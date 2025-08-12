Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Friend Wants To Tag Along On Couple’s Kid-Free Trip, Expects To Bring Her Kids, Mad When Uninvited
Toddler with inflatable ring and hat sitting on suitcase, reading a book indoors, representing vacation without kids babysitting.
Friend Wants To Tag Along On Couple’s Kid-Free Trip, Expects To Bring Her Kids, Mad When Uninvited

Parents put so much care and effort into looking after their children that they also need a break once in a while. Spending time apart from their kids might be tough because they probably always worry about the little ones, but these short times on their own are essential for rest and relaxation.

One couple decided to finally take a much-needed vacation without their kids, but they were shocked when their friend invited herself along and then decided to bring her children too. When they put their foot down, she got very mad.

    Sometimes parents need to take a guilt-free break from their little ones so that they can come back feeling refreshed

    Image credits: tdyuvbanova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster and her husband had decided to take an adults-only trip for the first time, and her friend invited herself and her boyfriend along

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The friend then decided to bring her 1-year-old and teen on the trip as she couldn’t find a babysitter, but the poster said that wouldn’t be happening

    Image credits: beznika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In an update post, the woman mentioned that her entitled friend used to keep taking advantage of her by expecting free or last-minute babysitting

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Apart from disrupting her plans constantly for babysitting, the friend also owed the poster money for her time and effort

    Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman was glad that she put her foot down and didn’t let her friend bring her kids along on the trip, as she wanted a child-free vacation

    Image credits: anonymous

    The poster was only worried she had been a jerk to stop her friend from bringing her kids, as the other lady got extremely offended

    Right from the start, the poster and her husband were clear that they didn’t want to bring their four children along on their trip because they had never vacationed anywhere just together. Parents also deserve to take solo trips so that they can rest and relax without having to worry about anyone else’s well-being.

    Adults need to take some time for themselves to focus on their needs for a while. These regular breaks can help them be better parents, reducing stress and making them feel calmer. They also give them the space to focus on their relationship with their partner and grow closer in love and care.

    That’s why the OP didn’t like it when her friend decided to bring two of her kids along because she couldn’t find anyone to babysit. Since the other lady had decided to join the trip at the last minute, she couldn’t plan for appropriate childcare, and she felt that it would be alright to bring little ones along. She didn’t respect the fact that the poster and her husband wanted some adults-only time.

    It’s unfair to the poster and her husband that their friend sprang the idea on them. She didn’t consider that they were finally getting some time away from their kids and needed it in order to rest. This last-minute decision-making is exactly how she operated, and the OP was annoyed because she had regularly been the victim of her friend’s bad planning.

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After the woman shared her concerns online, netizens speculated that her friend kept taking advantage of her. The OP revealed that her friend kept asking her to babysit or expected her to cancel plans at the last minute in order to provide childcare. She also didn’t pay her very often for the help and, in fact, owed her money.

    When it comes to bad friends like this, most people don’t even seem to realize that their friendship is toxic. They initially might fall for guilt trips or manipulation, but over time, this can become extremely tiresome and demanding. The only way to get out of a situation like this is to set good boundaries.

    Every couple should decide for themselves how they want to spend their vacations. It can become difficult when other people are involved, because of their plans and expectations. Just like the OP, people are allowed to put their foot down if they want to enjoy time with their partner or are okay to bring kids along on vacations.

    Fortunately, once the other woman puts her ego aside, the solution becomes simple: to take a trip with her boyfriend and kids, and let the poster and her husband go on their own vacation. Do you think there’s anything else that could be done in a situation like this? We’d love to know your thoughts in the comments.

    People sided with the poster and felt that her friend was rude to just presume she could bring her kids along

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
