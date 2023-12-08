ADVERTISEMENT

A thrift shop is a place where you can find a lot more than your grandad’s clothes, no matter what the lyrics of that one Macklemore song say. In fact, there you can come across anything! As long as it’s legal.

And by anything, we mean anything. For example, one Redditor found a slide film with old US Navy pictures from Vietnam. He got them developed, scanned, and, in hopes of digging up as much info on them as possible, posted them online. Scroll down to see what was on that film!

More info: Reddit