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Human beings are fascinating creatures. We’re capable of incredible kindness, breathtaking generosity, and acts of courage that can restore your faith in humanity. But if you spend enough time observing people or simply scrolling through the internet, you’ll quickly discover that we also have some less flattering tendencies that are a lot harder to talk about.

Every now and then, someone asks a question that cuts through the usual small talk and forces people to be brutally honest. When netizens were asked to share the dark truths about human behavior that are uncomfortable but consistently true, the responses were insightful, unsettling, and surprisingly relatable.

More info: Reddit

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#1

A woman expressing discomfort, illustrating a truth about human behavior and raw emotion. I always think of Carl Jung's observation: that which irritates you about other people can lead you to a greater understanding of yourself.

Its humbling and invites self-reflection.

scrub1scrub2 , benzoix Report

18points
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    #2

    A sad man sitting on stairs with two concerned men in the background, depicting human behavior and emotions. Expect the worst out of people and you will never be disappointed .

    Fun-Distribution-159 , katemangostar Report

    18points
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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And very occasionally you will be amazed by them… In a good way

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    #3

    A young woman happily hugging a golden retriever, showing positive human behavior and truths about happiness. Only your mom and dog actually care about you. Everyone else is just vying for their own interests .

    Vast_Statement_7035 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    18points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel sorry for this person.

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    Many of the observations people make about human behavior touch on questions that psychologists and philosophers have debated for centuries. As Psychology Fanatic explains, human nature refers to the traits and tendencies people share simply by being human, but there is no single agreement on what those traits are.

    Instead, the concept explores how much of our behavior is innate and how much is shaped by experience. The publication also notes that people often struggle with a gap between who they believe they are and who they actually are, creating tension when self-image, ideals, and reality fail to align.
    #4

    A woman giving a thumbs down, representing negative human behavior or truths that people avoid. Not all destructive behaviors towards others are explainable by a mental health condition. People may sincerely have bad intentions, from the smallest misdeeds to the worse crimes.

    Melodic-Wishbone-805 , SkelDry Report

    17points
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    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm making extra cash at my new side hustle: "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap".

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    #5

    A happy young couple smiling at the camera, exemplifying positive human behavior. Platonic friendships between men and women do not exist, there is always an extra interest from one side.

    Baibaikin315 , prostooleh Report

    16points
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    #6

    Six friends with arms around each other, sitting on a rooftop, showing human behavior and friendship. Most people don’t really care for you other than your loved ones. Friendships come and go. Most friendships are conditional and based on convenience.

    anon , golubovystock Report

    14points
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    richardernsberger avatar
    Optimus Octopus
    Optimus Octopus
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly true. Guys I knew in the navy I thought we’d be friends for life but almost all fell out of touch after a few years.

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    That disconnect may also explain why uncomfortable truths are so difficult to accept. Branding expert and CEO Andy Stalman argues that people naturally resist information that threatens their identity, sense of belonging, or emotional security.

    Because beliefs are closely tied to how we see ourselves, challenging them can feel like a personal attack rather than an opportunity to learn. Instead of changing their minds, many people reduce the discomfort of cognitive dissonance by dismissing evidence, questioning its source, or reinforcing the beliefs they already hold.
    #7

    A man flexing his muscles on a rocky peak against a bright sky, representing human behavior and strength. Don't put anything past anyone.

    Anyone is capable of anything given the circumstances.

    sheepnwolf89 , atlascompany Report

    14points
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    #8

    A mother and child laughing while playing with a toy car, illustrating human behavior and happiness. The majority of adults are just children in adult bodies.

    taternun , prostooleh Report

    14points
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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We don’t ever grow up… We just get older

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    #9

    Diverse young adults with hands stacked in unity, reflecting on human behavior and connection. Humans are social beings. So I think they wouldn’t call something out if it would go against a group.

    People often care more about being part of a group than being right.

    brighttmist , javi_indy Report

    13points
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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Check out Asch’s conformity studies. Terrifying when you realise the consequences

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    Even so, harsh observations often feel convincing because they appear to cut through wishful thinking. Psychology Today points out that cynicism can seem intelligent because it protects people from disappointment while projecting confidence and skepticism.

