22YO Woman Backs Out Of Euthanasia Seconds Before Doctor Administers Lethal Injection

A young woman who planned to die under the Netherlands’ assisted dying laws revealed that she “changed [her] mind” at the very last minute and decided to live.

“I don’t regret the journey. Because I’ve been so close to death,” she recently said.

The Dutch system had allowed Romy (surname withheld) to pursue euthanasia after suffering from clinical depression and eating disorders due to childhood abuse.

Romy first applied to the Euthanasia Expertise Center (EE) when she was 18 years old. By 22, she was granted approval for euthanasia by lethal injection.

The fateful summer day of June 19, 2023, was chosen as the date for the young woman to die. She made her final preparations, which included painting her nails red and picking out a dress for her funeral.

She had T-shirts made with the slogan “life sucks” for her loved ones and tattooed June 18—the original date of the euthanasia before it was delayed by a day—on the back of her neck.

Romy even caught a glimpse of her coffin on the day she was supposed to be given the lethal injection.

Finally, on June 19, 2023, at the Leiden hospice, Romy was lying in bed while the attendant psychiatrist outlined the procedure. Her mother was with her while her brother was waiting in the hospital garden.

“The first injection numbs your vein. The second injection will stop your breathing. After that you will die quickly,” the doctor told her, as quoted by The Telegraph.

As per Dutch law, doctors are expected to receive the patient’s final consent before proceeding. So when the doctor stepped up to administer the lethal injection and asked, “Are you sure?”, Romy felt her answer shifting.

With her heart racing and tears streaming down her face, she said no.

Just hours after she said goodbye to her friends and family, she sent them a message saying she decided not to go through with it.

“Dear all, I have changed my mind at the last minute and will not die today. Sorry for the panic I may have caused you,” she said.

A year later, Romy said she wants “nothing more than to live” and has the constant support of her family, friends, and psychiatrist.

“I don’t regret the journey. Because I’ve been so close to death, I see life as something valuable. It won’t always go well, but I now know there is light at the end of the tunnel,” she told the newspaper NRC Handelsblad.

As she studies for a diploma in adult education, she revealed she is currently living in communal assisted living.

“This is going to sound crazy: I genuinely enjoyed paying rent. It gives my life meaning,” she said, laughing, when asked about what gives her hope.

“My life is not a life, it is mostly survival,” she said in the interview. “I am still afraid, but I am more afraid of the life I have to lead than of death.”

In 2023, more than 9,060 people died by euthanasia in the Netherlands, making up around 5.4% of the total number of deaths (169,363), according to an annual report released by the Regional Euthanasia Review Committees.

Apart from the Netherlands, euthanasia is also legal in Belgium and Luxembourg.

If you or someone you know is struggling with self-harm or suicidal ideation, help is available. _International Hotlines _provide resources.

