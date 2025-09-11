“So Shocking And Awful”: Husband Swaps Seats With Wife And Loses Life In Lisbon Crash

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in the fatal September 3 funicular crash in Lisbon, Portugal, that claimed the lives of 16 people has survived to tell a tragic tale of fate, uncertainty, and heartache.

Reports indicate an overhead cable came loose, causing the incline railway carriage to hurtle downhill unabated before slamming into a hotel wall, reducing it to a mangled wreck.

Highlights A September 3 funicular crash in Lisbon left 16 deceased and 21 injured after a cable snapped, sending the carriage hurtling into a hotel wall.

Survivor Hind Iguernan recalled how her husband, Aziz Benharref, 42, swapped seats with her before the fatal impact.

Iguernan described the final moments as “very, very fast” before the collision, saying she was hospitalized without knowing her husband’s fate.

Eyewitness accounts relate to police arriving at the scene five minutes later, to find badly lacerated and unconscious people. At the same time, images depict a thick cloud of dust hiding other aspects of the horror awaiting emergency workers.

At least four Canadians, including Aziz Benharref, 42, and his wife, Hind Iguernan, were among the passengers. Their relatives say they received absolutely no support from their country of residence.

RELATED:

Speaking from a hospital in Lisbon, Hind Iguernan refused to be filmed due to the extent of her injuries

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ITV News

Speaking from a hospital bed in Lisbon, Iguernan recounted to the press, amid sobs, the last moments before the funicular collided with a building’s wall.

She described it as going “very, very fast, like going [on] the highway and everyone was screaming.”

According to her, she was supposed to have been sitting in what would later turn out to be a doomed seat.

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

Her husband had insisted they swap as he figured that by taking his spot, Iguernan would be more comfortable.

“We sat next to each other. I was supposed to sit in his place, and he said, ‘No, just move a bit and I will be there,’ because it was more comfortable for me,” the bereaved woman, who had refused to be filmed due to the extent of her injuries, said.

She called out to her husband and received no answer, and was carted off to the hospital without knowing

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Patriot Canadians/Facebook

“It was very scary. It crashed. I didn’t see him. I called him; I was calling Aziz and he didn’t answer,” Iguernan recalled.

Being conscious, she was aware of herself being carted off to the hospital—with no knowledge of her husband’s fate.

“When they took me to the hospital, I kept asking and for like two nights nobody [knew] or at least [they] didn’t [tell] me what happened to him. They were just telling me, ‘We’re all looking for him, we keep looking for him,’” she told a prominent Canadian outlet.

Share icon

Image credits: Patriot Canadians/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who lost their lives in the crash amounted to 16, with the injured tallying up to 21.

Friends and family reached out to connections in Portugal to help them find Aziz Benharref

Meanwhile, back home in Orleans, Canada, Iguernan’s brother, Youness, became aware of her plight and took to social media to find out what had happened to his brother-in-law.

“I start[ed] searching about the groups on Facebook, the Moroccan groups on Facebook, if someone can help us and thank[…] God, I found two guys from Algeria and another girl from Morocco,” he told Canada’s CTV.

Share icon

Image credits: Flick1

“He took his bike, and he checked all of the hospitals around seven or eight,” he recalled of the person who had helped him.

Loved ones say they received absolutely no help from the Canadian government

Ayoub Sajjaa, Benharref’s former university peer and friend of 20 years, was also interviewed and said he was still in shock.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Flick1

“He was the best of us, honestly. This is what I always say. An exemplary person, a very helping member of the community in Orléans here,” Sajjaa said of the late 42-year-old.

He also used the publicity to slam the Canadian services, saying:

“They took the information that we had, and they tried to get information, but we did not get any help from them.”

Canada’s consular services says it is aware that two Canadians lost their lives in the crash

Share icon

Image credits: ITV News

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was really frustrating because for the whole night we tried to find solutions [on] our own. You know, we tried to reach out to people from Facebook, from Instagram, anyone that lives in Portugal, basically.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Affairs Canada has since indicated that it was aware of two of its citizens who met their ends in the accident.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones as well as to all of those affected,” a spokesperson told CTV.

Share icon

Image credits: ITV News

“Consular officials are providing consular assistance to the families and are in contact with local authorities. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed.”

When the wife is well enough, she will travel to Morocco for her husband’s funeral

As for the bereaved wife, she will remember Benharref as “one of the sweetest human beings ever.”

Share icon

Image credits: ITV News

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ITV News

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was kind to everyone. He was generous, hardworking, respectful. He was a great husband. He loved Canada,” she said of the man.

As soon as Iguernan is well enough, she will travel to her husband’s birth country, Morocco, to attend his funeral.

The public is lamenting the tragic event

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT