Here are some examples shared by people on Reddit in a recent thread . Reading through these stories may make you question their validity , which is understandable. But if you love a good narrative , you will likely just have to take the person’s word for it.

We’ve all been in situations where something so bizarre and ridiculous happened that it feels like a well-written scene for a work of fiction. You try to tell someone about it, but they give you a dumbfounded look of disbelief, making you feel like a crazy person.

#1 A foster cat escaped from the room I had her in. We searched high and low with no luck and sadly assumed she must have gotten out of the house. 3 months later we discovered she was living in our walls the whole time. Took another 6 months to catch her.

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#2 When I was about 6 years old lightning struck the telephone pole down the street, and a ball of lightning rolled along the power lines, dropped onto the street, rolled up the sidewalk and then across the street heading directly towards me and my friend. We were playing under the carport. The lightning ball splits into two, with one rolling at each of us directly as we are frozen in fear, and the one lightning ball clips the end of a metal workbench that’s just a foot away from us, and the lightning ball bursts into thin air, the other ball bursts into it, and that was it. Both lightning balls exploded into thin air. My friend and I were just a split second from our demise.

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#3 I was in a casino, and someone (a stranger) next to me asked what the biggest bet you could win there. I pointed at the blackjack table next to us and said "if you get 4 diamond 7's there, you'd win over a 100k... but it is almost impossible"



The very next second (a literal second!) someone hits the four diamond sevens and wins over 150k.

#4 Sprained both my shoulders from my wisdom teeth growing in. Then they grew in such a way that no mallifixicon (sp) had ever seen. Even the orthodontist and dentist were shocked. I was offered $300 to have my x-rays placed in a medical textbook.

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#5 I once met a random stranger on vacation and turns out we lived like 2 streets away back home, still feels fake.

#6 I got yelled at for slamming my door after getting reprimanded by my parents. Our dog jumped up with his 2 paws and slammed the door, they never believed me lol.

#7 My friend didn't know she was pregnant until she was literally having the child. This girl is so laid back and chilled out when she says she didn't feel any different, I believe her. She never got a belly (she's pregnant again, and her stomach is ginormous), and she never had any nausea or any other signs. She still had her period. "Didn't you feel the baby moving and kicking?", "...I thought it was heartburn". I'm the opposite of her, so I'd have been to the doctor right away.



All of this happened around the time she broke up with the baby's father. They were together for years, and it was a shock for everyone. She was stress eating and going out partying every weekend. Whenever anyone asked her about her behaviour, she'd snap at them, so they dropped it. 2-3 weeks before birth, she flew with another friend for a girls' holiday, where she alone drank 1.5 litres of rum over a week. Plus all the drinks in the pub. The week after that, she visited me where I lived, and she said her clothes were getting tighter. Now, she's a small woman. Gaining weight is nothing compared to me. So I said, "Ah, stand next to me all night, you'll be grand!", and we made her laugh.



A weekish later, she's at home and had a stomach ache. She stayed out of work. She lived with her parents at the time, so she came downstairs at 6 pm, holding the wall and saying something was going on. They go to a doctor's out-of-hours place, and the Dr just visually looks at her and goes "You're in early labour". My friend goes lol hilarious. She was whisked to the Maternity hospital, and she started labour at 10 pm, baby was out at 10:07 pm.



The child didn't have fetal alcohol syndrome, thankfully. She was so small, and her feet were turned in at the ankle because she had been tucked up in my friend's rib. Shes a healthy child now. The whole friend group was in shock for a while. We were afraid to hold hands with a man, let alone anything else. It was shocking.

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#8 I was completely undressed and five years old when I met the Prime Minister of England in 1966. My family was camping in the Scilly Isles. Returning from the beach, my mother would strip me down in front of the tent. She went into retrieve a towel and the Prime Minister walked by our tent, I engaged him in conversation. While inside the tent, my mother heard voices and returned to find me, hand on hip, in the buff, telling the Prime Minister about my brothers.

#9 When I was a kid I was at the beach and waded afew yards out but not very deep into the water with my mask and snorkel to check things out when I heard people shouting and pointing and saw a large dark shape in the water coming my way. I went under and saw that it was a big ol manatee. I was able to pet it running my hand along most of it as it swam by. My mind was blowed.

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#10 I had a dental cyst/abscess eat through my upper jaw into my sinus cavity. It then ruptured through my nose and my mouth. I had the grossest purulent discharge coming out both orifices.



When I went to the dentist, he told me I was basically a once-in-a-lifetime type case, paraded all his staff into my exam room, and proceeded to squish and squeeze my swollen face trying to get all the pus out.



I was in so much pain and shock, I just let it happen. Once he was done, he just sent me on my way. No pain meds, nothing. And told me I'd have to go home to have surgery (meaning fly back to the US, as I was in the Caribbean when this happened). I only got pain meds and an antibiotic when I almost passed out from the pain at the check out desk. The look on the receptionist's face was horrifying.





EDIT: Please don't put off dental issues! This is the kinda thing that can happen, though it's rare. I have a lot of nerve damage and developed trigeminal neuralgia as a result, which is one of most painful conditions known to man. Please look into The Facial Pain Association for more info and support about TN and other facial pain disorders! Or join us over at r/trigeminalneuralgia. We are rare. 🦓🖤.

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#11 I visited the Vatican with college friends during my junior year abroad. While in line to see the Sistine Chapel, I ran into a girl who graduated high school with me (my class was tiny - 76 kids total. I'm from a very small town). We both freaked out and hugged and were in total disbelief. An hour later at the Vatican gift shop, I ran into a girl who graduated a year ahead of me and whom I was pretty close with during HS. We both freaked out and hugged. It was the wildest coincidence I've ever experienced.

#12 I once ended up in the ER with a fever of 106.9. It woke me up in the middle of the night and I felt like I was absolutely freezing. My teeth were chattering, and no matter how many blankets I put on it didn’t help. When I got up to take my temp it was over 105. I was a young teen at the time so I woke my mother up. She gave me Tylenol and took me to the hospital. When I got there they clocked me at 106.9. They gave me more Tylenol and monitored me for several hours. Eventually the fever returned to normal and they discharged me. Fever never returned, and they never did find out why it happened.



Really pissed me off when I was accused of lying about this, because it’s 100% true.

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#13 Nurse here.



Night shift, I walked to an elderly lady who apparently was speaking alone, I knew she had dementia. She told me she was talking to her husband, pointing to an empty armchart. Told her to say goodnight, for it was time to sleep. She did so, and tucked in to sleep.



15 minutes later, I got a call from the family.



Her husbad had died... 15 minutes ago.

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#14 At a protest last year, a guy drove by and tried to throw a milkshake at us. Problem is, I guess he forgot to roll his passenger window down, so instead it just splattered all over the interior glass. He immediately sped up and drove off in what I assume was fury.

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#15 I watched lightning strike a tv and remember how it exploded. I was about 4, it was one of those CRTs with antennae on it. This was after I had whispered my first curse words into the couch cushion, and I was convinced for years it happened because of me, like I was being punished.

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#16 I still can't believe this happened...



Back in 1996, I wandered into a thrift store in St. Louis and bought this strange, handmade hat—clearly meant for long hair. Picture something between a Rastafarian cap for dreads and a cloth beanie, in brown and blue stripes.



The next week, I flew to Seattle for the Fringe Festival. As cliché as this sounds, one afternoon I was outside, kicking around a hacky sack with some friends, when this guy walks up to me and says:



“Hey, were you in St. Louis recently?”



“Yeah, I go to school there.”



“Did you buy that hat at [the thrift store]?”



“…uh… yeah.”



“Yeah, I made that. I just moved here last month and donated a bunch of stuff there before I left.”



I still can’t wrap my head around it—of all the thrift stores, all the cities, all the people, at that specific time...



Because of that bizarre little twist, I’ve never thrown out that hat. It’s tucked away somewhere in a box in the basement. Probably THE strangest moment in my life.

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#17 I met a strange man at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto named Branko. He wore a fur coat, no shirt, tight snakeskin pants and cowboy boots, with his long hair tied up in a bun wrapped with pearl strands.



It was my last day before flying home at 7am and planned to stay out all night before taking the early subway to the train station. He invited me to drive around Toronto and bar hop with him in his big white van. No joke. As a woman in my early 20s I realize this is such a terrible idea, but everyone in the vicinity seems to know and love this guy so I figure I'm pretty safe. I get in and he's got a skeletal hand as his gearshift, a lawn flamingo handcuffed to the back sliding door, and two skulls mounted on the dash. Plus a full drum kit and suitcases of strewn clothing in the back.



We hit a few bars, neither of us even drinking, just finding live music and meeting people. Picked up another fella on the way and he joined us for a few rides before leaving. Got the best pho of my life at 3am and watched the sky get light before he dropped me off at the station. He's a real guy and you can find him on instagram wearing exactly what I described. It's like his signature fit. Nobody believes this happened exactly as I've described. He's one of the kindest and most unique people I have ever met.

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#18 In middle school I had this friend who would spend summers at her father’s house in San Francisco. He was a cab driver. She had just returned from seeing him and her brother got new glasses and they said the glasses were identical to their dad’s glasses. A couple weekends later I rode the bus from Reno to SF and met my older sister at the station. We hailed a cab and got in. I start ignoring my sister and studying the driver. Finally, I ask him if he has a daughter named Laura who is my best friend? He was stunned. He would let her call me and back then long distance was expensive. My sister was in awe. We got the cab ride free and I got to meet my friend’s dad!

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#19 I rode the Goodyear blimp when I was 12.

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#20 Went to an amusement park that had a roller coaster with an inverted loop.



