First impressions are really important during the hiring process, both for the prospective employer and the candidate.

To attract the best talent, companies need to craft quality job adverts. They should be clear about what it is they're looking for and accurately reflect the role's typical duties and responsibilities.

However, for better or worse, the bar sometimes doesn't seem so high. We dug around the subreddits 'Recruiting Hell' and 'Antiwork' to show you that some recruiters are so out of touch with reality, it's evident even in the job advertisement they write.

Scrolling through these makes you seriously doubt the "no one wants to work anymore" cliché.

#1

Seeking Candidate With 15+ Years Of Social Media Experience

Seeking Candidate With 15+ Years Of Social Media Experience

ddh85 Report

Hawkmoon
Hawkmoon
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Maybe Adam, from mIRC! :-D

#2

Saw It Online

Saw It Online

symphonymelodysong , twitter.com Report

#3

Burn

Burn

ScottGonzalez_01 , twitter.com Report

#4

Wtf Are They On… This Is For A Call Center Position

Wtf Are They On… This Is For A Call Center Position

Odd__Kangaroo Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
47 minutes ago

sorry can't be done.. I can only talk about flying polka-dot turtles. and its a rather sensitive topic thanks very much.

#5

We Don’t Pay You, You Have To Pay Us

We Don't Pay You, You Have To Pay Us

PassedPawn360 Report

MJ
MJ
Community Member
26 minutes ago

Who the hell wants to PAY to work? 😑

#6

New Requirements Strikes

New Requirements Strikes

showasanke Report

#7

Anyone Have 7 Legs, 4 Arms And Capable Of Doing 10 Things At Once?! Asking For A Friend

Anyone Have 7 Legs, 4 Arms And Capable Of Doing 10 Things At Once?! Asking For A Friend

methsquitoes Report

MJ
MJ
Community Member
22 minutes ago

You’re not getting any of these legs and arms for $13-$15/hr.

#8

A Friend Of Mine Was Looking For A Job Yesterday. This Must Be Hella Illegal, Right?

A Friend Of Mine Was Looking For A Job Yesterday. This Must Be Hella Illegal, Right?

reddit.com Report

#9

Was Applying For A Job On Indeed....any Suggestions..?

Was Applying For A Job On Indeed....any Suggestions..?

Historical-Wonder-86 Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
44 minutes ago

Yeah, step into the store, you'll be amazed, Where customer service sets the craze, From the moment you walk through the door, We got that greatness you can't ignore. sorry cant apply am going on tour next week..

#10

An Expensive First Day On The Job

An Expensive First Day On The Job

dertigo Report

#11

This Is A New Level Of Hell

This Is A New Level Of Hell

Wise_Respect399 Report

Noname
Noname
Community Member
16 minutes ago

This sounds like it's an application for a cult!

#12

"Record A Video Of Yourself", But Somehow, Even Worse!

"Record A Video Of Yourself", But Somehow, Even Worse!

boopboopadoopity , twitter.com Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
40 minutes ago

uploads video of me crying for 5 mins..

#13

Employment Gap

Employment Gap

Philly-South-Paw Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
37 minutes ago

Fess up kid, you were in juvie weren't you?

#14

U.k. International Candidate Here - This Is What The Recruiter Texted Me After I Told Him I Need The Company To Sponsor My U.k. Skilled Worker Visa…

U.k. International Candidate Here - This Is What The Recruiter Texted Me After I Told Him I Need The Company To Sponsor My U.k. Skilled Worker Visa…

throwaway28286262819 Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
39 minutes ago

when I talk to my mum while she is at work.

#15

Why Even Ask?

Why Even Ask?

54R45VV471 Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
38 minutes ago

34999 the currency is bitcoin I assume ??

#16

This Is Slowly Snowballing Into Forcing Western Kids To Get Part-Time Jobs

This Is Slowly Snowballing Into Forcing Western Kids To Get Part-Time Jobs

CandyAmigo Report

#17

Exactly On Time

Exactly On Time

XistenZ Report

#18

The New York Times Has An 8 Round Interview Process

The New York Times Has An 8 Round Interview Process

reddit.com Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
37 minutes ago

what am I - applying for a job for Mike Tyson ??

#19

Bribe The Hiring Manager After A Rejection?

Bribe The Hiring Manager After A Rejection?

Relative_Split_9390 Report

#20

Ayo This Lady Working For UPS Really Tried To Get Free Labor Out Of Me Lol

Ayo This Lady Working For UPS Really Tried To Get Free Labor Out Of Me Lol

Internal_Gift_185 Report

#21

Saw This On A Job Application. Immediately Closed Out

Saw This On A Job Application. Immediately Closed Out

agomezwes28 Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Even the ones who are now [unalived]?

#22

"We Are Unable To Offer Positions To People With The Name Jeffrey"

"We Are Unable To Offer Positions To People With The Name Jeffrey"

whymauri Report

Chewie Baron
Chewie Baron
Community Member
26 minutes ago (edited)

How about Geoffrey?

#23

Not Sure If This Is A Repost

Not Sure If This Is A Repost

The-1-U-Didnt-Know Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
34 minutes ago

not talk about which room it is in ??

#24

Thought You Guys Would Really Enjoy This One

Thought You Guys Would Really Enjoy This One

Rud2K Report

#25

Anyone Else Read This As, “Must Be Willing To Take Abuse”?

Anyone Else Read This As, "Must Be Willing To Take Abuse"?

VonDealenstein Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
34 minutes ago

At least you can't say they weren't forewarned

#26

My First Haiku

My First Haiku

Sansarra Report

Mr Spock
Mr Spock
Community Member
21 minutes ago

I think that the worst part is the "we recommend writing some more". It's a haiku, it's short by definition

#27

Sigh... They Don't Even Put A Location In The Body Anymore

Sigh... They Don't Even Put A Location In The Body Anymore

smoothVroom21 Report

#28

Who Needs Pay And Sick Leave? I Can Wear My Jeans To Work!

Who Needs Pay And Sick Leave? I Can Wear My Jeans To Work!

626eh Report

#29

The F**king Nerve

The F**king Nerve

tiredAF13 Report

#30

Immediately No

Immediately No

Independent_Shape353 Report

#31

If You Have Made A Heathy Choice I Disagree With Don’t Apply

If You Have Made A Heathy Choice I Disagree With Don't Apply

FuckingShitRobots Report

#32

10 Years Experience For £12 Baybeeee

10 Years Experience For £12 Baybeeee

Soviet-slaughter Report

#33

The F*ck? At Least They’re Telling You Up Front

The F*ck? At Least They're Telling You Up Front

MatterAcrobatic1999 Report

#34

Ph.d. Maths Student Rejected For Not Show Not Having 3 Hours Of Calc On Their Transcript

Ph.d. Maths Student Rejected For Not Show Not Having 3 Hours Of Calc On Their Transcript

tyw7 Report

#35

Imagine Asking If Someone's Ok With Earning 30% Less Than What They Currently Make

Imagine Asking If Someone's Ok With Earning 30% Less Than What They Currently Make

TempleBarIsOverrated Report

#36

Jesus Christ

Jesus Christ

redroseMJ Report

#37

Was Looking At Truck Driving Jobs And Saw This

Was Looking At Truck Driving Jobs And Saw This

yogravy Report

#38

My Alarm Bells Are Ringing So Loud It Gave Me Tinnitus

My Alarm Bells Are Ringing So Loud It Gave Me Tinnitus

lenvastra Report

#39

This Is A Joke... Right?

This Is A Joke... Right?

TheBestLightsaber Report

Megan Pippenger
Megan Pippenger
Community Member
9 minutes ago

For some context on how insane this is, a junior Front End Dev with 3+ years experience should typically be making around $70k a year at MINIMUM.

0
#40

Sounds Like Sexual Harassment

Sounds Like Sexual Harassment

huhokaysure Report

#41

Why Do We Have To Jump Through So Many Hoops Just To Get Our Application Rejected Anyway

Why Do We Have To Jump Through So Many Hoops Just To Get Our Application Rejected Anyway

VirginMusk Report

#42

Has Anybody Seen Anything Worse?

Has Anybody Seen Anything Worse?

Notalabel_4566 Report

Dreaming Spirit
Dreaming Spirit
Community Member
1 minute ago

At least they added "no" as an option /s

#43

Got This Message From A Company's Recruiter Today

Got This Message From A Company's Recruiter Today

Received this from a recruiter today. Applied from their Facebook page where at no point did it mention that the position was in- office. For context, my family and I live and travel full- time in our RV, and I have worked remotely off and on for more than 3 years now, with nearly 10 years experience for the above mention position. Forward to the HR or above that even?

CWF_gaming_88 Report

#44

Getting Really Tired Of This Cr*p :/

Getting Really Tired Of This Cr*p :/

WaterLady28 Report

#45

Something Tells Me I’m Not Going To Be Getting A Call Back

Something Tells Me I'm Not Going To Be Getting A Call Back

Putin_inyoFace Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
22 minutes ago

they still can not find my last manager's body ...hahahaha

0
#46

So Uh... What Do I Write For This Lol

So Uh... What Do I Write For This Lol

Sugartina Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
19 minutes ago

filing out forms that no one reads.

0
#47

This But Unironically

This But Unironically

infamouszgbgd Report

#48

Worst Onboarding/Background Check Experience Ever! Not Only Did I Send Her The References Prior But She Than Needed More! This Is Ridiculous! Here’s What I Told Her Below!

Worst Onboarding/Background Check Experience Ever! Not Only Did I Send Her The References Prior But She Than Needed More! This Is Ridiculous! Here's What I

ChuckTaylorJr Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say this to my children all the time .. feed me let me in the house .. arrrghhh wotever !!!

0
#49

Spotted On Indeed. This Can’t Be Real… Can It?

Spotted On Indeed. This Can’t Be Real… Can It?

reddit.com Report

#50

Why Is This Necessary, Panera?

Why Is This Necessary, Panera?

MrPresident11 Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eve Of Destruction by Barry McGuire

0
#51

Thoughts?

Thoughts?

Advanced_Doctor2938 Report

#52

I'm Applying For A Receptionist Position... What The Hell Is This?

I'm Applying For A Receptionist Position... What The Hell Is This?

doodlebug_bun Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HAHAHAHAHA decisions decisions....

0
#53

This Is Hell

This Is Hell

maybeimmexican Report

#54

$15/Hour For A Master's-Level Data Analyst Is Extortionate

$15/Hour For A Master's-Level Data Analyst Is Extortionate

reddit.com Report

#55

😬

😬

sqideys Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

how can I be meek and quote Happy Gilmore?? arrrghhh I peed my pants ?? everyone my age does ??

0
#56

All Right Boys, It's Time To Pack Up. Work-Life Integration Is Here!

All Right Boys, It's Time To Pack Up. Work-Life Integration Is Here!

assassinofkings316 Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

say no more .. I'll be in on Monday !!

0
#57

"We're Looking For Big Brain Interns To Build Our Ai For Minimum Wage!"

"We're Looking For Big Brain Interns To Build Our Ai For Minimum Wage!"

reddit.com Report

#58

Found This Morning Looking For Remote Jobs. Doctorate, 10 Years Of Exp, $16 An Hour

Found This Morning Looking For Remote Jobs. Doctorate, 10 Years Of Exp, $16 An Hour

reddit.com Report

#59

Are You Joking?

Are You Joking?

jangttaeng Report

#60

Got A Phd In Quantum Physics? You Can Earn A Full 15k USD Salary If You Work For Them!

Got A Phd In Quantum Physics? You Can Earn A Full 15k USD Salary If You Work For Them!

BigGunE Report

#61

Is This A Red Flag?

Is This A Red Flag?

Exotic-Savings-6050 Report

#62

The Wildest Application Request Ever…

The Wildest Application Request Ever…

brookieoftheyear Report

#63

$20/Hour CFO Posting

$20/Hour CFO Posting

TheTimelyDemise Report

Tucker Cahooter
Tucker Cahooter
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For that ridiculous pay, they will probably end up with a CFO who was sacked from their previous job for embezzlement, and who will do likewise here

0
#64

On-Site In Toronto = Permanently Relocated To Saudi Arabia

On-Site In Toronto = Permanently Relocated To Saudi Arabia

hogey99 Report

#65

Just Say You Are Trying To Get Marketing Strategy Ideas Without Paying For It

Just Say You Are Trying To Get Marketing Strategy Ideas Without Paying For It

Specific_Award6385 Report

#66

12 Month Ban From Applying Because Of A 5-Minute Personality Test

12 Month Ban From Applying Because Of A 5-Minute Personality Test

StraightOuttaMaine Report

Mr Jumbarrawa
Mr Jumbarrawa
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kinda want to take this test.

0
#67

Eat An Absolute D*ck

Eat An Absolute D*ck

AF_woods Report

#68

Lol Ok…when You Pay The Bill

Lol Ok…when You Pay The Bill