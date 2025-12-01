Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
U.S. Soldiers Reveal The Letters Kids Send Them And They’re As Hilarious As They Are Savage
Close-up of a U.S. soldier wearing glasses sharing hilarious and savage letters kids send them during a video call.
Fails, Funny

U.S. Soldiers Reveal The Letters Kids Send Them And They’re As Hilarious As They Are Savage

0

30

0

In the U.S., there’s a tradition for kindergarteners and schoolchildren to send letters and postcards to troops overseas, first responders, and veterans. Since they’re from kids, you’d think that teachers would at least glance at them to make sure there’s nothing crazy in them. Yet, some pretty hilarious things have made their way into letters to soldiers over the years.

A few ex-soldiers on TikTok have been sharing the most unhinged and funny things they and their brothers-in-arms have seen while going through piles and piles of letters and cards from children they have received while on active duty. But perhaps those messages shouldn’t shock us that much; after all, children tell it like it is, right?

RELATED:

    It’s a tradition for children in U.S. schools to send letters to troops overseas

    Young boy focused on writing a letter with kids and teacher in the background, illustrating letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Young boy focused on writing a letter with kids and teacher in the background, illustrating letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And since kids have no filter, some pretty hilarious stuff makes it into soldiers’ hands from time to time

    Man with glasses and spiked hair smiling and speaking indoors, relating to U.S. soldiers and hilarious letters kids send them.

    Image credits: patloller

    One veteran went viral for sharing some of the gems he has received while on active duty

    Text of a soldier reflecting on receiving hilarious and savage letters from kids while deployed overseas in Afghanistan.

    Text of a soldier reflecting on receiving hilarious and savage letters from kids while deployed overseas in Afghanistan.

    U.S. soldiers sharing hilarious and savage letters kids send them from combat zones at the northernmost American base

    U.S. soldiers sharing hilarious and savage letters kids send them from combat zones at the northernmost American base

    Text showing soldiers excitedly reading hilarious and savage letters from kids, describing dramatic wartime-style readings.

    Text showing soldiers excitedly reading hilarious and savage letters from kids, describing dramatic wartime-style readings.

    Handwritten letter from a kid to a U.S. soldier showing hilarious and savage messages kids send to troops.

    Handwritten letter from a kid to a U.S. soldier showing hilarious and savage messages kids send to troops.

    Text showing a kid’s hilarious and savage letter to U.S. soldiers with a crayon drawing of the Twin Towers burning.

    Text showing a kid’s hilarious and savage letter to U.S. soldiers with a crayon drawing of the Twin Towers burning.

    Child’s hilarious and savage letter to U.S. soldiers, apologizing with misspelled words and blunt honesty about overseas dangers.

    Child’s hilarious and savage letter to U.S. soldiers, apologizing with misspelled words and blunt honesty about overseas dangers.

    Text from a kid’s letter to U.S. soldiers expressing worry about a friend with explosives and machine guns being sad far away.

    Text from a kid’s letter to U.S. soldiers expressing worry about a friend with explosives and machine guns being sad far away.

    U.S. soldier in desert gear reading letters from kids with postal boxes nearby, showcasing hilarious and savage mail moments.

    U.S. soldier in desert gear reading letters from kids with postal boxes nearby, showcasing hilarious and savage mail moments.

    Image credits: unitedforthetroops (not the actual photo)

    Text of a letter from a kid to a U.S. soldier expressing humorous and savage thoughts about shooting terrorists.

    Text of a letter from a kid to a U.S. soldier expressing humorous and savage thoughts about shooting terrorists.

    Text excerpt showing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with unexpected content revealed.

    Text excerpt showing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with unexpected content revealed.

    Text excerpt showing a soldier reading hilarious and savage letters sent by kids to U.S. soldiers.

    Text excerpt showing a soldier reading hilarious and savage letters sent by kids to U.S. soldiers.

    Excerpt of U.S. soldiers revealing hilarious and savage letters kids send, including stories of Girl Scout cookie pallets.

