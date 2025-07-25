Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Leaves Manipulative Husband With The Help Of The Internet Who Opened Her Eyes
Woman covering face in distress as manipulative husband talks in kitchen, depicting emotional struggle and internet empowerment.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Leaves Manipulative Husband With The Help Of The Internet Who Opened Her Eyes

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

One of life’s unfortunate truths is that love can be blinding. It can hinder a person from seeing the dark truth about their partner and the relationship they chose to fight for with all they have. 

It’s an ugly reality that a woman lived with for many years. She managed to ignore her husband’s hurtful and demeaning “jokes” because they loved each other. Or so she thought. 

She has since been prompted to reconsider her marriage after seeking answers from the Reddit community. This is quite a lengthy one, so you might be here for a while. 

RELATED:

    As beautiful as love is, it can also blur reality for some people

    Image credits: Pressmaster / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    A woman put up with her husband’s cruel “jokes,” all in the name of love 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Out of confusion, she sought help from the internet about how to address her situation

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Mâide Arslan / pexels (not the actual photo)

    It had gotten so bad that she swore not to have his children unless he changed his ways

    Image credits: themourningbride

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in toxic relationships cling to their partner’s positive traits to a fault

    Image credits: drobotdean / freepik (not the actual photo)

    In the story, the woman admitted that she ignored her husband’s cruel “jokes” because he was a “good provider” and could be a “very fun dad.” According to psychologist and Harvard Medical School lecturer Dr. Craig Malkin, people like her are desperately hoping that the mistreatment will eventually go away. 

    “Many survivors (in toxic relationships) cling to the positive traits in their partners — like being affectionate and reliable,” Dr. Malkin wrote

    Dr. Malkin states that such behavior may be a sign of dissociation brought on by post-traumatic stress syndrome. In these cases, the individual may have a difficult time leaving the relationship because they lack the psychological presence to recall the pain. 

    It doesn’t help that the initial reaction would be to minimize the nature of the mistreatment by saying things like, “It’s no big deal.” In the woman’s case, it’s considering the “good side” of her husband, along with the guilt of not addressing the problem before they got married. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It makes the person want to hide their pain, and when that happens — when their plight remains invisible — they have no hope at all of leaving,” Dr. Malkin explained. 

    If the erring partner shows no signs of changing, leaving the relationship would be the best option. In this case, it would be helpful to have an exit plan by building a safety net. 

    According to licensed marriage and family therapist Marni Feuerman, LCSW, LMFT, this process begins with a well-planned approach that includes having a place to stay and determining which possessions to bring along. 

    The next step would be to let someone, including local authorities, know if there are serious threats. But most importantly, communication with the abusive spouse should no longer exist. 

    “Toxic people are very cunning and can use emotional blackmail to lure you back in,” Feuerman wrote. “If you need to file a restraining order, do so.”

    It’s understandable for the woman to feel confused. However, no amount of disrepsect is acceptable, no matter how much you love the person.

    Commenters had their questions, which the woman addressed

    Image credits: TT / Amazon (not the actual photo)

    The woman provided an update, saying she began to realize the gravity of her situation

    Image credits: yanalya / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She also began to realize that both of them may be at fault

    Image credits: themourningbride

    More questions from readers poured in

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman provided a second update, saying she had spoken to a professional

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    She also reached out to a hotline that handled toxic relationships

    Image credits: themourningbride

    Image credits: Blake Cheek / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A third update came in, as the woman shared more eye-opening experiences

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Overall, she’s been exhausted, and understandably so

    Image credits: themourningbride

    Image credits: Alrightstock / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her fourth update revealed more menacing and alarming threats from her husband

    Image credits: Frolopiaton Palm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She also voiced out some questions and concerns that have been bothering her

    Image credits: themourningbride

    People in the comments compelled her to break free from the relationship

    Image credits: prostock-studio / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her fifth and final update began on a positive note

    Image credits: Rohap / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She says she has learned to treat herself with compassion

    Image credits: themourningbride

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    0

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT