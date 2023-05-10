Besides scrolling down and finding out what people online had to say, why not have something to add as well in the comment section below!

#1 Don’t accept criticism from someone you would not ask for advice from

#2 The most important piece of information you can give 911 is WHERE you are. Followed by what the problem is.



Even if no other information is given. Someone can still be sent to a location to see what the problem is.



Bonus. If you accidentally call 911, just stay on the line and tell them it was an accident. It happens a lot. They wont be mad. If you hang up. They have to call you back, that is irritating.

#3 If you're outside during a storm and get a metallic taste in your mouth for no seemingly no reason then you're about to get struck by lightning.

#4 You always think you're going to have more time. You won't. Make the most of today.

#5 Police in America are legally allowed to lie to you to get a confession. They can lie about all kinds of evidence they have on you and that you have no chance but to confess. Don’t say a word other than to ask for a lawyer. Never fall into the belief that it’ll get worked out in court later, the second you confess you’re done.



Even if you are guilty and want to confess still get a lawyer. They’ll work out a plea bargain for you that you could not get if you confessed to a cop before your trial.

#6 Don't drive if you haven't slept in the last 24 hours. A person who has been awake for 24 hours is as cognitively impaired as a person who is drunk.

#7 Read. It can help you regain your ability to focus on a single task for an extended period of time. It can also cultivate creativity and expand your world view.

#8 You can learn entire new careers on youtube for free.

#9 If you feel like you're being watched and feel like you're in danger when you don't see anything around you, chances are, you definitely are.



Don't ignore your 'fight or flight' response.

#10 When you decide to sober up, be prepared to lose many people you thought were your friends.

#11 Learning how to get along with people you don’t exactly like in the workplace will do wonders for your career- sometimes it isn’t about having talent it’s enough to be a good decent person to others.



Coming from me- a talentless corporate hire. Aka the personality hire, hahahah!

#12 Take care of your teeth, or you'll pay not only monetarily but in excruciating pain. Worse than natural child birth pain.



Brush, floss, see your dentist, don't sip soda all day and for God's sake don't use your teeth to cut thread or open bottles. Skip meth at all possible.



This is the best advice you will ever get. I swear to you.

#13 Just because you are being respectful to the police doesn’t mean they won’t take advantage of you. Don’t ever let them search any property of yours ( a vehicle counts , anything with a lock on it counts) without a search warrant. Even if they say “ oh that’s suspicious, an innocent person would let me search” it doesn’t matter tell them to show a warrant.



Always be respectful but don’t be a push over.

#14 It is a freeing feeling once you stop caring what people think of you

#15 If you need to cancel a hotel reservation last minute and there will be a penalty, call the hotel to move the reservation to a different date outside the cancellation window (they always will). Then call back and cancel it :).

#16 Anything you say can and will be used AGAINST YOU in a court of law.



Note how there is no mention using what you say to help you.

#17 “No” is a complete sentence.

#18 Condoms are cheaper than diapers

#19 If you get a burst of floaters in your eye and see a curtain-like vision cut moving in from the side, top, or bottom, you may have a detached retina and have to get to an eye doctor asap, as you could lose vision in the affected area. This is a highly charistic pattern of vision loss that is caused by the retina peeling away from the back of your eye. It’s a medical emergency but it is highly treatable.



If you have a high correction for myopia you are at increased risk for it. Tends to happen in middle age or later as a consequence of a vitreous separation. I had it happen in both my eyes while in my middle 50s.



Edit



see more here:



https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Retinal_detachment



Second edit:



And you may get a cataract in the eye a few months after the surgery due to scarring, and will need to have your lens replaced with an implant. The upside of this is that you will see better than you have in years and they can correct your myopia with the right lens implant. No more glasses for driving.



Pro tip: If you have a strong correction in both eyes, ask the surgeon if they will indicate lens replacement is medically necessary for BOTH eyes so you are not stuck with a normal vision eye (the one with the replacement lens, which will have a correction) and your other, terrible vision unaffected eye (which in my case was like -7.50 or something).



The retinal surgery blew away my insurance deductible of $7,000, and with the surgeon’s medical note of necessity, the second lens replacement was 100% covered and essentially a freebie.



Then I had the retina detach in that eye about 18 months later… at least, they didn’t need to change the artificial lens to fix the retina.



Third edit:



Changed original to reflect that, according to an ophthalmologist who replied, apparently you will not necessarily go blind if it’s not fixed within 24 hours, but you do have to be seen by someone asap to ensure that you get proper care. It’s urgent to be seen, but the clock is not ticking quite as fast as I understood it to be.



— And I had a friend who did indeed partially lose vision in the affected eye because he waited from Saturday AM to Monday to be seen. So as with most things in life, YMMV.

#20 Fire doesn't burn where fire has burned (unless there's some kind of accelerant like gas). So if you are in a forest fire, brush fire, field fire, etc. try to go to where the fire came from, because the fire won't go back there since there's no fuel for it to consume.

#21 You're allowed to go to restaurants on your own! No one is going to think it's strange, and the staff might treat you extra-well. I always suspected they thought I was a critic... So if there is some place you want to try but no one willing to go with you, don't deprive yourself!

#22 Not very many people care about you. Cherish the ones who do.

#23 Quickbreads include muffins, banana bread, biscuits, and soda bread.



All quickbreads rise by acid-base reactions. Usually in baking that means one of four acids: acetic acid, lactic acid, citric acid, or tartaric acid. If a recipe is calling for one and you don't have it, look up a substitution tool and use one of the others.



Acetic acid = vinegar



Citric acid = citrus juice



Lactic acid = buttermilk, yogurt



Tartatic acid = cream of tartar

#24 If you fall into cold water (the ocean) don’t immediately try and swim. Lay on you’re back and try and control your breathing. The cold temperature will take your breath away and you will initially take small quick breaths, you need to slow down your breathing as quickly as possible so your lungs can fill with air, once you have done that you will find it easier to float.

#25 It is perfectly possible to make no mistakes and still lose. This it not a weakness, it is life



(Yes it's a Picard quote but it is very accurate)

#26 Heart attacks for women are very different from mens. Men have pain in the chest that goes up the left arm, women experience



•Chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, dizziness, and shortness of breath



Fluttering feelings in the chest (palpitations)



Shortness of breath, sudden fatigue, or swelling of the feet, ankles, legs, or abdomen

#27 While driving, maintain a minimum 3 second gap between your car and the car in front.



Pick a stationary reference point like a bridge or lamp post. When the car in front passes it, count "one thousand one, one thousand two, one thousand three". If you pass the reference point before you finish counting, you are too close to react in an emergency situation. Back off the gas and increase the distance.



In bad weather, increase the count to four or five.

#28 If a baby's crying in pain and you can't figure out why, there's a good chance they have a muscle cramp. Like, if their big toe is turned down and won't move, then they probably have a cramp in their foot. I've found that stretching the cramped muscle makes it go away almost immediately! So, for the foot cramp, you just grab their big toe and gently but firmly pull their toe up away from the cramp. The cramp will resist at first and that's why you have to be firm, but once you get past that the cramp and the pain are gone. Then hold the stretch position for a minute to make sure the cramp doesn't immediately come back.

#29 You are not *afraid*, you perceive a risk that hasn't been managed. Fear cannot be solved, but risks can, learning to identify fear based language and converting it to risk will help get you out of the downward emotional stress spiral, and possible onto a path of resolution.

#30 Always wear closed toe shoes and long pants in and near wooded areas. Check yourself for ticks on your clothing, or on your dog. Lyme disease is no joke

#31 laziness is a self fulfilling thing. The more you lie in bed, the less likely you are to get up. And if you do, you are gonna feel like going back to bed. Get active!



The same is also kind of true for the brain. Those who don't stimulate themselves mentally while they are young are at greater risk of getting dementia. Do activities to keep your brain sharp!

#32 If you live in the United States and have any insurance, you don’t need a prescription to get a month of physical therapy. It’s called “direct access”, and you can call your local PT clinic and request a walk in appointment.



