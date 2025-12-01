U.S. Soldiers Reveal The Letters Kids Send Them And They’re As Hilarious As They Are Savage

ADVERTISEMENT

In the U.S., there’s a tradition for kindergarteners and schoolchildren to send letters and postcards to troops overseas, first responders, and veterans. Since they’re from kids, you’d think that teachers would at least glance at them to make sure there’s nothing crazy in them. Yet, some pretty hilarious things have made their way into letters to soldiers over the years.

A few ex-soldiers on TikTok have been sharing the most unhinged and funny things they and their brothers-in-arms have seen while going through piles and piles of letters and cards from children they have received while on active duty. But perhaps those messages shouldn’t shock us that much; after all, children tell it like it is, right?

RELATED:

It’s a tradition for children in U.S. schools to send letters to troops overseas

Young boy focused on writing a letter with kids and teacher in the background, illustrating letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

And since kids have no filter, some pretty hilarious stuff makes it into soldiers’ hands from time to time

Man with glasses and spiked hair smiling and speaking indoors, relating to U.S. soldiers and hilarious letters kids send them.

Image credits: patloller

ADVERTISEMENT

One veteran went viral for sharing some of the gems he has received while on active duty

Text of a soldier reflecting on receiving hilarious and savage letters from kids while deployed overseas in Afghanistan.

U.S. soldiers sharing hilarious and savage letters kids send them from combat zones at the northernmost American base

Text showing soldiers excitedly reading hilarious and savage letters from kids, describing dramatic wartime-style readings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Handwritten letter from a kid to a U.S. soldier showing hilarious and savage messages kids send to troops.

Text showing a kid’s hilarious and savage letter to U.S. soldiers with a crayon drawing of the Twin Towers burning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Child’s hilarious and savage letter to U.S. soldiers, apologizing with misspelled words and blunt honesty about overseas dangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text from a kid’s letter to U.S. soldiers expressing worry about a friend with explosives and machine guns being sad far away.

U.S. soldier in desert gear reading letters from kids with postal boxes nearby, showcasing hilarious and savage mail moments.

Image credits: unitedforthetroops (not the actual photo)

Text of a letter from a kid to a U.S. soldier expressing humorous and savage thoughts about shooting terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with unexpected content revealed.

Text excerpt showing a soldier reading hilarious and savage letters sent by kids to U.S. soldiers.

Excerpt of U.S. soldiers revealing hilarious and savage letters kids send, including stories of Girl Scout cookie pallets.

Text excerpt from U.S. soldiers revealing the letters kids send, showing humorous and savage messages about Girl Scout cookies.

Image credits: patloller

His post has garnered millions of views

Other soldiers had hilarious letters to share, too: “Say ‘hi’ to my cousin Zach”

Comment from Kade saying Have a good war with crying emoji, part of kids letters to U.S. soldiers that are hilarious and savage

Comment from Fiona about kids writing letters to U.S. soldiers with humorous and savage drawings of tanks.

Screenshot of a humorous comment revealing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with hilarious and savage messages.

Comment from a social media user revealing hilarious and savage letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with dark humor.

Screenshot of a social media comment about kids’ letters to U.S. soldiers with humorous and savage content.

Comment reading a funny letter from kids to U.S. soldiers praising them with a hilarious and savage motto.

Comment from user pine_tree_riot about writing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers with funny and savage messages.

Comment from Christy sharing a funny and savage letter a U.S. soldier received from a kid while in Afghanistan.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a user shares a favorite hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers.

Comment from user Warpig sharing a hilarious and savage letter sent to U.S. soldiers from a kid about the Air Force.

Text comment about kids sending pictures of Pokemon to U.S. soldiers for protection, showing funny and savage letters.

Comment from user kablewithak7 sharing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about an Xbox.

Comment from social media user sharing a funny and heartfelt story about a soldier’s tank explosion and survival.

Screenshot of a humorous social media comment about PTSD triggers on a 2023 bingo card shared with U.S. soldiers' letters from kids.

Comment by Donny Charles humorously describing a childhood letter suggesting to befriend then betray the enemy.

Screenshot of a social media comment about a humorous card sent to a deployed U.S. soldier from kids.

Screenshot of a social media comment recalling hilarious and savage letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

Comment from a user sharing a savage and hilarious letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about their family experiences.

Comment from user named beaux humorously thanking U.S. soldiers for saving animals and mixing up veterans, veterinarians, and military.

Comment from Dasia recalling a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers about deployment and not dying.

Comments under another veteran’s post cracked people up as well: “Have a good war,” some kid wrote

Man wearing headphones with a cap reading a sarcastic letter from kids to U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in 2013.

Image credits: creiser36

Comment from user Bag of Bones sharing a hilarious and savage Christmas card message kids send to U.S. soldiers.

Comment on social media revealing a savage and funny letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with skull emojis.

Comment from user Hot$spicychick humorously thanking U.S. soldiers with a savage kid’s letter shared online.

Screenshot of a comment showing a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers with a dog on a skateboard drawing.

Screenshot of a social media comment showing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers during deployment.

Comment from a social media user sharing a hilarious and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers referencing George Bush and fighting.

Handwritten Christmas card from a kid with funny and savage messages shared with U.S. soldiers.

Comment from a U.S. soldier sharing a hilarious and savage letter from a kid thanking them with a rainbow illustration.

Comment from user Leave it 2 Linds sharing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers highlighting hilarious and savage notes.

Comment from a user sharing a funny and savage letter kids send to U.S. soldiers thanking them but scared of bees.

Comment from Daisy_Carraway sharing a funny and surprising letter sent to U.S. soldiers from kids with hilarious and savage messages.

Comment showing a humorous letter kids send to U.S. soldiers thanking them in a funny and savage way.

U.S. soldier holding letters kids send, one with a drawing of a gun and the message have a good war

Handwritten Valentine’s card from a kid to a U.S. soldier with a hilariously savage message about family.

Child's handwritten letter taped on metal surface, part of U.S. soldiers reveal letters kids send them collection.

Child's colorful drawing with the word Fortnite, representing letters kids send to U.S. soldiers.

Handwritten letter from a child to a U.S. soldier thanking them for defending freedom, showcasing kids' letters to soldiers.

Child's handmade letter to U.S. soldiers with a colorful Merry Christmas message and a hope they survive.

Child’s drawing of a smiling red car on a road with a message for U.S. soldiers to make it back safe

Hand holding a humorous letter with a cutout of a man’s face and a stylized American flag shaped like the USA map.

Hand-drawn letter from a child to U.S. soldiers, featuring a green soldier, a b**b, and the phrase you win.