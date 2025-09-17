Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Underage Sis Thinks She’s Hooking Up With Tinder Date, Gets Busted By Catfishing Sibling And Mad Dad
Teenage girl using phone making a kiss face, illustrating underage sis and catfishing sibling on dating app interaction.
Family, Relationships

Underage Sis Thinks She’s Hooking Up With Tinder Date, Gets Busted By Catfishing Sibling And Mad Dad

Sometimes limits are there for a good reason. Speed limits (hopefully) make sure people don’t drive too fast, luggage limits make sure planes can take off, and age limits get in the way of minors getting up to adult mischief.

When one sibling discovered their underage sister was on Tinder, they decided to teach her a lesson she’d never forget. Using pics from one of their model friends, they set about catfishing her, but now they’re asking an online community if it was a jerk move. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Age limits are there for a good reason – they attempt to keep kids safe from getting up to adult shenanigans

    Image credits: Good Faces Agency / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One sibling stumbled upon the fact that their 17-year-old sister was on Tinder when they used her phone to call a friend

    Image credits: wayhomestudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Elena Helade / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When their sister matched and messaged first, they went about setting up a date at a fancy restaurant, only to tell their parents about everything once their sister walked out the door

    Image credits: anonymous

    The sibling and their dad then showed up at the restaurant, humiliating the sister, but now they’re asking if getting her busted was a jerk move

    OP’s story begins with them borrowing their sister Ashley’s phone, only to spot a Tinder notification. Shocked, since Ashley is only 17, they asked her about it, but she brushed them off with “none of your business.” Suspicious but curious, OP decided not to tell their parents right away but plotted a clever test instead.

    With permission from a male model friend, they created a fake Tinder profile, “Jim,” using his pics. Ashley had her age set to 19, which raised even more red flags for OP. Within an hour, she had not only matched with the bogus account but had also messaged first.

    OP arranged a date at a fancy downtown restaurant, even hinting at heading back to “his place” afterward. Ashley eagerly agreed, lying to her parents that she was spending the night with a track teammate. That’s when OP spilled everything to their parents.

    On the day of the date, OP and their dad showed up at the restaurant to catch Ashley red-handed and soon to be red-faced. Sitting alone, all dressed up, she looked stunned when her dad told her, “Jim’s not coming.” As the truth dawned on her, Ashley burst into tears and ran off, leaving OP to wonder if their lesson was tough love or just plain cruel.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    OP’s prank was coming from a place of concern, but it does seem like it was a bit harsh. Their sister can’t be the first or only teen who’s fudged their age to get on the platform. Just how many teens are using adult dating apps, though? And what are the dangers? We went looking for answers.

    In his article for Northwestern, Ben Schamisso writes that nearly one in four teenagers are using dating apps, according to a new Northwestern Medicine study. The study suggests these apps may provide teens with valuable social connections. 

    That’s all well and good, but the dangers of using dating apps, at any age, are very real. In her article for iDenfy, Gabija Stankevičiūtė writes that, according to the FBI, trafficking on dating apps is a bigger issue than most people realize. Other risks include romance scams, investment scams, and identity theft. 

    One look at the Netflix doccie “The Tinder Swindler” shows just how easily innocent users can be exploited. Between 2017 and 2019, Simon Leviev used the dating app to pose as a wealthy heir and scam women into advancing him huge sums of money, which he never repaid. Leviev was finally arrested on Monday, September 15, 2025, at Batumi airport “at Interpol’s request,” Georgian officials said.

    Whether you think OP’s prank crossed a line or not, his sister will probably think twice before hopping onto Tinder again, at least until she’s 18. And perhaps that’s all for the best, considering how easily she was catfished.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think they took their prank too far, or was it the best way to give their sister a reality check? Share your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers came down hard on the original poster, swiftly deciding that they were definitely a jerk for how they’d handled the situation

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