    In some environments, expecting the worst is even rewarded as a sign of maturity, making pessimistic viewpoints feel more credible than hopeful ones. At the same time, they note that difficult truths can be valuable when they expose denial or encourage honest self-reflection instead of simply promoting negativity.

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    #10

    A woman with an outstretched hand, showing a stop gesture, illustrating assertive human behavior. If you don't lay down boundaries when you meet someone and develop a rapport with them, they'll always think it's okay to cross and drive u crazy.

    LolitaOPPAI , kues1 Report

    13points
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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We condition people to behave the way they do around us

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    #11

    A happy couple embracing in the snow, representing human behavior related to love and connection. There’s no real concept of unconditional in human relationships. Everything is transactional.

    -AsocialButterfly- , prostooleh Report

    13points
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    #12

    A person in unsettling makeup under red light, a brutal truth about human behavior and darker aspects. Psychopaths thrive.

    Capitalism is perfect for people without empathy to thrive. The decisions you need to make to be rich (really rich) isn't possible for someone who has empathy and wants to sleep at night.

    Hermesthothr3e , freepik Report

    12points
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    Our tendency to embrace certain explanations also stems from the brain's desire to create order. Theoretical and integrative psychology theorist RJ Starr explains that humans are natural pattern-seekers because recognizing patterns once helped our ancestors survive in uncertain environments.

    Although this instinct remains useful today, it can also cause people to find meaning in coincidences or random events that are not actually connected. The brain prefers a coherent story over ambiguity, even if that story is flawed, which is why ideas that feel deeply insightful are not always as accurate as they seem.
    #13

    One joyful man in headphones surrounded by many somber, bowed heads, highlighting diverse human behavior. If you think you're the exception, you probably arent. human behavior repeats itself and is actually more of an anomaly to change repetitive behaviors.

    sweetiemeepmope , master1305plus Report

    12points
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    #14

    A thoughtful woman at a table with an open book, reflecting on human behavior and truths. Only around 1/3 of us carries an inner monolog or conscious.

    VirtuesVice666 , freepik Report

    12points
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    jen_mccartney avatar
    Jenka666
    Jenka666
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Possibly true, but that doesn’t mean the other 2/3 have no morals or values. They just processed differently.

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    #15

    A woman smiling and forming a heart shape with her hands, illustrating positive human behavior and truths. Kindness and survival don’t go well together. If you want to be the fittest, you have to be the most flexible. Kindness is rigid. It’s you or the other.

    -AsocialButterfly- , katemangostar Report

    12points
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    As uncomfortable as some of these observations may be, there's a reason so many people related to them. Dark truths about human behavior tend to stick with us because they often contain a grain of reality we've witnessed firsthand whether in our workplaces, friendships, families, or even in ourselves. Acknowledging these patterns doesn't mean becoming cynical, it simply means seeing people a little more clearly.

    I don't think just everyone agrees on which truths are universal and which are shaped by personal experiences. Some people believe human nature is fundamentally selfish, while others argue that kindness and cooperation are just as deeply ingrained.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A supportive woman holding a distressed man's hand, illustrating complex human behavior. People that tell you that they love you, also cause the deepest and most brutal hurt in you.

    Rbrown2779 , mladenmitrinovic Report

    12points
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    #17

    A woman embracing someone, representing comforting human behavior and emotional connection. We're more willing to forgive our actions because we judge the value of our intentions, but such grace is seldom extended to others.

    When someone else is confronted with their bad behavior their reasoning is an excuse.

    When you're confronted with your own bad behavior, your reasoning is an explanation.

    Hair_Hefty , bokodi Report

    11points
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    #18

    A young woman resting on a sofa, looking contemplative, showcasing human behavior and introspection. How people will justify their poor behavior and lies. I will never understand how people can be so deceiving and manipulative and look you straight in the eyes and lie about it all.

