ADVERTISEMENT

When one hears the term “Urban Hell,” most of us envision horrible, gray sprawl, smog and an acute lack of any greenery in sight. At the same time, through an abundance of ill-informed memes and digital word of mouth, some folks start to believe that they actually know a lot about places they’ve never visited.

We’ve gathered some of the best posts from a group dedicated to making fun of the echo chamber that is the “Urban Hell” group. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Horrible, Look At All This Concrete. This City Must Be Horrible To Live In

Detailed scale model of an ancient city representing urban hell concepts with dense buildings and historic architecture.

ArthRol:

Soviet architecture and urban planning is so bland and senseless. Like what is the purpose of that dumb circular thing???

420_E-SportsMasta:

A buy-here pay-here used car lot would look amazing instead of that colosseum.

Brendan765 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    God I Hate American Urban Planning

    Close-up of a circuit board with components arranged like an urban environment, reflecting the urban hell echo chamber theme.

    cornmonger_:

    Note the SDRAMs Stadium to the left.

    lukezicaro_spy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Barcelona Mixes Soviet Blocks With American Car Dependant Infrastructure

    Aerial view of dense urban neighborhood illustrating the concept of an urban hell echo chamber in city planning.

    420_E-SportsMasta:

    Imagine how cool that would look if it were several 18 lane superhighways with cloverleaf ramps and combination Taco Bell/KFCs and “buy here pay here” used car dealerships inside the on/off ramps instead.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cancer On An Otherwise Compact, Walkable City

    Aerial view of an urban landscape showing dense buildings contrasted with green park areas, highlighting urban hell echo chamber.

    TheSamuil:

    What's the deal with that green space? It makes me want to puke.

    _Yumm_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    South Korea 👎🤮 North Korea [pregnant]

    Night satellite image showing urban hell lit areas and population centers across a peninsula and nearby regions.

    average-alt:

    See, some people talk about light pollution and some people do something about light pollution. Kim Jong-un, bless his heart 🥰

    OkAndEx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Japan, Random Railway 🤮 Japan, Anime 😍

    Calm railway crossing by the sea in Japan, capturing a serene urban hell echo chamber scenery.

    SilentSpr:

    It’s not random at all. Very well known spot for photos of trams with the sea as background. I believe there are animes with this location as a reference.

    Shiningc00 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Not A Single Tree In Sight. No Bike Infrastructure Whatsoever. Is This The European City They Keep Praising?

    Aerial view of a densely packed urban area with canals, historic buildings, and a famous stone bridge over water.

    shumpitostick:

    Venice is beautiful as a tourist destination but it's not a pleasant place to live in at all. Lacking in infrastructure, hard to get around, overpriced, no green spaces, hordes of tourists everywhere. Also, the city stinks.

    -hey_hey-heyhey-hey_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Ughh Suburbs. Car Dependency Boat Dependency Most Streets Are Dead Ends

    Aerial view of a suburban waterfront community with houses along narrow waterways and mountainous terrain in the background.

    Brayden_1274628:

    Mosquito season must be deadly.

    Superleggera49 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    I Can't Believe That These Ugly Stone Buildings Are Still Standing, So Depressing

    Ancient Roman Pantheon with large Corinthian columns and detailed stone architecture at sunset, urban hell echo chamber theme.

    Other_Movie_5384:

    There are no bike racks, ew.
    Literally unliavable.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Concrete Jungle:😡🤬 “Wait Guys No It’s Japan”: 😍😊

    Aerial view of a dense urban area shared in a group focused on making fun of the urban hell echo chamber.

    reidft:

    The people who idolize Tokyo have never been there. It's literally just city, Japan. Except multiply the population and size. There's people everywhere, it takes forever to get anywhere (even with trains), it's all concrete unless you go to a park, everything is priced higher than elsewhere. Oh cool Weebtown and the red light district exist, it's still Not Great™.
    Please don't send me back.

    kjbeats57 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Saw This Really Ugly And Run Down Building In Italy 🤢

    Aerial view of the Colosseum in Rome surrounded by urban buildings and roads in a dense city setting.

    kilqax:

    So old smh why don't they put an office building or something in there
    It lacks underground parking as well + no cyclist paths

    DeliciousWarning5019 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Repeating Buildings Scare Me

    Rows of Easter Island-style stone houses with windows and doors along a sandy path under a colorful sky, urban hell echo chamber.

