Driver Begs Judge To Drop Charges After Sorority Crash That Took Lives Of 4 Pepperdine Students
Driver in court with legal team during hearing after sorority crash that took lives of 4 Pepperdine students
Crime, Society

Driver Begs Judge To Drop Charges After Sorority Crash That Took Lives Of 4 Pepperdine Students

peter.j Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Fraser Bohm, 23, appeared in court on Wednesday, asking a judge to dismiss the m**der charges filed against him over a high-speed crash in 2023 that took the lives of four Pepperdine University sorority sisters. 

Fraser Bohm’s attorney, Jacqueline Sparanga, filed a motion arguing that the evidence presented at a preliminary hearing does not support second-degree m**der. 

Highlights
  • Fraser Bohm, 23, is seeking to have his second-degree m**der charges dismissed over a high-speed crash that mowed down four Pepperdine sorority sisters.
  • His defense cited conflicting evidence, glitchy surveillance footage, and claimed the prosecution’s theory of implied malice was legally unsupported.
  • The tragic crash reignited calls for safety improvements along Malibu’s deadly stretch of Pacific Coast Highway, known as “Dead Man’s Curve.”
    Bohm’s legal team argued that the evidence against him was conflicting and flawed

    Image credits: Pepperdine Graphic/Tony Gleason

    On October 17, 2023, Bohm, who was 22 at the time, was allegedly driving his BMW at 104 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control and slammed into three parked vehicles along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, according to the New York Post.

    The crash had four victims: Niamh Rolston, 20, Asha Weir, 21, Peyton Stewart, 21, and Deslyn Williams, 21. 

    All four were seniors at Pepperdine’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts and were members of the Alpha Phi Sorority. They all passed away. 

    Image credits: Getty/Genaro Molina

    Bohm was charged with four counts of m**der and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

    Bohm’s attorneys, led by Jacqueline Sparagna and Alan Jackson, filed a 59-page motion claiming that the prosecution’s case lacked legal support, according to a report from the Daily Mail

    The motion cited “conflicting” evidence and unreliable, “glitchy” surveillance footage near the crash scene.

    Driver Begs Judge To Drop Charges After Sorority Crash That Took Lives Of 4 Pepperdine Students

    Image credits: Pepperdine University

    “The People’s theory of implied malice murder is thoroughly lacking in legal support. Thus, the charges of second-degree m**der must be dismissed,” the filing stated. 

    The defense emphasized that Bohm had no illicit substances or alcohol in his system. He was not distracted at the time of the crash, and he had a clean driving record with no prior violations.

    “He had no d**gs or alcohol in his system, he was not texting or otherwise distracted, and he has an unblemished driving record with no prior accidents, speeding violations, or traffic infractions,” the defense argued.

    The defense highlighted disputed details of the fatal incident

    The motion pointed to ambiguities that were raised during the case’s preliminary hearing back in April. “Several key allegations were less clear,” the filing stated, adding that Bohm was allegedly fleeing from a road rage incident when the crash happened.

    “The People claimed that Mr. Bohm was speeding, but there was conflicting evidence as to his actual speed. 

    “Evidence was presented that established Mr. Bohm was attempting to flee a road-rage incident instigated by a driver with a history of road rage, who angrily engaged Mr. Bohm on the roadway,” the filing read.

    Bohm’s attorneys claimed that his BMW was actually struck by the alleged road-raging driver just before the crash. The defense also highlighted the naturally dangerous nature of the area, which had received a notorious nickname among residents.

    “Evidence was also presented that Mr. Bohm’s vehicle was struck by a car immediately preceding the accident.

    “Additionally, the defense presented evidence that the area where Mr. Bohm was driving is prone to accidents and in fact was known by the City of Malibu as ‘Dead Man’s Curve,’” the defense stated.

    Image credits: Pepperdine Graphic/Tony Gleason

    Bohm’s attorneys further argued that no eyewitness could provide a complete and accurate timeline of events on the relevant strip of Pacific Coast Highway, and that video evidence was often too corrupted to be useful.

    “One witness cannot identify or recognize his own vehicle when initially played the video,” the filing noted.

    Prosecutors have argued that Bohm’s speed and his lack of control while driving caused the tragic loss of several lives

    Image credits: Pepperdine Graphic/Tony Gleason

    Deputy District Attorney Nathan Bartos argued that the crash was the result of Bohm’s conscious decisions

    At the preliminary hearing, he said, “They were k**led because of the driving of the defendant.” 

    Data from the BMW’s black box reportedly showed the vehicle accelerating from 93 mph to 104 mph in just 2.5 seconds before the crash. 

    Bartos argued, “He consciously decided to get that vehicle up to the speed of 104 mph… This was not an accident.”

    Bohm, for his part, has maintained that the crash was accidental and it was caused when another vehicle allegedly swerved into his lane and struck his side mirror. 

    LA Sheriff’s investigators, however, have found no evidence supporting an alleged road-rage incident.

    The aftermath of the fatal incident was notable

    Image credits: Pepperdine University

    Bohm’s four victims were awarded their degrees posthumously.

    The victims’ families have also filed wrongful d**th lawsuits against Bohm, the State of California, LA County, the City of Malibu, and the California Coastal Commission, citing dangerous road design.

    The crash also reignited safety concerns along Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway, a stretch that has seen 53 d**ths and 92 serious injuries between 2013 and 2023. 

    Image credits: Pepperdine University

    One year after the tragedy, officials announced new measures, including speed camera installations along a 21-mile section and the creation of a California Highway Patrol task force.

    City planners are also considering redesigning the highway to improve pedestrian, cyclist, and driver safety.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Bohm’s case on social media

    Crime
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nearly ALL modern cars are equipped with Event Data Recorders (EDRs) that basically give data about the vehicle for a few seconds before, during, and after a crash, including the vehicle's speed. Affluenza Boy here was driving a BMW, and I doubt it was a used one from the 1980s, so I guarantee you that if they say he was driving over 100 MPH, then he likely was. How DARE he, his parents, and his legal team try to minimize the s!aughter of four innocent people by asking for the múrder charges to be dropped? He was speeding in a deadly weapon (a vehicle.) It absolutely WAS múrder. What an absolute bástard. I'm ashamed to be a fellow Californian.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they've proven he wasn't under the influence of d***s or alcohol, he probably knew the nickname for that stretch and yet he still chose to drive at such dangerous speeds.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    simple question, "is that your car and were you driving it"? dude, you need to be fried!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
