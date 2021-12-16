8Kviews
21 Creepy Paintings I’ve Done To Reimagine The Villains Of Scooby-Doo
My name is Kyle La Fever and I am an illustrator, designer and comic book and storyboard artist. I am also a big fan of art and pop culture.
I made paintings redesigning the villains of Scooby-Doo. It started as an October project to relive the first ghost stories I remembered from the "Scooby-Doo Where Are You?" show, but I wanted to make them actually scary and I just couldn't stop. Each painting took me about 8 hours, so about 200 hours in total for the whole series.
Let me know what you think about them!
The Witch Doctor
Space Kook
Puppet Master
Ghost Of Elias Kingston
Ghost Clown
Charlie The Robot
Mummy of Anka
The Creeper
Miner Forty Niner
Headless Specter
This one is actually really scary!! But I'm also kinda scared of everything... My own shadow startled me once and I damned near jumped out of my skin... Such a pansy. Lol
Dude this reminds of a comic, from a guy that would always be reborn everytime he dies, but at the same he is cursed to die always in horrible ways. Dr mortos i believe was the name, either way thi would be a really cool concept for a scooby doo comic, all the monsters are real and they have to hunt all of them while dying again and again
That would be cool, like maybe one has to live to bring the rest back
I kept singing the theme song as I scrolled. Also reminded me how perfect Matthew Lillard was as live action Shaggy! He melts my nostalgic heart
My childhood:D
