

#2 User No 1 said:

"Clean sheets."



maestro2005 replied:

"Best day of the year."

#3 Mrbigmofoe said:

"Finding money in your pants. It's like a gift but from yourself!"



TehTrollord replied:

"I found fifty bucks in a pair of pants I hadn't worn since winter the other day. It was like Christmas."

#4 crinklysmilez said:

"Dog greeting you every time you walk in the door. Always the happiest being on earth to see your face."



SuperKarateMonkey9 replied:

"Even if it's 4 am and your stumble in completely hammered. You never hear Fido bi**hing about the time or asking is this how you plan on living your life or bringing up past mistakes or throwing your guitar amp out the balcony into the neighbor's pool after it took me 3 months of no drinking to save up money for the damned thing no, non of that s**t. He's just happy you were there."

#5 stengebt said:

"Making a joke in middle school that makes the whole class, including the teacher, laugh."



CylentShadow replied:

I wish I were high on potenuse."

#6 DEDson said:

"Unlocking the door of your home after a long flight. Bonus points if you have a pet to greet you."



theevildjinn replied:

"Extra bonus points if you'd left it nice and tidy when you set off."

#7 User No 1 said:

"Stretching your legs after a long car trip."



vortexed replied:

"That and when a song ends perfectly when you arrive at your destination."

#8 SWUtluMPTlvr said:

"Playing with a puppy or kitten and being their whole world, then having them collapse into an exhausted heap in your lap."



talontheassassin replied:

"Dude. I have a 10-week-old puppy. Every morning we play. I come home for my lunch break, and we play. I get home, and we play. People at work wonder why I'm so chill."



SWUtluMPTlvr replied:

"Right?! It's just the BEST."

#9 Scratch89 said:

"Listening to my daughter laugh and babble while she plays. There isn't a sweeter sound or feeling in the world."



AyoSone9 replied:

"Seeing someone you care about genuinely laugh is the best thing, it usually, has me laughing along even when I don't know what it's about."

#10 "Having a boyfriend that lets me be Big Spoon!"

#11 "Peeling off the protective film from new electronics."

#12 "Seriously helping someone, and never telling anyone."

#13 "Saving someone's life. It will last forever."

#14 "Waking up to rain on your day off. Bed instantly becomes cozier."

#15 "Loving someone who loves you back."



#16 pietro187 said:

"As a kid, when my mom would quietly walk into the room and instead of waking me up, whisper "It snowed, schools are closed, go back to sleep." The content feeling of drifting back off and knowing what a fun day of sledding and snowball fights lay ahead was easily the best feeling in the world."



Mau5krat replied:

"I literally just got a tear in my eye... I'm never going to feel that again, damn adulthood. its BS."

#17 "The cold side of the pillow."

#18 pyxis17 said:

"Hearing the 'swish' when making a basket."



s3gfau1t replied:

"I had a short circuit and just imagined some kind of swishing sound whilst basket weaving."

#19 "Laying in the grass at night, watching stars, and hearing your favorite music."

#20 "Stepping into a hot shower when your whole body is freezing."

#21 "Getting a piece of food out from between your teeth after trying for hours."

#22 "Going from the pool to the hot tub."

#23 "A zero balance on all of your bills."

#24 "Waking up in the morning next to the person that you love."

#25 SuperDuperTurtle said:

"When the toilet looks like it's about to overflow, but then it flushes itself."



fudgecaeks replied:

"From absolute horror to glorious relief."

#26 "Waking up Christmas morning as a 6-12-year-old.



Those 6 mornings were just freaking magical. I don't think anything can touch pure, unadulterated happiness.



Sure I had my wedding day, and I was very, very happy, but there's always a tinge of grown-up worry, you know? Maybe she won't show, or maybe someone will do something dumb, or maybe it won't work out in the long run.



But those Christmas mornings were pure. There was no worry. No sadness. There was just Christmas."

#27 Emperor_of_Cats said:

"Well, I woke up with two letters one morning. One was from a group that gave out scholarships that said they would pay for my room and meal plan (or cash equivalent if I chose to live off campus) and another one from the university I would not have to pay tuition.



That might have been one of the happiest days of my life. My parents already told me they were personally going to take care of financing my education, but I took care of that myself. I wasn't going to be in debt and I made my parents so proud. It was probably the happiest I have ever been."



turnsomepages replied:

"As a college grad with a lot of debt, I can't decide if I'm happy for you or if I hate you... Probably both. Congratulations!"

#28 "For me, it's something a little bit different. When a sick animal comes in, and you're able to take the pain and the fear away by treating them, the look of palpable relief on their face is pretty much the greatest thing in the world. I've seen animals that were clenched up, thrashing about, and striking randomly at people they normally cared about, but because they were in so much pain they couldn't differentiate what was happening. The moment they're able to get over that edge, to where they realize they're gonna make it through, is something that words can't really describe. The satisfaction of happy owners, some who know their best friend is going through a lot of pain, but can't help, and they get to see their friend come through it is a huge bonus as well."

