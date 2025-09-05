53 Posts From A Group Dedicated To Making Fun Of The “Urban Hell” Echo Chamber
When one hears the term “Urban Hell,” most of us envision horrible, gray sprawl, smog and an acute lack of any greenery in sight. At the same time, through an abundance of ill-informed memes and digital word of mouth, some folks start to believe that they actually know a lot about places they’ve never visited.
We’ve gathered some of the best posts from a group dedicated to making fun of the echo chamber that is the “Urban Hell” group. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.
Horrible, Look At All This Concrete. This City Must Be Horrible To Live In
ArthRol:
Soviet architecture and urban planning is so bland and senseless. Like what is the purpose of that dumb circular thing???
420_E-SportsMasta:
A buy-here pay-here used car lot would look amazing instead of that colosseum.
God I Hate American Urban Planning
cornmonger_:
Note the SDRAMs Stadium to the left.
Barcelona Mixes Soviet Blocks With American Car Dependant Infrastructure
420_E-SportsMasta:
Imagine how cool that would look if it were several 18 lane superhighways with cloverleaf ramps and combination Taco Bell/KFCs and “buy here pay here” used car dealerships inside the on/off ramps instead.
Cancer On An Otherwise Compact, Walkable City
TheSamuil:
What's the deal with that green space? It makes me want to puke.
South Korea 👎🤮 North Korea [pregnant]
average-alt:
See, some people talk about light pollution and some people do something about light pollution. Kim Jong-un, bless his heart 🥰
Japan, Random Railway 🤮 Japan, Anime 😍
SilentSpr:
It’s not random at all. Very well known spot for photos of trams with the sea as background. I believe there are animes with this location as a reference.
Not A Single Tree In Sight. No Bike Infrastructure Whatsoever. Is This The European City They Keep Praising?
shumpitostick:
Venice is beautiful as a tourist destination but it's not a pleasant place to live in at all. Lacking in infrastructure, hard to get around, overpriced, no green spaces, hordes of tourists everywhere. Also, the city stinks.
Ughh Suburbs. Car Dependency Boat Dependency Most Streets Are Dead Ends
Brayden_1274628:
Mosquito season must be deadly.
I Can't Believe That These Ugly Stone Buildings Are Still Standing, So Depressing
Other_Movie_5384:
There are no bike racks, ew.
Literally unliavable.
Concrete Jungle:😡🤬 “Wait Guys No It’s Japan”: 😍😊
reidft:
The people who idolize Tokyo have never been there. It's literally just city, Japan. Except multiply the population and size. There's people everywhere, it takes forever to get anywhere (even with trains), it's all concrete unless you go to a park, everything is priced higher than elsewhere. Oh cool Weebtown and the red light district exist, it's still Not Great™.
Please don't send me back.
Saw This Really Ugly And Run Down Building In Italy 🤢
kilqax:
So old smh why don't they put an office building or something in there
It lacks underground parking as well + no cyclist paths
Repeating Buildings Scare Me
Night In Chinese City 😡🤬🌚🏭 vs. Night In Japanese City 🥰😍🌕🌸
Polak_Janusz:
Parts of the internet really glaze Japan, its so annoying to talk about anything Japan does in good faith online because there are people who cant accept that their super kawaii >_< Country actually has a lot of problems and then there are people who overcorrect and paint it as a dystopia.
Caste System For Cities
Probably The Most Heartbreaking Trailcam Image Ever Seen
The-Legend-26:
No, he is clearly aware that the sea of light is constructed by human design over the last hundreds of years and that the rate at which this human society is growing will inevitably consume all available resources at the cost of the mountain lion's natural habitat.
In Southern California, habitat is being protected and connections between areas are being maintained and in one case even created with a bridge over US 101 north of Los Angeles.
Istanbul, Turkey 🤢🤮 Istambolana, Spain ☀️🍉🌊😍😍
artin2007majidi:
I love how by looking at the interactions of r/urbanhell and r/urbanhellcirclejerk the entire philosophical history of mankind from mythos to enlightenment to modernism to postmodernism can be observed in a microcosm.
Literally Unlivable
SubnauticaFan3:
Literally the UK. Most places just seem unlivable because of the bad weather, the rare sunny day can really raise the mood.
In Spirit Of Recent Trend:
Background_Cut_6325:
This is unironically a great example of how trees and vegetation can change how we feel about places.