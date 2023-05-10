Manager Wonders If It Was The Right Move To Fire Great Employee Who Was Selling MLM Products On Company Time

On rare and treasured occasions, a manager can be a close friend of his employees, looking out for and protecting them. But even the best manager’s patience can only be pushed so far before it snaps.

The very same happened when a 30 y.o. general manager of a big box retailer fired an employee who was advertising and selling MLM (“multi-level marketing,” referring to pyramid schemes of all sorts) products to the customers of the store. He believes he did the correct thing, with his employees saying that the fired worker was just trying to make a living.

The question remains, was he in the wrong?

The poster of this story didn’t really want to have to fire the worker, because she was a hard worker, with 3 years of experience.

When she became involved with an MLM, potentially dōTERRA, as commenters surmise, she began advertising and even selling the products to the customers of the store.

4 warnings later and with the behavior not stopping, he reached out to the store manager and the MLM seller was let go.

This prompted some discontent from the other employees, saying that she was “just trying to make a living.” At this point, the poster went online to find out what others thought about the situation.

Interestingly enough, Alison Green of Ask A Manager has had a similar story from a reader about 4 years ago.

It seems that the situation in that person’s case was far worse, with them being a manager as well, surrounded by many employees, most of whom seem to have been running various side “hustles” and pyramid schemes of their own. They worry that they are being too soft with the employees, as HR policy dictates that they should be fired.

Another interesting take away from that story is that the company pays a living wage, with good incentives and bonuses, so the storyteller doesn’t quite believe that people are doing this because they are strapped for cash.

Alison does point out that the storyteller is being too soft and doing everyone a disservice, saying that they should give employees a week or two at most and if nothing changes, they should be let go.

This goes double if they aren’t just talking about their exploits with the coworkers but pushing them on regular customers, making them feel uncomfortable.

If you were to Google MLMs, interestingly enough, you may get some interesting results from both sides of the barricades – anti-MLM websites, informing readers how to recognize and avoid them and pro-MLM websites with info on growing your MLM “downlines” and how to keep them close to you.

If you’re wondering, a “downline” is a recruit of an MLM seller, while their “upline” is someone who they are purchasing their goods from. If you’re interested in the language of MLMs and, conversely, the language of cults, which are actually quite similar to each other, I recommend reading Amanda Montell’s book on the topic – Cultish.

But are there ways to recognize people who want to be friends with you only for financial benefit and avoid them? Pure Wow has some tips.

You’ll know these people when they invite you to chat or meet for a coffee and start talking about some random product. Then they’ll invite you to a “party”, with free samples of that product, which is a common tactic.

A little while longer, they’ll be talking about how much money they’re making and that maybe you should give it a shot. Not long after that, you’ll be saddled with hundreds and thousands of dollars of useless products that you’re now responsible for selling, if you want to get your money back.

And if you needed any more proof that you should avoid these schemes, while they aren’t illegal, a study by the Federal Trade Commision found that above 99% of MLM participants lost money. Stay safe, unless you believe you can end up in that 1%, grifting the rest, I guess.

The story collected 3.5k upvotes, with 370 comments. Amongst the comments, it seems that only a couple people judged the poster to be a jerk, with the overwhelming majority saying that the manager’s actions were justified, especially if the MLM was dōTERRA, a particularly predatory and harmful company, but we can’t be 100% sure on this.

