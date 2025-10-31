Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

University Requires Female Staff To “Photograph Their Sanitary Pads” To Prove They Are On Their Period
Young woman holding sanitary pad and calendar with marked dates representing period days on pink background
World

University Requires Female Staff To “Photograph Their Sanitary Pads” To Prove They Are On Their Period

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Female university staff were allegedly ordered to photograph their private parts and menstrual pads to prove they were on their period after complaining of feeling unwell.

The incident reportedly took place at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India,  on Sunday (October 26), after a group of female cleaners were pressured to work faster by male supervisors.

Highlights
  • Female university staff have accused their supervisors of demanding that they photograph their menstrual pads to prove they were on their period.
  • The women said they were instructed to go to the bathroom and take the photos after complaining of period pain.
  • The university has launched an investigation into the supervisors.
RELATED:

    Entrance gate of a university reportedly requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove they are on their period

    Female sanitation workers were allegedly instructed by male supervisors to photograph their private parts and menstrual pads
    Entrance gate of a university reportedly requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove they are on their period

    Image credits: MDU Rohtak

    The women explained that their slower pace was due to menstrual pain, after which the supervisors allegedly asked for photographic evidence.

    “The supervisors said, ‘You click photos of your private parts as proof so that the menstrual cycle can be confirmed.’

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “When two of us refused to follow the instructions, we were ab*sed and threatened with dismissal.”

    Two of the four sanitation workers claimed that, under pressure, they complied and took the photos in the bathroom, according to a report in the The Indian Express.

    Young woman holding a sanitary pad and calendar with marked period days, representing period verification requirements.

    Young woman holding a sanitary pad and calendar with marked period days, representing period verification requirements.

    Image credits: wayhomestudio

    When the other women asked why they had taken the photos, they said they were following the orders of Assistant Registrar Shyam Sundar.

    Following the accusations, the university initiated an internal inquiry, stating that “those found guilty will not be spared.”

    The incident reportedly occurred after the women explained their slower work pace was due to menstrual pain

    Woman sitting on bed holding stomach and glass of water, depicting discomfort related to period and sanitary pad proof requirement.

    Woman sitting on bed holding stomach and glass of water, depicting discomfort related to period and sanitary pad proof requirement.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The university added that “the safety and respect of women are paramount, and that the strictest action will be taken against any form of inappropriate behaviour or misconduct.”

    It also reiterated its commitment to “always providing a safe, respectful, and culturally sensitive” work environment.

    As the accusations against the supervisors spread through the university, female staff reportedly staged a protest, with students joining in solidarity.

    Woman in white bra holding a pregnancy test and a pouch with a sanitary pad, related to university period proof policy.

    Woman in white bra holding a pregnancy test and a pouch with a sanitary pad, related to university period proof policy.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The chairperson of the State Women Commission is said to have received photo and video evidence of the incident.

    “A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the two supervisors,” said Roshan Lal, an officer at a Rohtak police station.

    The report includes charges under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for s*xual harassment, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe and outrage a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two of workers complied under pressure, while the others refused

    Main entrance gate of a university symbolizing the controversy over female staff required to photograph sanitary pads to prove periods.

    Main entrance gate of a university symbolizing the controversy over female staff required to photograph sanitary pads to prove periods.

    Image credits: MDU Rohtak

    The incident has provoked a strong backlash on social media, with many users condemning the supervisors as “perverts” for violating the workers’ privacy.

    “They’d get a photograph of my middle finger!” one user wrote.

    “Zero respect for women, disgusting!” fumed someone else.

    What a disgusting humiliating invasion of a woman’s privacy,” shared a third.

    “Crazy. What if you were off work with diarrhea?” asked a separate user.

    Maharshi Dayanand University campus with a sign, related to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads.

    Maharshi Dayanand University campus with a sign, related to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads.

    Image credits: MDU Rohtak

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a statement, varsity Registrar K K Gupta said one of the supervisors has been placed under suspension “with immediate effect, with prejudice to the pending disciplinary proceedings against him.”

    The university added that the supervisors will be immediately dismissed from their jobs if the investigation finds any wrongdoing.

    It comes after a student at the Gengdan Institute of Beijing University of Technology in China was asked to pull down her pants to “prove her condition” after requesting sick leave due to menstrual pain.

    The university has launched an internal inquiry, promising strict action against anyone found guilty

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in white underwear holding sanitary pads and tampons, representing university female staff period proof policy.

    Woman in white underwear holding sanitary pads and tampons, representing university female staff period proof policy.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova

    The student posted a video that allegedly showed her at the campus clinic speaking with a female staff member. 

    So what you are saying is, every woman on her period has to take off her pants and show you to get a leave note?” asked the student, as per the South China Morning Post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Basically, yes. It is not my personal rule, it is a regulation,” the staff member responded.

    Woman lying on couch with hot water bottle on abdomen, illustrating university female staff period proof requirements controversy.

    Woman lying on couch with hot water bottle on abdomen, illustrating university female staff period proof requirements controversy.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    Following social media outrage over the video, the university issued a statement claiming that the worker had acted “in accordance with standard procedures.”

    “The clinic staff followed proper protocols. They inquired about the student’s physical condition and, after obtaining her consent, proceeded with further diagnosis. No instruments or physical examinations were used,” the statement read.

    A relevant staff member told CNR News that the rule was primarily intended to “prevent the ab*se of sick leave.”

    “The world’s gone mad,” one user lamented, while another deemed the supervisors’ alleged behavior “absolutely disgusting”

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads for period proof.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads for period proof.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment discussing university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads as proof of period.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads as proof of period.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads as proof of menstruation.

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads as proof of menstruation.

    Text post from thehill saying "I'd make them wear them like a covid mask" in response to university period proof policy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post from thehill saying "I'd make them wear them like a covid mask" in response to university period proof policy.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing disbelief about university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads for period proof.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing disbelief about university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads for period proof.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a comment stating frustration with university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove their period.

    Screenshot of a comment stating frustration with university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove their period.

    Text on screen stating absolutely disgusting behaviour in black bold font on white background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text on screen stating absolutely disgusting behaviour in black bold font on white background.

    Screenshot of a comment saying "How vile" in response to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads as proof.

    Screenshot of a comment saying "How vile" in response to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads as proof.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing the controversial university requirement for female staff to photograph sanitary pads.

    Screenshot of a user comment discussing the controversial university requirement for female staff to photograph sanitary pads.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum post expressing insult regarding a university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads to prove they are on their period.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on a forum post expressing insult regarding a university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads to prove they are on their period.

    Screenshot of a comment reading Outrageous, responding to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads.

    Screenshot of a comment reading Outrageous, responding to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the requirement for female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove their period.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the requirement for female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove their period.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads for period proof.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads for period proof.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Health
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    9

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else tempted to not take a photo, but dump the used pad directly on the a$$hole requesting this on their way to report them?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth does a university student even need to request sick leave?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone else tempted to not take a photo, but dump the used pad directly on the a$$hole requesting this on their way to report them?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why on earth does a university student even need to request sick leave?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT