My name is Kyle La Fever and I am an illustrator, designer and comic book and storyboard artist. I am also a big fan of art and pop culture.

I made paintings redesigning the villains of Scooby-Doo. It started as an October project to relive the first ghost stories I remembered from the "Scooby-Doo Where Are You?" show, but I wanted to make them actually scary and I just couldn't stop. Each painting took me about 8 hours, so about 200 hours in total for the whole series.

Let me know what you think about them!

#1

The Witch Doctor

The Witch Doctor

Kyle La Fever
ZooMom
ZooMom
1 year ago

I think this is my favorite

#2

Space Kook

Space Kook

Kyle La Fever
#3

Puppet Master

Puppet Master

Kyle La Fever
#4

Ghost Of Elias Kingston

Ghost Of Elias Kingston

Kyle La Fever
#5

Ghost Clown

Ghost Clown

Kyle La Fever
#6

Charlie The Robot

Charlie The Robot

Kyle La Fever
#7

Mummy of Anka

Mummy of Anka

Kyle La Fever
#8

The Creeper

The Creeper

Kyle La Fever
#9

Miner Forty Niner

Miner Forty Niner

Kyle La Fever
#10

Headless Specter

Headless Specter

Kyle La Fever
Baylee Parker
Baylee Parker
1 year ago

This one is actually really scary!! But I'm also kinda scared of everything... My own shadow startled me once and I damned near jumped out of my skin... Such a pansy. Lol

#11

The Phantom

The Phantom

Kyle La Fever
#12

The Wax Phantom

The Wax Phantom

Kyle La Fever
#13

Witch And Zombie

Witch And Zombie

Kyle La Fever
JuJu
JuJu
1 year ago

She looks like Willow Rosenberg

#14

The Green Ghosts

The Green Ghosts

Kyle La Fever
#15

Redbeard

Redbeard

Kyle La Fever
#16

Ghost Of Zen Tuo

Ghost Of Zen Tuo

Kyle La Fever
Mark Berry
Mark Berry
1 year ago

"My glasses! I can't see a thing without my glasses!"

#17

Gypsy, Wolfman, Dracula And Frankenstein's Monster

Gypsy, Wolfman, Dracula And Frankenstein's Monster

Kyle La Fever
An Be
An Be
1 year ago

I remember this one: it was one of the few episodes that had a lot of creatures

#18

The Ape Man

The Ape Man

Kyle La Fever
#19

The Black Knight

The Black Knight

Kyle La Fever
#20

Mr. Hyde

Mr. Hyde

Kyle La Fever
#21

The Indian Witchdoctor

The Indian Witchdoctor

Kyle La Fever