    Good_Dragonfly_677 , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    11points
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    Curious to see where you stand? Keep reading through these responses and decide for yourself which insights feel surprisingly accurate, and which ones you're not quite ready to accept!

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    #19

    A man with a monkey on his shoulder, highlighting diverse human behavior. Humans have not evolved as much as we think. Humans are mammals and still act like animals, because we are.

    HoldOn_Tight , edophoto Report

    11points
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    #20

    A smiling woman in a stylish outfit, representing an aspect of human behavior and appearance. If you're too nice, you're asking to get burned. Empathy without boundaries attracts manipulative and toxic people, just like honey attracts bears.

    IAmfinerthan , alexhalay Report

    10points
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    #21

    Four young adults conversing and laughing, demonstrating positive human behavior in a casual setting. Most people exist at the surface level of human interaction. If the truth about the dark sides human behavior surfaced for everyone at once the world would stop functioning.

    adesantalighieri , freepik Report

    10points
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    #22

    A man helps a woman climb a rocky peak, illustrating human behavior and support at sunset. Your usefulness to others and how useful they are to you are the basis of relationships.

    anon , malik21nalik Report

    10points
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    #23

    A contemplative woman by a window, holding a mug, depicting reflective human behavior. People will hurt me if I let them. I’ve been betrayed and a****d too many times to count. How I react says everything about who I am and it’s on them to do better. I’m over doing all of the work for people who are careless and mean.

    Rhyme_orange_ , benzoix Report

    10points
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    #24

    Hands holding a sign with the word NO against a blue sky, reflecting human behavior of refusal. Some people, men and women don`t accept a "no" as an answer. They get very offended, when you don`t want to go on a date with them.

    People try to force their religion on you.

    People think, that you`re not a grown adult, until you have kids. Sorry, but not gonna happen.

    Kakashisith , proudly55 Report

    10points
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    #25

    A couple engaged in an argument, pointing fingers at each other, illustrating truths about human behavior. People will pull you down to their level and play the victim card in the end.

    _HuMaNiSeD_ , freepik Report

    9points
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    #26

    A confident young woman with crossed arms, representing resilient human behavior. People who humble brag and talk about their achievements too much when it’s unwarranted are deeply insecure and want to feel superior to everyone else. There’s a huge difference between confident and arrogant, and you can tell when their “kind” efforts are really just self promotion acts.

    anon , vh-studio Report

    9points
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    #27

    A woman looking at her reflection in a mirror, touching her neck, symbolizing honest truths about human behavior. People constantly lie to themselves to justify behaviors that are selfish and instinctual.

    TheLogicGenious , kroshka__nastya Report

    8points
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    #28

    A group of diverse friends celebrating on a rooftop, showing honest truths about human behavior. Stupid people Are happiest.

    Realistic-Ad-1083 , freepik Report

    8points
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    #29

    Three friends displaying various human behavior; one on a bicycle, another on a skateboard, and one observing. People act in rational self interest. Also - most of human behavior, as informed by conscious/subconscious views, is conditioned by culture.

    If culturally accepted, most people are capable of most good/bad things.

    notacop12114 , freepik Report

    8points
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    #30

    An overhead shot of people walking across a zebra crossing, illustrating diverse human behavior. 95% of the population are conforming without even realizing it. Some level of conformity is actually required in order to be deemed “sane”. Just sayin.

    jgl0912 , rawpixel.com Report

    8points
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    #31

    A man meditating outdoors, seen through a rock formation, symbolizing human behavior and mindfulness. Most people will dig their graves, and kneel in them, waiting on a savior. Those same people stood on their porches watching the powers that should not be cart off their neighbors who spoke up.

    anon , leuzzigianluca Report

    8points
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    #32

    People dancing and enjoying themselves indoors during winter, reflecting human behavior in celebration. If given the chance in the evening, we WILL look at you inside your house if the shades are not drawn shut, while walking by. And we hear all your s**t, too.

    Novel-Assistance-375 , wosunan Report

    7points
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