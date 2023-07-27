91 Recruiting Expectations That Show The “No One Wants To Work Anymore” Excuse Is Nonsense
First impressions are really important during the hiring process, both for the prospective employer and the candidate.
To attract the best talent, companies need to craft quality job adverts. They should be clear about what it is they're looking for and accurately reflect the role's typical duties and responsibilities.
However, for better or worse, the bar sometimes doesn't seem so high. We dug around the subreddits 'Recruiting Hell' and 'Antiwork' to show you that some recruiters are so out of touch with reality, it's evident even in the job advertisement they write.
Scrolling through these makes you seriously doubt the "no one wants to work anymore" cliché.
This post may include affiliate links.
Seeking Candidate With 15+ Years Of Social Media Experience
Saw It Online
Burn
Wtf Are They On… This Is For A Call Center Position
sorry can't be done.. I can only talk about flying polka-dot turtles. and its a rather sensitive topic thanks very much.
We Don’t Pay You, You Have To Pay Us
New Requirements Strikes
Anyone Have 7 Legs, 4 Arms And Capable Of Doing 10 Things At Once?! Asking For A Friend
A Friend Of Mine Was Looking For A Job Yesterday. This Must Be Hella Illegal, Right?
Was Applying For A Job On Indeed....any Suggestions..?
Yeah, step into the store, you'll be amazed, Where customer service sets the craze, From the moment you walk through the door, We got that greatness you can't ignore. sorry cant apply am going on tour next week..
An Expensive First Day On The Job
This Is A New Level Of Hell
"Record A Video Of Yourself", But Somehow, Even Worse!
Employment Gap
U.k. International Candidate Here - This Is What The Recruiter Texted Me After I Told Him I Need The Company To Sponsor My U.k. Skilled Worker Visa…
Why Even Ask?
This Is Slowly Snowballing Into Forcing Western Kids To Get Part-Time Jobs
Exactly On Time
The New York Times Has An 8 Round Interview Process
Bribe The Hiring Manager After A Rejection?
Ayo This Lady Working For UPS Really Tried To Get Free Labor Out Of Me Lol
Saw This On A Job Application. Immediately Closed Out
"We Are Unable To Offer Positions To People With The Name Jeffrey"
Not Sure If This Is A Repost
Thought You Guys Would Really Enjoy This One
Anyone Else Read This As, “Must Be Willing To Take Abuse”?
My First Haiku
Sigh... They Don't Even Put A Location In The Body Anymore
Who Needs Pay And Sick Leave? I Can Wear My Jeans To Work!
The F**king Nerve
Immediately No
If You Have Made A Heathy Choice I Disagree With Don’t Apply
10 Years Experience For £12 Baybeeee
The F*ck? At Least They’re Telling You Up Front
Ph.d. Maths Student Rejected For Not Show Not Having 3 Hours Of Calc On Their Transcript
Imagine Asking If Someone's Ok With Earning 30% Less Than What They Currently Make
Jesus Christ
Was Looking At Truck Driving Jobs And Saw This
My Alarm Bells Are Ringing So Loud It Gave Me Tinnitus
This Is A Joke... Right?
For some context on how insane this is, a junior Front End Dev with 3+ years experience should typically be making around $70k a year at MINIMUM.
Sounds Like Sexual Harassment
Why Do We Have To Jump Through So Many Hoops Just To Get Our Application Rejected Anyway
Has Anybody Seen Anything Worse?
Got This Message From A Company's Recruiter Today
Received this from a recruiter today. Applied from their Facebook page where at no point did it mention that the position was in- office. For context, my family and I live and travel full- time in our RV, and I have worked remotely off and on for more than 3 years now, with nearly 10 years experience for the above mention position. Forward to the HR or above that even?
Getting Really Tired Of This Cr*p :/
Something Tells Me I’m Not Going To Be Getting A Call Back
they still can not find my last manager's body ...hahahaha
So Uh... What Do I Write For This Lol
This But Unironically
Worst Onboarding/Background Check Experience Ever! Not Only Did I Send Her The References Prior But She Than Needed More! This Is Ridiculous! Here’s What I Told Her Below!
I say this to my children all the time .. feed me let me in the house .. arrrghhh wotever !!!
Spotted On Indeed. This Can’t Be Real… Can It?
Why Is This Necessary, Panera?
Thoughts?
I'm Applying For A Receptionist Position... What The Hell Is This?
This Is Hell
$15/Hour For A Master's-Level Data Analyst Is Extortionate
😬
how can I be meek and quote Happy Gilmore?? arrrghhh I peed my pants ?? everyone my age does ??
All Right Boys, It's Time To Pack Up. Work-Life Integration Is Here!
"We're Looking For Big Brain Interns To Build Our Ai For Minimum Wage!"
Found This Morning Looking For Remote Jobs. Doctorate, 10 Years Of Exp, $16 An Hour
Are You Joking?
Got A Phd In Quantum Physics? You Can Earn A Full 15k USD Salary If You Work For Them!
Is This A Red Flag?
The Wildest Application Request Ever…
$20/Hour CFO Posting
For that ridiculous pay, they will probably end up with a CFO who was sacked from their previous job for embezzlement, and who will do likewise here