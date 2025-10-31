University Requires Female Staff To “Photograph Their Sanitary Pads” To Prove They Are On Their Period

ADVERTISEMENT

Female university staff were allegedly ordered to photograph their private parts and menstrual pads to prove they were on their period after complaining of feeling unwell.

The incident reportedly took place at Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India, on Sunday (October 26), after a group of female cleaners were pressured to work faster by male supervisors.

The women said they were instructed to go to the bathroom and take the photos after complaining of period pain.

The university has launched an investigation into the supervisors.

Female sanitation workers were allegedly instructed by male supervisors to photograph their private parts and menstrual pads



The women explained that their slower pace was due to menstrual pain, after which the supervisors allegedly asked for photographic evidence.

“The supervisors said, ‘You click photos of your private parts as proof so that the menstrual cycle can be confirmed.’

“When two of us refused to follow the instructions, we were ab*sed and threatened with dismissal.”

Two of the four sanitation workers claimed that, under pressure, they complied and took the photos in the bathroom, according to a report in the The Indian Express.

Young woman holding a sanitary pad and calendar with marked period days, representing period verification requirements.



When the other women asked why they had taken the photos, they said they were following the orders of Assistant Registrar Shyam Sundar.

Following the accusations, the university initiated an internal inquiry, stating that “those found guilty will not be spared.”

Woman sitting on bed holding stomach and glass of water, depicting discomfort related to period and sanitary pad proof requirement.



The university added that “the safety and respect of women are paramount, and that the strictest action will be taken against any form of inappropriate behaviour or misconduct.”

It also reiterated its commitment to “always providing a safe, respectful, and culturally sensitive” work environment.

As the accusations against the supervisors spread through the university, female staff reportedly staged a protest, with students joining in solidarity.

Woman in white bra holding a pregnancy test and a pouch with a sanitary pad, related to university period proof policy.



The chairperson of the State Women Commission is said to have received photo and video evidence of the incident.

“A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the two supervisors,” said Roshan Lal, an officer at a Rohtak police station.

The report includes charges under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for s*xual harassment, assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe and outrage a woman’s modesty, criminal intimidation, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Main entrance gate of a university symbolizing the controversy over female staff required to photograph sanitary pads to prove periods.



The incident has provoked a strong backlash on social media, with many users condemning the supervisors as “perverts” for violating the workers’ privacy.

“They’d get a photograph of my middle finger!” one user wrote.

“Zero respect for women, disgusting!” fumed someone else.

“What a disgusting humiliating invasion of a woman’s privacy,” shared a third.

“Crazy. What if you were off work with diarrhea?” asked a separate user.

Maharshi Dayanand University campus with a sign, related to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads.



In a statement, varsity Registrar K K Gupta said one of the supervisors has been placed under suspension “with immediate effect, with prejudice to the pending disciplinary proceedings against him.”

The university added that the supervisors will be immediately dismissed from their jobs if the investigation finds any wrongdoing.

It comes after a student at the Gengdan Institute of Beijing University of Technology in China was asked to pull down her pants to “prove her condition” after requesting sick leave due to menstrual pain.

Woman in white underwear holding sanitary pads and tampons, representing university female staff period proof policy.



The student posted a video that allegedly showed her at the campus clinic speaking with a female staff member.

“So what you are saying is, every woman on her period has to take off her pants and show you to get a leave note?” asked the student, as per the South China Morning Post.

“Basically, yes. It is not my personal rule, it is a regulation,” the staff member responded.

Woman lying on couch with hot water bottle on abdomen, illustrating university female staff period proof requirements controversy.



Following social media outrage over the video, the university issued a statement claiming that the worker had acted “in accordance with standard procedures.”

“The clinic staff followed proper protocols. They inquired about the student’s physical condition and, after obtaining her consent, proceeded with further diagnosis. No instruments or physical examinations were used,” the statement read.

A relevant staff member told CNR News that the rule was primarily intended to “prevent the ab*se of sick leave.”

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads for period proof.



Screenshot of a comment discussing university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads as proof of period.



Screenshot of a social media post discussing a university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads as proof of menstruation.



Text post from thehill saying "I'd make them wear them like a covid mask" in response to university period proof policy.



Screenshot of an online comment expressing disbelief about university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads for period proof.



Screenshot of a comment stating frustration with university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove their period.



Text on screen stating absolutely disgusting behaviour in black bold font on white background.



Screenshot of a comment saying "How vile" in response to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads as proof.



Screenshot of a user comment discussing the controversial university requirement for female staff to photograph sanitary pads.



Comment on a forum post expressing insult regarding a university requiring female staff to photograph their sanitary pads to prove they are on their period.



Screenshot of a comment reading Outrageous, responding to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads.



Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing the requirement for female staff to photograph sanitary pads to prove their period.



Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to university requiring female staff to photograph sanitary pads for period proof.