    Stuntmeg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Night In Chinese City 😡🤬🌚‎‍🏭 vs. Night In Japanese City 🥰😍🌕🌸

    Meme contrasting urban pollution perceptions with vibrant city nightlife in an urban hell echo chamber discussion.

    Polak_Janusz:

    Parts of the internet really glaze Japan, its so annoying to talk about anything Japan does in good faith online because there are people who cant accept that their super kawaii >_< Country actually has a lot of problems and then there are people who overcorrect and paint it as a dystopia.

    Creative-Dawg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Caste System For Cities

    Hand holding a phone showing Reddit groups including Urban Hell, with country flags aligned vertically.

    DrIndian_47 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Probably The Most Heartbreaking Trailcam Image Ever Seen

    Mountain lion overlooking city lights at night, symbolizing the urban hell echo chamber in a natural setting.

    The-Legend-26:

    No, he is clearly aware that the sea of light is constructed by human design over the last hundreds of years and that the rate at which this human society is growing will inevitably consume all available resources at the cost of the mountain lion's natural habitat.

    byrobot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    susanreidsmith avatar
    Susan Reid Smith
    Susan Reid Smith
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In Southern California, habitat is being protected and connections between areas are being maintained and in one case even created with a bridge over US 101 north of Los Angeles.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    Istanbul, Turkey 🤢🤮 Istambolana, Spain ☀️🍉🌊😍😍

    Side-by-side urban building photos with social media comments mocking the urban hell echo chamber perspective.

    artin2007majidi:

    I love how by looking at the interactions of r/urbanhell and r/urbanhellcirclejerk the entire philosophical history of mankind from mythos to enlightenment to modernism to postmodernism can be observed in a microcosm. 

    mahirbr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Literally Unlivable

    Meme mocking the urban hell echo chamber, showing exaggerated negative views of weather and place.

    SubnauticaFan3:

    Literally the UK. Most places just seem unlivable because of the bad weather, the rare sunny day can really raise the mood.

    morl0v Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    In Spirit Of Recent Trend:

    Side-by-side comparison of illustrations and photos mocking the urban hell echo chamber with Macedonia and Japan scenes.

    Background_Cut_6325:

    This is unironically a great example of how trees and vegetation can change how we feel about places.

    AnteChrist76 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    USA 🤢; La 😍😍

    Meme comparing general American urban chaos to Los Angeles with gas stations and fast food in an urban hell echo chamber.

    Moist-Management-346 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    I Am Conducting A Social Experiment

    Aerial view of Bethesda, Maryland cityscape with urban buildings featured in urban hell echo chamber posts.

    Swaxeman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Are Japan Glazers Stupid?

    Comparison of unwalkable American suburbs with clear sidewalks and walkable Japanese street lacking sidewalks in urban hell echo chamber context.

    kind_stranger11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Pedestrianisation's 9/11

    Tweet about food services challenges in working-class areas, shared in a group making fun of the urban hell echo chamber.

    KarimBenzema15 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Urbanhell Posters Be Like

    Cartoon character wearing thinking cap criticizing urban building, mocking the urban hell echo chamber concept.

    420_E-SportsMasta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Town, Japan:😡 Town, USA:😍

    Tweet comparing Japanese and American residential areas with satellite maps, mocking the urban hell echo chamber.

    Peterkragger Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

    Dense, chaotic Minecraft village built on steep cliffs, illustrating an urban hell environment in a virtual setting.

    KnuckleSandwich- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Arizona - Suburban Decay Overtaking Nature

    Ancient cliff dwellings surrounded by trees, illustrating the urban hell echo chamber concept in a natural setting.

    ILoveYouAllThanks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Place 🤮... Place, Japan 😍

    Aerial view of a dense urban area with a building featuring a large face mural standing out in the cityscape.

    AcceptableCustomer89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Not A Single Car! No Traffic At All. Japan Is The Future ^___^

    Abandoned industrial site with pink trees scattered around, capturing the urban hell echo chamber atmosphere.

    Pillebrettx30 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    2 Post From Same Guy💀

    Urban hell echo chamber posts showing crowded cityscape of Kaohsiung Taiwan and Tokyo public transportation scene.

    Crafty-Enthusiasm-43 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    For Your Consideration

    Meme comparing reactions to the same urban alley, highlighting the urban hell echo chamber humor.

    Cool-Acanthaceae8968 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Train, USA 🤮🤮🤮 Densha, Nippon 😍😍😍

    Comparison meme of USA and Japan trains with caricatures mocking urban hell echo chamber stereotypes.

    POGO_BOY38 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    The Dprk Has Identical Suburban Lots, What A Dystopia!

    Aerial view of identical countryside homes in North Korea from a group mocking the urban hell echo chamber.

    DependentAd3724 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Amazing Public Transit And Walkable Streets In Nairobi, Japan 🎀🐱

    Rusty train passing through a crowded urban slum with makeshift homes and people standing near the tracks in an urban hell setting.

    Tour-Sure Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Apartments Surrounded By Nature 🤮🤮🤮

    Aerial view of a suburban neighborhood surrounded by dense forest, related to the urban hell echo chamber posts.

    cranberrycactus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Pure Hell In Germany

    Black and white photo of a large castle surrounded by fog and leafless tree branches in an eerie urban hell echo chamber setting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Average Urban Hell Post

    Aerial view of Denver city skyline surrounded by large forested areas causing sarcastic urban hell discussion.

    ElectronicGuest4648 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Portland, OR. Then And Now. Utterly Disgraceful

    City skyline with mountains in the background, illustrating an urban hell echo chamber with two contrasting color filters.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I Think I Mightve Pissed Off The Weeaboos 💀

    Narrow urban street filled with signs and bicycles reflecting the urban hell echo chamber theme.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    San Fierro, San Andreas 🤮

    Aerial view of an urban area with dense buildings and roads, illustrating the urban hell echo chamber concept.

    intruder_710 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Place: Place, Japan: 😍🌸🌸🌸

    Screenshot of a post from a group making fun of the urban hell echo chamber comparing buildings in India and Japan.

    Edv_oing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Evil Manhattan Be Like

    Aerial view of a dense urban hell echo chamber area surrounded by thick forest and coastline in the distance.

    bostonburrito Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    North Korea 🥰compared To Europe🤮

    Comparison meme mocking the urban hell echo chamber with emojis and city photos from North Korea and Europe.

    possible993 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    I Know It's Not Fair To Compare The Us To Europe, But I Think This Meme Says A Lot

    Comparison of average European city scenes versus average US city scenes, highlighting urban hell echo chamber contrasts.

    kirkl3s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Disgusting

    Aerial view of a coastal town with boats docked in the harbor surrounded by green hills, mocking urban hell echo chamber.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Park For The Public In Egypt😡😷👎, Home For The Monarchy In Japan 😄🥰👍

    Aerial views comparing urban landscapes and green spaces highlighting the urban hell echo chamber contrast.

    AberRosario Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    The Disgusting Streets Of Sofia, Bulgaria. Eastern Europe Is Such A Sh*thole

    Aerial view of dense urban neighborhood with tightly packed buildings and green spaces illustrating urban hell concept.

    dwartbg9 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Look How Dark And Gray This Photo Is. What An Awful Place To Be

    Black and white cityscape showing urban hell with towering buildings and dense urban architecture under a cloudy sky

    CatgunCertified Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm most likely moving next year and I too dread ending up living in a place that's in black and white and gray .

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #48

    Clean And Safe, M*slim Country: 🤮 Clean And Safe, Japan: 😍

    Reddit conversation from Urban Hell group discussing cleanliness and safety of Doha versus Japan.

    Aggressive-Dust-3279 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    People When Japaenis People

    Public post from a group making fun of the urban hell echo chamber featuring a unique bench design and comments about sharing benches.

    Tasty-Fisherman9880 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Because Of Heavy Worm Traffic Arrakeen Is No Longer A Safe City For Pedestrians

    Surreal scene of giant eye-shaped dust clouds above a barren landscape with small figures running away in fear.

    ten0re Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice to see they got those worm sirens working so now you can at least try to run away. Stay safe everyone. Remember to run without a pattern!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Cloudless, India

    Urban Hell echo chamber posts showing contrasting views of Gurugram cityscape with high-rise buildings and clear sky.

    trickledow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    God Forbid A City Develops

    Comparison of urban street views showing contrast between deteriorated and modern cityscapes in the urban hell echo chamber context.

    whatthecatdoinggg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    We Got Outjerked Again

    Aerial view of dense concrete apartment blocks illustrating the urban hell concept in a sprawling cityscape.

    KK33OMG Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!