“$170k A Year?”: People Think UPS Workers Are Getting Overpaid, Guy Breaks It Down

This summer, the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild were on strike together for the first time in sixty-three years.

At the same time, hotel workers across Southern California were organizing coordinated rolling work stoppages.

Even UPS workers have had vowed to walk off the job, in what would been the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history. But it didn’t come to that.

UPS and its Teamsters union have signed a tentative contract deal for about 340,000 U.S. workers at the parcel delivery company, one week ahead of the threatened strike that could have cost the economy billions and disrupted a quarter of the nation’s package shipments.

The drafted document had overwhelming support among union leadership, who voted 161-1 in favor of the deal. Teamsters President Sean O’Brien called it “the best contract in the history of UPS.”

Recently, 33-year-old UPS driver Skyler Stutzman went viral on TikTok for explaining what this deal actually means for drivers.

This made one TikToker ask his audience, “So now that UPS drivers are making $170,000 a year, are you thinking of switching careers?”

So 33-year-old UPS driver Skyler Stutzman took it upon himself to explain to the general public what this deal actually means for the drivers

“Now, $170,000 a year is a bit of an exaggeration here, but let me break it down for you. Now, I don’t know about you, but I love factual information”

“So I’m going to do my best to just be transparent about the wages that we make. Under the current contract, our wage is $41.51 an hour. Now this contract has been seen all over social media, once that contract is ratified, which is in the voting process, right now, we’ll be making $44.26 an hour.”

“If you do some quick math here if you were to take $44.26 an hour times 2080 hours, which is 40 hours a week, that comes out to about $92,000 a year”

“But that’s not including overtime. And it’s also not the important part that we’re missing here. See, one of the other things that a lot of people don’t take into consideration is our medical insurance and our pension.”

“Now, our pension, don’t quote me, but it’s roughly somewhere between $11 and $13 per hour, that’s paid into our pension at the 2080 hours, which comes out roughly about $25,000 a year”

“Now, you can figure the medical insurance at whatever you want. But you can quickly see that it would actually take about $170,000 a year job to replace this one for me. Now, while the media is making it a little more profound than it really is, they’re really not that far off of how amazing it is to work for this company.”