Here’s why this matters:



You hurt your back. Nothing major, you just moved wrong, maybe you heard a pop (or maybe not) and now it hurts to move. You could call to get in with an orthopedic specialist, but they’re booked a month out. You wait the month and see the doc who orders an MRI. That’s a 2 week wait. You do the MRI and have a follow up with the doc a week or two later. He sees something like degenerative disc/joint disease (which, if you’re over 25, you probably have) and sends you to PT. 2 months after your initial injury, you start PT. You have all sorts of weird compensatory movements due to the pain, everything hurts, and PT needs to work through months of guarding and compensations to make any progress.



Or.



You hurt your back with the same injury and mechanism as before. You call the doc and they’re booking a month out, so you make the appointment. In the meantime, you start PT. You work for a month to help stretch/strengthen/get things moving appropriately again. At the end of the month one of three things happens:



1.Your back feels better and you cancel your doctor’s appointment

2.Your back is getting better so you keep your appointment and request continued PT

3.Your back is NOT getting better, and you can tell your ortho that you’ve been doing PT for a month with no improvement, so they move alternative treatment options.



In any case you’re in a much better situation than you were in the first situation.



***ETA: This is covered by insurance. Just pay your usual copay. The clinic will verify your insurance before you start to make sure you’re in network*** *See ETA 4 if you’re worried about deductibles or not having insurance*



ETA 2: [Here’s a link to what each state offers](https://www.choosept.com/globalassets/choosept/assets/pdf-downloadables/direct-access-by-state-map.pdf)



ETA 3: I used back as an example, but it’s anything you’d need PT for, from back to neck to knee or hip or shoulder…hell if your toe hurts and it’s been jacking up how you walk, we can probably help. We can also help with tension headaches!



ETA 4: I’m seeing a bunch of people rightfully worried about unmet deductibles and still having to pay out of pocket. Most clinics have a self-pay option which is substantially better than what we charge insurance (because we only get reimbursed a fraction of that). The self pay is basically just enough to cover overhead. If that’s not doable, many will also offer financing.



If you’re worried about the financial strain, *tell your therapist!!!* I’ve treated plenty of people who tell me at the evaluation that they’re strapped for cash. Instead of seeing them multiple times/week, I’ll do the eval to figure out what’s wrong, and then give them stretches and/or exercises, and educate how to progress them. I’ll have them come back in a few weeks and we can update the plan based on how they’re doing. It’s not ideal, but it’s better than living in pain!



Finally, if finances are absolutely limiting, a lot of public health clinics have resources for free or reduced cost/sliding scale PT. It’s generally one or two days per week and it’s therapists who are volunteering to help folks out.



The system is broken, but that doesn’t mean you have to live in pain.

#33 If you're ever in a survival situation where you have to forage for food, *don't bother looking for mushrooms*. The likelihood of finding an edible species that won't make you sick or kill you is so astronomically low that it's better to just spend that time looking for roots, berries, and herbs.

#34 Never make a large financial decision without considering *all* the tax consequences.



Also, *20,000 Leagues Under the Sea* refers to the distance traveled, not submerged depth.

#35 Windows key + V in windows 10 and 11 brings up your clipboard history

#36 Add all the water at the beginning when making pizza dough.



Once you have a ball of dough, if you add water it's not going to incorporate well and you'll have to work you dough twice as hard to make it soft enough.

#37 When you are writing a paper and need x number of sources…if every source says the same thing you can use and cite all of them. It doesn’t have to be separate discrete pieces of information. So 5 sources all say the sky is blue…you cite all 5 sources and bam you have 5/10 out of the way (for example). No one told me this til I was in grad school and they were like 25 page paper with like 30 citations and I started freaking out cuz it was the biggest paper I’d ever written.

#38 Don't f**k around with your health. Something is wrong, get it checked out.

#39 They're not called "Star Destroyers" because they destroy stars. It's because they're ships. Starships. But they're like Navy Destroyers. Star Destroyers.

#40 An ultracrepidarian is someone who expresses their opinion on subjects they know almost nothing about.

#41 A dropped knife has no handle. Don't try to catch it.

#42 Some credit cards cover accidental damage to electronics for a predefined period of time. Use those cards for buying computers and electronics.