“Are You Fluent In Nonsense?”: Identify The Meaning Of These 29 Unusual Words And Find Out

English is full of words that sound completely made up — but they’re real. Some of them feel like they belong in a fantasy book. Others sound like someone sneezed and accidentally created them. Either way, they exist, and we’ve gathered some for you to decode.

In this quiz, we’re back with 29 more rare and unusual words to test your skills. Some might surprise you, some might make you laugh, and a few will probably leave you confused (in the best way).

If you missed the first part of this quiz, you can test your skills here.

Ready to see how well you do this time? Let’s go! 🧠🌀