#29 bechecko said:

"Getting a baby to sleep without crying (the baby or you)."



tikitempo replied:

"I hear this! Especially after a hard day when you both really need it."

#30 Mozziliac said:

"Starting on a fresh install of windows and/or android.



Am I right guys ?!..."



chictyler replied:

"Except for the couple of hours of work to get everything back together."

#31 "The one summer night with all your friends that you never want to end."

#32 "Sleeping in an awesome hammock in the middle of the day."

#33 "When you hear a song for the first time that really hits you emotionally."

#34 "Shave your legs then sleep in a clean bed. It feels like you are sleeping on a cloud."

#35 MrStix said:

"Waking up at 2:00 in the morning and realizing that you have another 5 hours to sleep."



ILikeSugarCookies replied:

"Waking up at whenever the hell you like to wake up and realize you've slept for like 10 hours straight and are feeling fan-f**king-tactic."

#36 Reddit user said:

"Finally feeling that last bit of water trickles out of your ear after swimming."



evenstevens280 replied:

"And it's like... kinda warm because it's been in your ear."

#37 ProstateChecker said:

"Scalp massage."



Killer-Jukebox-Hero replied:

"Yes! When someone else shampoos your hair at the salon."

#38 Killuminati620 said:

"When all your classes are done and you don't have any exams, papers, or homework to worry about. At that moment all the possibilities in the world are open to you."



thatcleverchick replied:

"I always get this anxious "What am I forgetting?" feeling, like there's no way I could have NO responsibilities."

#39 canashian said:

"When they close the door to the plane and the rest of your row is empty seats."



SirDigbyChknCaesar replied:

"I once was on a very full flight where I had an aisle seat near the back of the plane. A little later, another guy took the seat in the middle of our three-seat row.



The plane kept filling up and the attendants kept making announcements about how it was a full flight, and so on. After a while, the boarding passengers started to trickle in and my row-mate and I dared to share a mutual look. It was a look that said, "This might happen".



We gazed intently as all the other seats on the plane were filled and then finally as if by some magnificent nod of approval from the Universe, the attendant closed the door. My row-mate and I shared a celebratory look that spoke volumes before he moved, triumphantly, over to the window seat. Not a word was spoken."

#40 "Having your GF's head on your chest. It's the most relaxing thing in the world like all my problems are gone because a pretty girl is there. Or just snuggling. Either is truly satisfying."

#41 "Being right."

#42 "Drinking a cold beer while taking a hot shower."

#43 "Three words. Brand. New. Socks."

#44 "Being the best at something that a lot of people are trying to best you at."

#45 "That first bite of a meal you've been craving all day."

#46 User No 1 said:

"A flood of dopamine and serotonin in your brain."



white_butterfly1 replied:

"Technically the only things that actually feel nice."

#47 HerbalAndy said:

"Getting into a car with the super nice air conditioning on a really humid day."



patri2 replied:

"Or just walking into a super air-conditioned building on a hot day."

#48 "ASMR, man it feels good."

#49 "When your young child does any thoughtful act for you. The other day my 5-year-old filled up my water cup while I brushed my teeth. Almost cried."

#50 "During your morning stretch, a good little scream-yell."

#51 "This thing."

#52 "For me... Giving birth. But not the horrible pain bit. The head crowns and you think you're going to be torn apart and it burns like hell. Then the shoulder starts to present and it still hurts but all of a sudden the shoulder is out and the rest of the baby just wriggles on out with the fluid and that, that bit right there, was just awesome. The biggest feeling of relief and, I don't even know what, in my entire life. It lasts but a fleeting moment but knowing that feeling was coming with my 2nd and 3rd children is what kept me going through the rest of it. I hope some other lady here knows what I mean!"

#53 Zingy_Zombie said:

"Not to get all weird, but sad. Like the kind that you get from a sad movie or song. Maybe it's a work of art or just some sort of activity that causes you to break down. To me, the fact that something can move me to tears is just an amazing feeling. I love a good cry."



Thatguywiththename1 replied:

"Not weird at all. It can be so satisfying."

#54 Atheose_Writing said:

"To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the lamentation of their women."



Sla5021 replied:

"It's a line from Conan the Barbarian."

#55 JungleLegs said:

"I've been really poor lately so my mom bought me a bunch of groceries. Opening the fridge after I had forgotten about it and suddenly seeing a ton of food was an amazing feeling. Thanks, Mom!"



BIG-MEATY-CLAWS replied:

"Mom's rule. Hope your wallet grows fatter soon."

#56 "After shower Q-Tip."

#57 Jetemple said:

"A ghost wipe."



Reddit user replied:

"After 3 days of Ghost Wipes, I thought I reached like the "Yoda level"."

#58 User No 1 said:

"That tiny squeaking sound when you rub two pickles together."



Shlocky replied:

"That's almost as ridiculous as dyed Krabby Patties."