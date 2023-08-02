Vegan Influencer Zhanna Samsonova Dies At 39 After “Extreme” Tropical Fruit Diet

Zhanna Samsonova, a vegan influencer from Kaza, Russia, tragically passed away in Malaysia during a tour of Southeast Asia. Her cause of death was reported as “starvation and exhaustion,” as she had been consuming only raw exotic fruits as part of her diet.

The 39-year-old influencer, known as Zhanna D’Art on Instagram, used her platform to promote the advantages of a raw vegan diet to her more than 18,000 followers before her passing.

“I see my body and mind transform every day. I love my new me,” she once said about her dietary regimen.

Image credits: rawveganfoodchef/Instagram

Despite concerns raised by friends over her deteriorating health condition due to this extreme diet plan – swollen legs oozing lymph being one alarming symptom – she refused medical intervention.

One friend recounted how they feared finding her lifeless body each morning when living above her in Phuket. “I lived one floor above her and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it,” they have said.

Image credits: rawveganfoodchef/Instagram

In the wake of this tragedy that unfolded on July 21st, according to her mother, Vera Samsonova, discussions have ignited regarding the potential risks associated with such severe dietary restrictions.

While some followers speculate chemical contamination in fruits could have led to her demise, others believe it was simply due to malnutrition resulting from a lack of essential nutrients in her diet.

Zhanna’s family is currently awaiting a medical report and an official death certificate that will provide clarity on her cause of death.

Image credits: rawveganfoodchef/Instagram