    Excerpt of U.S. soldiers revealing hilarious and savage letters kids send, including stories of Girl Scout cookie pallets.

    Text excerpt from U.S. soldiers revealing the letters kids send, showing humorous and savage messages about Girl Scout cookies.

    Text excerpt from U.S. soldiers revealing the letters kids send, showing humorous and savage messages about Girl Scout cookies.

    Image credits: patloller

    His post has garnered millions of views

    @patlollerIf you wrote a letter overseas in 2010 then you’re now probably the age I was when I got them.♬ original sound – Pat Loller

    Other soldiers had hilarious letters to share, too: “Say ‘hi’ to my cousin Zach”

    Comment from Kade saying Have a good war with crying emoji, part of kids letters to U.S. soldiers that are hilarious and savage

    Comment from Kade saying Have a good war with crying emoji, part of kids letters to U.S. soldiers that are hilarious and savage

    Comment from Fiona about kids writing letters to U.S. soldiers with humorous and savage drawings of tanks.

    Comment from Fiona about kids writing letters to U.S. soldiers with humorous and savage drawings of tanks.

    Screenshot of a humorous comment revealing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with hilarious and savage messages.

    Screenshot of a humorous comment revealing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with hilarious and savage messages.

    Comment from a social media user revealing hilarious and savage letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with dark humor.

    Comment from a social media user revealing hilarious and savage letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with dark humor.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about kids’ letters to U.S. soldiers with humorous and savage content.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about kids’ letters to U.S. soldiers with humorous and savage content.

    Comment reading a funny letter from kids to U.S. soldiers praising them with a hilarious and savage motto.

    Comment reading a funny letter from kids to U.S. soldiers praising them with a hilarious and savage motto.

    Comment from user pine_tree_riot about writing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with funny and savage messages.

    Comment from user pine_tree_riot about writing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with funny and savage messages.

    Comment from Christy sharing a funny and savage letter a U.S. soldier received from a kid while in Afghanistan.

    Comment from Christy sharing a funny and savage letter a U.S. soldier received from a kid while in Afghanistan.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user shares a favorite hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment where a user shares a favorite hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Comment from user Warpig sharing a hilarious and savage letter sent to U.S. soldiers from a kid about the Air Force.

    Comment from user Warpig sharing a hilarious and savage letter sent to U.S. soldiers from a kid about the Air Force.

    Text comment about kids sending pictures of Pokemon to U.S. soldiers for protection, showing funny and savage letters.

    Text comment about kids sending pictures of Pokemon to U.S. soldiers for protection, showing funny and savage letters.

    Comment from user kablewithak7 sharing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about an Xbox.

    Comment from user kablewithak7 sharing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about an Xbox.

    Comment from social media user sharing a funny and heartfelt story about a soldier’s tank explosion and survival.

    Comment from social media user sharing a funny and heartfelt story about a soldier’s tank explosion and survival.

    Screenshot of a humorous social media comment about PTSD triggers on a 2023 bingo card shared with U.S. soldiers' letters from kids.

    Screenshot of a humorous social media comment about PTSD triggers on a 2023 bingo card shared with U.S. soldiers' letters from kids.

    Comment by Donny Charles humorously describing a childhood letter suggesting to befriend then betray the enemy.

    Comment by Donny Charles humorously describing a childhood letter suggesting to befriend then betray the enemy.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a humorous card sent to a deployed U.S. soldier from kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a humorous card sent to a deployed U.S. soldier from kids.

    Screenshot of a social media comment recalling hilarious and savage letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment recalling hilarious and savage letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Comment from a user sharing a savage and hilarious letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about their family experiences.

    Comment from a user sharing a savage and hilarious letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about their family experiences.

    Comment from user named beaux humorously thanking U.S. soldiers for saving animals and mixing up veterans, veterinarians, and military.

    Comment from user named beaux humorously thanking U.S. soldiers for saving animals and mixing up veterans, veterinarians, and military.

    Comment from Dasia recalling a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about deployment and not dying.

    Comment from Dasia recalling a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about deployment and not dying.

    Comments under another veteran’s post cracked people up as well: “Have a good war,” some kid wrote

    Man wearing headphones with a cap reading a sarcastic letter from kids to U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in 2013.

    Man wearing headphones with a cap reading a sarcastic letter from kids to U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in 2013.

    Image credits: creiser36

    Comment from user Bag of Bones sharing a hilarious and savage Christmas card message kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Comment from user Bag of Bones sharing a hilarious and savage Christmas card message kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Comment on social media revealing a savage and funny letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with skull emojis.

    Comment on social media revealing a savage and funny letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with skull emojis.

    Comment from user Hot$spicychick humorously thanking U.S. soldiers with a savage kid’s letter shared online.

    Comment from user Hot$spicychick humorously thanking U.S. soldiers with a savage kid’s letter shared online.

    Screenshot of a comment showing a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with a dog on a skateboard drawing.

    Screenshot of a comment showing a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with a dog on a skateboard drawing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers during deployment.

    Screenshot of a social media comment showing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers during deployment.

    Comment from a social media user sharing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers referencing George Bush and fighting.

    Comment from a social media user sharing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers referencing George Bush and fighting.

    Handwritten Christmas card from a kid with funny and savage messages shared with U.S. soldiers.

    Handwritten Christmas card from a kid with funny and savage messages shared with U.S. soldiers.

    Comment from a U.S. soldier sharing a hilarious and savage letter from a kid thanking them with a rainbow illustration.

    Comment from a U.S. soldier sharing a hilarious and savage letter from a kid thanking them with a rainbow illustration.

    Comment from user Leave it 2 Linds sharing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers highlighting hilarious and savage notes.

    Comment from user Leave it 2 Linds sharing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers highlighting hilarious and savage notes.

    Comment from a user sharing a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers thanking them but scared of bees.

    Comment from a user sharing a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers thanking them but scared of bees.

    Comment from Daisy_Carraway sharing a funny and surprising letter sent to U.S. soldiers from kids with hilarious and savage messages.

    Comment from Daisy_Carraway sharing a funny and surprising letter sent to U.S. soldiers from kids with hilarious and savage messages.

    Comment showing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers thanking them in a funny and savage way.

    Comment showing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers thanking them in a funny and savage way.

    U.S. soldier holding letters kids send, one with a drawing of a gun and the message have a good war

    U.S. soldier holding letters kids send, one with a drawing of a gun and the message have a good war

    Handwritten Valentine’s card from a kid to a U.S. soldier with a hilariously savage message about family.

    Handwritten Valentine’s card from a kid to a U.S. soldier with a hilariously savage message about family.

    Child's handwritten letter taped on metal surface, part of U.S. soldiers reveal letters kids send them collection.

    Child's handwritten letter taped on metal surface, part of U.S. soldiers reveal letters kids send them collection.

    Child's colorful drawing with the word Fortnite, representing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Child's colorful drawing with the word Fortnite, representing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

    Handwritten letter from a child to a U.S. soldier thanking them for defending freedom, showcasing kids' letters to soldiers.

    Handwritten letter from a child to a U.S. soldier thanking them for defending freedom, showcasing kids' letters to soldiers.

    Child's handmade letter to U.S. soldiers with a colorful Merry Christmas message and a hope they survive.

    Child's handmade letter to U.S. soldiers with a colorful Merry Christmas message and a hope they survive.

    Child’s drawing of a smiling red car on a road with a message for U.S. soldiers to make it back safe

    Child’s drawing of a smiling red car on a road with a message for U.S. soldiers to make it back safe

    Hand holding a humorous letter with a cutout of a man’s face and a stylized American flag shaped like the USA map.

    Hand holding a humorous letter with a cutout of a man’s face and a stylized American flag shaped like the USA map.

    Hand-drawn letter from a child to U.S. soldiers, featuring a green soldier, a b**b, and the phrase you win.

    Children

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

