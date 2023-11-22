ADVERTISEMENT

As Thanksgiving is just around the corner, plenty of North Americans will be celebrating their cherished holiday by indulging in a scrumptious dinner consisting of pumpkin pies, green beans, mashed potatoes, and of course, the quintessential turkey roast.

And for those who do not wish to consume meat, an alternative to the classic turkey has risen in popularity over the last couple of years, with the introduction of the vegetarian and vegan-friendly “Tofurky” roast.

Made from tofu and wheat, the American company making the meatless turkey substitute reportedly packages 6,000 holiday roasts per each worker’s 10-hour-long shifts.

Tofurky is a vegan-friendly turkey made for those who don’t eat meat but still celebrate Thanksgiving, however, the concept has divided people

Image credits: Kris Connor/Getty Images

Image credits: washingtonpost

Tofurky, located at the Hood River factory in Oregon, has sold approximately 7.5 million plant-based turkey roasts since its invention in 1980.

Nevertheless, just like many other processed, packaged foods out there, its creation isn’t the most mouth-watering preparation, as a Tofurky consists of mixing tofu and wheat in the form of masa, and adding wild rice as its stuffing.



The dough is made from tofu and wheat, and it’s then mixed with canola oil, water, and savory seasonings

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: washingtonpost

The wild rice stuffing contains breadcrumbs, celery, onion, carrot, leek, and other seasonings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Washington Post (@washingtonpost)

Out of the reported 175 Tofurky workers, four staff members will be responsible during each shift for making the masa, which consists of a dough made from tofu and wheat, which is then mixed with canola oil, water, and savory seasonings, as per the DailyMail.

Meanwhile, a separate individual at the factory will be assigned to the wild rice stuffing preparation, encompassing breadcrumbs, celery, onion, carrot, leek, and other seasonings.

Another employee is simultaneously entrusted with putting together ingredients for the Tofurky’s dry seasoning mix.

“I think there’s a little risk in getting too close to the exact eating experience of meat,” the CEO of the Tofurky company said

Image credits: Here is Oregon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Both mixtures are then blended together, creating two savory goops into a tube, before finally cooking and refrigerating the result, which will then in turn be packaged and boxed for shipment.

A Tofurky roast, which includes gravy and is anticipated to serve approximately five people, costs $13.50 in stores in the US.



A single Tofurky roast with gravy feeds about five people

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Jaime Athos, the CEO of Turtle Island Foods, the company that produces Tofurky, told AgFunderNews: “97 percent of our production is at our own plant in Hood River.

‘We had challenges around packaging.

“We were also caught off guard by the huge increases in gluten prices, first driven by Covid and then the war in Ukraine [a major exporter of wheat worldwide].”

The mixtures are then blended together, creating two savory goops in a tube

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Image credits: Here is Oregon

As the process of making Tofurky doesn’t appeal to every Thanksgiving celebrant, certain individuals weren’t too keen to try the vegan-friendly option.

“I’m sure it’s just shredded cardboard,” a person commented on Facebook.

Another wrote: “If it’s from a factory, it ain’t food really.”



Around 7.5 million Tofurky roasts have been sold since the dish was first invented in 1980

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Image credits: Here is Oregon

However, other readers pointed to Tofurky providing an alternative for those who associate meat consumption with animal cruelty as a person commented: “Wait until you find out how real meat is produced.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many meat-processing facilities in the US have been condemned for their poor treatment of animals, as federal penalties totaling $1.5 million were imposed earlier this year on 13 meat plants contracting in eight states, Food Safety News reported.

After being cooked and refrigerated, Tofurkys are packaged and boxed for shipment

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Image credits: Here is Oregon

Image credits: Here is Oregon

You can watch the history of Tofurky below:

Jaime recently told the Washington Post: “I think there’s a little risk in getting too close to the exact eating experience of meat.

“There’s that notion of the uncanny valley: When something’s close, but not quite, it’s worse than being noticeably away from the goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For us, it’s more about, ‘Does it eat well? Is it a satisfying and flavorful eating experience?’

“That’s so much more on our minds than, ‘Is it exactly the same as meat?’”

Certain individuals weren’t too keen to try the vegan-friendly option