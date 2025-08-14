Only True History & Geography Buffs Can Ace This 28-Question USA Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you are a U.S. citizen or a curious learner, it’s about time to prove your U.S. knowledge.

This trivia is designed to test your history and geography knowledge. From parks to lakes, and even presidents and wars, you are about to prove your smarts like never before. 🏞️

One thing is for sure: Only the smartest will score above 21/28. Are you one of them? 🤓🗺️

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Sharefaith