My name is Kyle La Fever and I am an illustrator, designer and comic book and storyboard artist. I am also a big fan of art and pop culture.

I made paintings redesigning the villains of Scooby-Doo. It started as an October project to relive the first ghost stories I remembered from the "Scooby-Doo Where Are You?" show, but I wanted to make them actually scary and I just couldn't stop. Each painting took me about 8 hours, so about 200 hours in total for the whole series.

Let me know what you think about them!

