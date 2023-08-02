 Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova Dies At 39 After “Extreme” Tropical Fruit Diet | Bored Panda
BoredPanda

Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova Dies At 39 After “Extreme” Tropical Fruit Diet
Health, News

Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova Dies At 39 After “Extreme” Tropical Fruit Diet

Ignas Vieversys
BoredPanda staff

Zhanna Samsonova, a vegan influencer from Kaza, Russia, tragically passed away in Malaysia during a tour of Southeast Asia. Her cause of death was reported as “starvation and exhaustion,” as she had been consuming only raw exotic fruits as part of her diet.

The 39-year-old influencer, known as Zhanna D’Art on Instagram, used her platform to promote the advantages of a raw vegan diet to her more than 18,000 followers before her passing.

“I see my body and mind transform every day. I love my new me,” she once said about her dietary regimen.

Zhanna Samsonova, a vegan influencer known as Zhanna D’Art, has reportedly died of starvation following an “extreme” fruit diet

Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova Dies At 39 After "Extreme" Tropical Fruit Diet

Image credits: rawveganfoodchef/Instagram

Despite concerns raised by friends over her deteriorating health condition due to this extreme diet plan – swollen legs oozing lymph being one alarming symptom – she refused medical intervention.

One friend recounted how they feared finding her lifeless body each morning when living above her in Phuket. “I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it,” they have said.

Despite concerns raised by friends over her deteriorating health condition, the influencer refused medical assistance

Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova Dies At 39 After "Extreme" Tropical Fruit Diet

Image credits: rawveganfoodchef/Instagram

In the wake of this tragedy that unfolded on July 21st, according to her mother, Vera Samsonova, discussions have ignited regarding the potential risks associated with such severe dietary restrictions.

While some followers speculate chemical contamination in fruits could have led to her demise, others believe it was simply due to malnutrition resulting from a lack of essential nutrients in her diet.

Zhanna’s family is currently awaiting a medical report and an official death certificate that will provide clarity on her cause of death.

Image credits: rawveganfoodchef/Instagram

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Extreme diets are extremely bad. Stay away from them. If your diet is making you ill then do not ignore what is happening, see a doctor.

6
6points
reply
JK
JK
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry, but if your lymph nodes are "oozing" and you are refusing medical intervention, then you get what you get. Vegan diets can be very fulfilling and appropriately nutritious - IF you follow proper guidance on these diets and ensure your body is getting what it needs. This is a Darwin Award at it's finest.

5
5points
reply
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's all speculation, especially the claims of no water for 6 years, aka she got her liquids solely from fruit and vegetable juices. That being said Nathaniel is right, extreme dieting, especially when it makes you so unhealthy is Cray Cray, moderation and a balance of proteins, carbs, vitamins and minerals and plenty of water is the key.

3
3points
reply
