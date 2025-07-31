ADVERTISEMENT

Beach or mountains? City or nature? 🌍

Everyone travels differently. Some people want adventure. Others just want to do nothing by a pool. Also, there are those who travel for the food & the culture. Or maybe just because flights were cheap.

Planning a trip is fun - until you have to actually choose where to go. This poll gives 25 different travel scenarios for you - birthday getaways, foodie trips, solo travels & more. For each one, you’ll get four destination options - just pick the one that feels right.

Scroll down and let the vacation begin! ✈️

#1

You're chasing thrills, epic views, and maybe a little danger.

Four stunning vacation destination poll options showing lush river, ancient ruins, mountain hikers, and zebras in dry savanna grassland.

Tyler Lastovich , Laetitia Saad , Bisesh Gurung & Nicole Kruger Report

    #2

    You’re low on cash but high on wanderlust - where are you heading for an unforgettable trip that won’t break the bank?

    A collage of scenic vacation destination poll images featuring beaches, coastline, boats, and rocky shorelines.

    Tom Fisk , Polina ⠀ , Arlind D & Efrain Alonso Report

    #3

    This trip is all about the food. You’re eating your way through every street and market - where are you digging in?

    Variety of international dishes including pizza, sushi, seafood paella, and Asian cuisine representing popular vacation destination poll choices.

    Doğukan Melik Sevindik , Bhefan Tedjo , Augustinus Martinus Noppé & Brenda Holland Report

    #4

    You're not rushing this trip - you want long walks, cozy cafes, and time to just be.

    Collage of popular vacation destination scenes including city trams, coastal town, mountain landscape, and historic mansion garden.

    Lisa from Pexels , AXP Photography , Vo Thuy Tien & Mike Bird Report

    #5

    You want to do nothing but relax, eat, sip cocktails, and repeat.

    Collage of tropical vacation destinations with beaches, resorts, and clear ocean waters for vacation destination poll.

    Israel Torres , Zachary DeBottis , Azra Tuba Demir & Asad Photo Maldives Report

    #6

    The groom’s last hurrah - where are you celebrating the bachelor party?

    Collage of popular vacation destination cityscapes featuring night and day views with illuminated buildings and waterfronts.

    Hejaar , Andrea Imre , Clive Kim & Raymond Petrik Report

    deimosjupiter avatar
    Rika
    Rika
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't Medellin one of the most dangerous cities in the world ? I'm not sure I'd want to get wasted there, I kinda like my organs.

    #7

    Crystal-clear water, soft sand, and total relaxation - where are you headed?

    Collage of tropical beaches and clear blue waters showing popular vacation destination poll options.

    Adrien Daurenjou , Taryn Elliott , Jetro Castro & Victor Freitas Report

    #8

    You’re hopping on a cruise ship - where’s it headed?

    Two large cruise ships docked near a tropical shore at sunset, highlighting a popular vacation destination poll.

    Samson Bush Report

    #9

    You’re traveling for work but hope to squeeze in a little fun - where’s your business trip?

    City skylines of popular vacation destinations including New York, London, Singapore, and Dubai featured in a vacation destination poll.

    Lukas Kloeppel , Georg , Timo Volz & Ivan Siarbolin Report

    #10

    It’s time for glam and wild nights – where’s the perfect bachelorette destination?

    A collage showcasing popular vacation destination poll spots including beaches, historic arches, coastal cliffs, and charming streets.

    Daniel Reynaga , Regan Dsouza , Math & jimmy teoh Report

    #11

    You're ditching the hotel for tents and stars - where are you camping?

    Colorful tents set up on a grassy hilltop with mountains in the background during a vacation destination poll trip.

    Xue Guangjian Report

    #12

    You're going all out on this one - think five-star stays, fancy views, and top-tier vibes.

    Overwater bungalows, historic city, tropical huts, and modern skyscrapers featured in vacation destination poll.

    Asad Photo Maldives , Helena Jankovičová Kováčová , SlimMars 13 & Mo Ismail Report

    You're heading out on your own - where’s your solo escape?

    Collage of vacation destination poll showcasing city skyline, coastal road, snowy mountains, and serene lake scenery at sunset.

    Zukiman Mohamad , Pixabay , Luis Dalvan & Krivec Ales Report

    The whole family’s coming along - what’s your go-to fun-for-all destination?

    Family walking on a pier at sunset enjoying a vacation destination poll by the ocean with a pink sky background.

    Pixabay Report

    #15

    You want art, history, and old cities - where are you getting your culture fix?

    Famous global vacation destination poll featuring landmarks in Rome, Kyoto, a cityscape, and a vibrant flower-decorated street.

    Azhar Muhammedu , Belle Co , Marius Mann & Susan Flores Report

    #16

    Time to recharge and reset - which wellness-focused retreat do you choose?

    Woman sitting in tall grass at golden hour enjoying nature and peaceful moment at a vacation destination poll site outdoors

    Julio Lopez Report

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm German and none of these destinations says "wellness" to me. I would get my wellness retreat in Austria or Alto Adige (Südtirol).

    #17

    You’ve got just a few days - where are you sneaking off to for a quick break?

    Collage of popular vacation destination scenes including historic buildings, a red phone booth, vibrant market, and colorful city square.

    Jarda Husák , Richard Issa Bockari , Piotr Arnoldes & Efrem Efre Report

    #18

    Just married! Time to relax and romance - what’s your honeymoon destination?

    A collage of tropical beaches and coastal landscapes showcasing popular vacation destination poll choices.

    François Balédent , Pixabay , Michal Vaško & Fatih Turan Report

    #19

    Playlist on, snacks packed - where’s your dream road trip?

    Person holding a map while sitting on a car in a desert setting, planning a vacation destination poll trip

    Leah Newhouse Report

    #20

    You’re planning your trip around a massive event - where are you going for the vibes, energy, and once-in-a-lifetime memories?

    People enjoying festive events, blooming flowers, and desert scenes, representing popular vacation destination poll options.

    Kensington Tours , Marek Piwnicki , Jeremy Bishop & Brett Sayles Report

    #21

    You’re off the grid, deep in nature - where are you going to spot wildlife?

    Two hikers with backpacks overlooking a mountain range and cloudy sky in a vacation destination poll setting.

    Yaroslav Shuraev Report

    #22

    You and your partner need a little romance - where are you going?

    Collage of popular vacation destination landmarks including Venice gondola, Santorini white buildings, Eiffel Tower, and city skyline at night.

    Chait Goli , Pixabay , Yovan Verma & Andres Idda Bianchi Report

    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Service post: If you plan a romantic getaway, Venice and Santorini are not top choices, because they're so full that tourists will eat you alive. Locals will be grateful if you choose a different destination and give them more air to breathe.

    #23

    One day to explore something new - where are you heading for a quick adventure?

    Stonehenge, a traditional Japanese temple, a colorful European castle, and Niagara Falls as popular vacation destination poll options.

    Pixabay , Salvador Chinchilla , Daniel Frese & Math Report

    #24

    It’s your birthday and you’re going big - where are you celebrating?

    Four popular vacation destination scenes including a city skyline, busy street at night, colorful buildings with classic cars, and a historic gate at sunset.

    _littlemoon_ , Tan Danh , Balazs Simon & Shvets Anna Report

    #25

    You’re chasing snow, cozy cabins, and hot drinks - where’s your dream winter wonderland?

    Person standing in snowy landscape under vibrant northern lights in a scenic vacation destination poll setting.

    Tobias Bjørkli Report

