Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection
Health, News

22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A young woman who planned to die under the Netherlands’ assisted dying laws revealed that she “changed [her] mind” at the very last minute and decided to live.

“I don’t regret the journey. Because I’ve been so close to death,” she recently said.

The Dutch system had allowed Romy (surname withheld) to pursue euthanasia after suffering from clinical depression and eating disorders due to childhood abuse.

Highlights
  • A 22-year-old woman named Romy backed out of euthanasia at the last moment.
  • The Dutch woman decided to pursue euthanasia after suffering from clinical depression and eating disorders due to childhood abuse
  • Romy made bittersweet preparations for her death, from designing “life sucks” t-shirts for her loved ones to choosing a dress for her funeral
  • She had a change of heart when the doctor asked her "are you sure" for one last time before administering the lethal injection.

Romy, who had been approved for euthanasia after years of suffering, changed her mind moments before the lethal injection was administered

22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection

Image credits: Alexander Grey / Unsplash (Not the actual image)

Romy first applied to the Euthanasia Expertise Center (EE) when she was 18 years old. By 22, she was granted approval for euthanasia by lethal injection.

The fateful summer day of June 19, 2023, was chosen as the date for the young woman to die. She made her final preparations, which included painting her nails red and picking out a dress for her funeral.

She had T-shirts made with the slogan “life sucks” for her loved ones and tattooed June 18—the original date of the euthanasia before it was delayed by a day—on the back of her neck.

The Dutch woman decided to pursue euthanasia after suffering from clinical depression and eating disorders due to childhood abuse

ADVERTISEMENT

22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection

Image credits: AlexanderGrey / Pixabay (Not the actual image)

Romy even caught a glimpse of her coffin on the day she was supposed to be given the lethal injection.

Finally, on June 19, 2023, at the Leiden hospice, Romy was lying in bed while the attendant psychiatrist outlined the procedure. Her mother was with her while her brother was waiting in the hospital garden.

“The first injection numbs your vein. The second injection will stop your breathing. After that you will die quickly, the doctor told her, as quoted by The Telegraph.

Romy made unique, bittersweet preparations for her death, from designing “life sucks” T-shirts for her loved ones to choosing a dress for her funeral

22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection

Image credits: fernandozhiminaicela / Pixabay (Not the actual image)

As per Dutch law, doctors are expected to receive the patient’s final consent before proceeding. So when the doctor stepped up to administer the lethal injection and asked, “Are you sure?”, Romy felt her answer shifting.

ADVERTISEMENT

With her heart racing and tears streaming down her face, she said no.

Just hours after she said goodbye to her friends and family, she sent them a message saying she decided not to go through with it.

“Dear all, I have changed my mind at the last minute and will not die today. Sorry for the panic I may have caused you,” she said.

When the doctor asked Romy “Are you sure? for the last time, she tearfully chose to live

22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection

Image credits: AlexanderGrey / Unsplash (Not the actual image)

A year later, Romy said she wants “nothing more than to live” and has the constant support of her family, friends, and psychiatrist.

“I don’t regret the journey. Because I’ve been so close to death, I see life as something valuable. It won’t always go well, but I now know there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she told the newspaper NRC Handelsblad.

As she studies for a diploma in adult education, she revealed she is currently living in communal assisted living.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is going to sound crazy: I genuinely enjoyed paying rent. It gives my life meaning,” she said, laughing, when asked about what gives her hope.

“Dear all, I have changed my mind at the last minute and will not die today, she messaged her friends and family hours after telling them goodbye

22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection

Image credits: Ben Blennerhassett / Unsplash (Not the actual image)

“My life is not a life, it is mostly survival,” she said in the interview. “I am still afraid, but I am more afraid of the life I have to lead than of death.”

In 2023, more than 9,060 people died by euthanasia in the Netherlands, making up around 5.4% of the total number of deaths (169,363), according to an annual report released by the Regional Euthanasia Review Committees.

Apart from the Netherlands, euthanasia is also legal in Belgium and Luxembourg.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicidal ideation, help is available. _International Hotlines _provide resources.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ic_polls

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

24

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
Binitha Jacob

Binitha Jacob

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

Read less »
How do you feel about Romy's decision to back out of euthanasia?
Add photo comments
POST
destinygilbert_1 avatar
TruthoftheHeart
TruthoftheHeart
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I don't understand approving somebody to kill themselves at a young age of 22 all because they feel sad a lot. Depression and eating disorders that young can easily be fixed. Neither of those are some reason that she can't get better, she doesn't have a life-changing disability or was paralyzed or crippled or anything like that.

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Feel sad a lot". No, you clearly do not understand depression. It's not "like" a crippling life-limiting disability, it actually _is_ a crippling life-limiting disability, to some sufferers.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
destinygilbert_1 avatar
TruthoftheHeart
TruthoftheHeart
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

I don't understand approving somebody to kill themselves at a young age of 22 all because they feel sad a lot. Depression and eating disorders that young can easily be fixed. Neither of those are some reason that she can't get better, she doesn't have a life-changing disability or was paralyzed or crippled or anything like that.

acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Feel sad a lot". No, you clearly do not understand depression. It's not "like" a crippling life-limiting disability, it actually _is_ a crippling life-limiting disability, to some sufferers.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda