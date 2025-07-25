Woman Leaves Manipulative Husband With The Help Of The Internet Who Opened Her Eyes

ADVERTISEMENT

One of life’s unfortunate truths is that love can be blinding. It can hinder a person from seeing the dark truth about their partner and the relationship they chose to fight for with all they have.

It’s an ugly reality that a woman lived with for many years. She managed to ignore her husband’s hurtful and demeaning “jokes” because they loved each other. Or so she thought.

She has since been prompted to reconsider her marriage after seeking answers from the Reddit community. This is quite a lengthy one, so you might be here for a while.

As beautiful as love is, it can also blur reality for some people

A woman put up with her husband’s cruel “jokes,” all in the name of love

Out of confusion, she sought help from the internet about how to address her situation

It had gotten so bad that she swore not to have his children unless he changed his ways

Image credits: themourningbride

People in toxic relationships cling to their partner’s positive traits to a fault

In the story, the woman admitted that she ignored her husband’s cruel “jokes” because he was a “good provider” and could be a “very fun dad.” According to psychologist and Harvard Medical School lecturer Dr. Craig Malkin, people like her are desperately hoping that the mistreatment will eventually go away.

“Many survivors (in toxic relationships) cling to the positive traits in their partners — like being affectionate and reliable,” Dr. Malkin wrote.

Dr. Malkin states that such behavior may be a sign of dissociation brought on by post-traumatic stress syndrome. In these cases, the individual may have a difficult time leaving the relationship because they lack the psychological presence to recall the pain.

It doesn’t help that the initial reaction would be to minimize the nature of the mistreatment by saying things like, “It’s no big deal.” In the woman’s case, it’s considering the “good side” of her husband, along with the guilt of not addressing the problem before they got married.

“It makes the person want to hide their pain, and when that happens — when their plight remains invisible — they have no hope at all of leaving,” Dr. Malkin explained.

If the erring partner shows no signs of changing, leaving the relationship would be the best option. In this case, it would be helpful to have an exit plan by building a safety net.

According to licensed marriage and family therapist Marni Feuerman, LCSW, LMFT, this process begins with a well-planned approach that includes having a place to stay and determining which possessions to bring along.

The next step would be to let someone, including local authorities, know if there are serious threats. But most importantly, communication with the abusive spouse should no longer exist.

“Toxic people are very cunning and can use emotional blackmail to lure you back in,” Feuerman wrote. “If you need to file a restraining order, do so.”

It’s understandable for the woman to feel confused. However, no amount of disrepsect is acceptable, no matter how much you love the person.

Commenters had their questions, which the woman addressed

The woman provided an update, saying she began to realize the gravity of her situation

She also began to realize that both of them may be at fault

Image credits: themourningbride

More questions from readers poured in

The woman provided a second update, saying she had spoken to a professional

She also reached out to a hotline that handled toxic relationships

Image credits: themourningbride

A third update came in, as the woman shared more eye-opening experiences

Overall, she’s been exhausted, and understandably so

Image credits: themourningbride

Her fourth update revealed more menacing and alarming threats from her husband

She also voiced out some questions and concerns that have been bothering her

Image credits: themourningbride

People in the comments compelled her to break free from the relationship

Her fifth and final update began on a positive note

She says she has learned to treat herself with compassion

Image credits: themourningbride