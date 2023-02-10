“Sure, I’ll Do My Job”: Karen Boss Regrets Telling Employee To Do His Job, After He Maliciously Complies

Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it—a phrase dating back to hundreds of years BCE (Aesop’s Fables is believed to be the source of this gem) that is still as relevant today.

The redditor 00964567886543334 described a case of wishful thinking to the “Malicious Compliance” community when they spoke about their Karen-like retail store manager. She wanted the OP to “do their job”—a request that came back to bite her, as the employee shook off the additional duties covered until then. Things at work started falling apart soon after.

Retail store employee stopped taking care of additional tasks after the manager asked them to “do their job”

The person started encountering problems when the old management was replaced by less competent people

The employee wasn’t able to develop a good relationship with the new person in charge

Things at work took a turn for the worse pretty quickly

