“Sure, I’ll Do My Job”: Karen Boss Regrets Telling Employee To Do His Job, After He Maliciously Complies
30points
Social Issues, Work4 hours ago

Miglė Miliūtė
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Be careful what you wish for, you just might get it—a phrase dating back to hundreds of years BCE (Aesop’s Fables is believed to be the source of this gem) that is still as relevant today.

The redditor 00964567886543334 described a case of wishful thinking to the “Malicious Compliance” community when they spoke about their Karen-like retail store manager. She wanted the OP to “do their job”—a request that came back to bite her, as the employee shook off the additional duties covered until then. Things at work started falling apart soon after.

Retail store employee stopped taking care of additional tasks after the manager asked them to “do their job”

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

The person started encountering problems when the old management was replaced by less competent people

The employee wasn’t able to develop a good relationship with the new person in charge

Image credits: DC_Studio (not the actual photo)

Things at work took a turn for the worse pretty quickly

Image credits:  imagesourcecurated (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/00964567886543334

The story received an abundance of reactions and opinions on the matter

Community members shared their stories of similar experiences

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you have an employee like this you should pay better and cherish that person. Why would you be an A-hole to someone who works extra, does it well and loves the job. Shees

0
0points
reply
