TV Star Faces Capital Punishment In China After Getting Caught With Illegal Substances At Airport
Karm Gilespie, a Melbourne-born actor best known for his role on the 90s police drama Blue Heelers, has spent more than a decade living with a metaphorical guillotine hanging over his head inside a Chinese prison.
The 61-year-old was arrested in 2013 at Guangzhou’s Baiyun Airport after customs officers discovered 7.5 kilograms of illegal stimulants in his luggage.
- An Australian actor has spent more than a decade in a Chinese prison after being caught at Guangzhou Airport.
- Karm Gillespie was sentenced to capital punishment in 2020, with local authorities unable to reach a verdict in 5 years.
- Chinese authorities have delayed the decision again, leaving his fate suspended in uncertainty.
Seven years later, in 2020, the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court sentenced him to capital punishment, declaring he would face it “immediately” once the Supreme People’s Court gave its final approval.
But that decision still hasn’t come.
Instead, Chinese authorities this week confirmed there will be yet another delay in delivering a final verdict.
An Australian actor condemned to capital punishment in China remains in limbo, with authorities delaying their final ruling
Image credits: Karm Gilespie/Facebook
For more than ten years, the former actor has languished in a cell with the prospect of his end hanging over him at any moment. Now, with the court’s apparent refusal to fix a date, that torment is prolonged indefinitely.
The prospect has stunned his former fans, but for many observers, Gillespie is simply reaping what he sowed.
“7.5 kilos is a lot of substances, quite frankly I have no sympathy,” one reader wrote.
Image credits: Planet Volumes/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
“Struggling to see the ‘major airport mistake’ here. He attempted to smuggle in China and got caught, he deserves everything he gets,” another said.
Gilespie’s fall from screen actor to condemned prisoner began when customs officers found illegal substances concealed in his suitcase. He was detained on the spot and later convicted of trafficking.
By 2020, after seven years in detention, the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court sentenced him to capital punishment. He immediately appealed, but five years later, there is still no final verdict.
Image credits: Karm Gilespie/Facebook
Chinese lawyer Jin Ling explained the delay in an interview to the Daily Telegraph.
“Judges reviewing the penalty are very cautious, especially when involving foreign citizens,” he added, only to dash the hopes of those that wish for Gillespie to survive the ordeal.
“The result will rarely be different.”
Gillespie shares his prison with another inmate facing a similar fate: years of waiting for a sentence that never seems to arrive
Image credits: zibik/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
According to Ling, the delay could be tied to the Covid pandemic, unresolved deliberations, or an extended review process. But the uncertainty does little to ease the reality: if upheld, Gilespie will be subjected to either lethal injection or a firing squad.
When it happens, Ling added, the Australian consulate, Gillespie’s family and his lawyers, will be the first to be informed.
Image credits: Karm Gilespie/Facebook
Gilespie is not the only Australian facing China’s harshest punishment. He shares his prison with Peter Gardner, an Australian-New Zealand citizen who was arrested in 2014 for a similar crime: carrying 30 kilograms of illegal stimulants.
Image credits: TODAY/YouTube
An employee at the Australian Consulate-General in Guangzhou confirmed that officials visit Gilespie and the other inmates awaiting capital punishment on a regular basis, though only as part of routine welfare checks rather than any extraordinary intervention.
“I’m sorry but taking substances into another country, especially China, is lunacy. I don’t know what he expected. It’s lunacy,” another commenter said.
International law forbids countries from interfering with state sovereignty, and as a result, Australia can’t compel China to release the actor
Image credits: SCMP Clips/YouTube
For Gilespie, the scandal is all the more jarring given his background. In the 1990s, he starred not just in Blue Heelers, but also appeared in The Man from Snowy River, Hotel de Love, and the legal drama Janus.
When acting opportunities slowed, he reinvented himself as a financial investor, a career shift that took him across Asia. Friends later admitted they’d lost contact with him around 2013 and were shocked to learn of his arrest and sentencing years later.
Image credits: Karm Gilespie/Facebook
“Don’t try to smuggle substances through airports, especially in certain parts of the world, there is zero tolerance,” a reader warned.
China is not the only country that applies the maximum penalty to those found trafficking illegal substances.
Image credits: Karm Gilespie/Facebook
Singapore, Indonesia, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, for example, are among the countries that enforce the measure, sometimes publicly, regardless of the nationality of the prisoner.
In Australia, by contrast, capital punishment was abolished in 1973, with the last one having been carried out in 1967.
Image credits: SCMP Clips/YouTube
For now, Gilespie lingers in limbo. Online, people seem to have run out of pity.
“He did it. No sympathy for traffickers. They deal in misery,” one netizen said.
“Do the crime, do the time.” Netizens shared their thoughts on Gilespie’s situation
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
I know people who get away with bringing weed on US flights, which to me is crazy, but to bring a large amount of illegal substances to a foreign country, especially a Communist or radically religious country is beyond insanity. Feel bad for the guy and I hope AUS can prevent his e*******n, but the Chinese aren't exactly known for their leniency!
I agree with a lot of the commenters. It should be the same everywhere.
I know people who get away with bringing weed on US flights, which to me is crazy, but to bring a large amount of illegal substances to a foreign country, especially a Communist or radically religious country is beyond insanity. Feel bad for the guy and I hope AUS can prevent his e*******n, but the Chinese aren't exactly known for their leniency!
I agree with a lot of the commenters. It should be the same everywhere.
27
2