My brother said "wouldn't it be funny if someone puked at the top of the loop"



It was like he manifested it cuz the second after he said it we saw it happen. (Edit) The car then caught it at the bottom.

#21 I worked at a golf course during the summer in college. Long story short, I was called in to the pro shop to help carry a disabled woman up to the restaurant on the 2nd level (they didn't have a handicap ramp and the elevator broke). I thought it was a strange request and told the pro shop that I thought she'd be too heavy to carry up the stairs. The pro tells me '*oh I don't think that will be a problem.'*



I reply '*what.do.you.mean 'you don't think that will be a problem/'I*



Turns out the woman had no arms, no legs, but she was pregnant.



No, I didn't do it.

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#22 When I was 10, I was walking home from a friend's house after dinner (still daylight out). It was only 5-6 houses down across the street. I made it to where my house was but there was a car coming so I was waiting for it to pass so I could cross the street. It was a white minivan with several people inside. They didn't pass. They pulled over and tried to kidnap me- right across the street from my house! I booked it back to my friend's house where her dad was out front doing yard work. He called the cops and walked me back home. I still feel like cops didn't believe me...



We lived in a small town off I-10, just a couple hours from the border. The next day, a girl my age was kidnapped in a town an hour southeast of us, also right off I-10. The suspect was driving a white minivan... I always wonder if that girl was found.

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#23 My buddy and a bartender friend of his were playing quarters on the bar (bounce a .25 cent piece onto the bar, into a shot glass)



At one point one of them was just screwing around and bounced it down the entire bar. I grabbed it about 15 feet, and I asked if he'd give me a free beer if I made it. He laughed and said sure



I have a weird knack for making baskets by luck or bouncing trash into the bin so I just gave it one nice bounce halfway through and sunk it right in. They were stunned and threw their arms up and cheered. Probably couldn't do it again if I tried 100 times, but that's how this "skill" goes for me. Add in any thinking or trying to recreate it and it never works.

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#24 Me, an American, went to Paris in January (not exactly tourist season), and on our way in from being picked up at the airport our expat friend took us to a cafe near where he lived. Mentioned it was a local favorite and not a tourist spot. Walked in the door and boom, immediately ran into someone I knew from home.

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#25 A few years ago I was riding a Citibike down 9th Avenue in Manhattan when my front wheel hit something on the bike path and threw me overvthe handlebars. I don't know what gave me the presence of mind to do this, but somehow it came to me to lean back as I was flying off of the bike. I did it so we'll that I ended up landing on my feet, superhero landing style. I wasn't injured at all. I noticed a guy on the sidewalk staring at me with his mouth agap, seeming totally shocked by what he'd just seen. I gave him an exaggerated bow, picked up the bike (those Citibikes are built like tanks!), and rode away.

#26 When I was a kid (maybe 8?) I was on a hike with my family near the grand canyon (along one of the side canyons). Coming back, I was a little ahead of my group and out of their sight, but staying on the trail like I was told when I ducked around a tree and slipped on the sand near a ledge. I caught a dry branch reflexively which broke but just barely kept me from going over. I glanced down to see how steep and long the drop was and had to do a double take.



As I was coming up to it, it looked like it was probably a short drop because the wall on the other side looked pretty close, plus the terrain around it gave the impression that it wasn't that steep there.



Nope.



Straight down, sheer cliff face a couple hundred feet down, no ledges or anything. Turns out I was out on one of those unofficial spurs people make near trails like that, probably specifically to look at how sharp and deep that part of the canyon is, and that's why the "trail" went right up against a fatal drop with no railing or anything.



My family caught up to me a few seconds later and admonished me for breaking off the branch. I tried to explain that I almost went over the ledge but they thought I was exaggerating to cover myself.



So basically I was maybe a couple pounds of force away from my demise but no one saw it or believed me.

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#27 I once hitched a ride home at 2 AM on a garbage truck.

#28 A pointless one but in college I had a friend from class named Casey, I would go over to the house he rented to smoke and play video games. Afew years later I had a roommate who had a good friend named Casey that would come over to our place and hang. Completely different Casey's so I never thought anything about it. One day my roomie asked if I wanted to go with him to (new) Casey's place to grill out. Rode with him over there and was like "what?" when we pulled up to the house and I realized that new Casey was then renting the exact same house that my previous friend named Casey had lived.



Strange but I guess nobody would say "yeah right" about it.

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#29 My very tame and talkative budgie Indigo escaped my house and flew down the street. I couldn’t find him and searched for hours calling his name. The following day I got a call from my daughter’s school. The deputy principal told me that a budgie had landed on my daughter’s shoulder during lunch. I raced down to the school and sure enough, it was my budgie Indigo, in a box in the school office. The school is close to my house and not an unreasonable distance, but the fact he found my kid at a school with hundreds of students and stayed with her was an incredible thing. I love him so much and I treasure his company even more now that he is home again.



If anyone is wondering how he escaped, i occasionally let him fly around the house and sit on my shoulder. There’s a side door at my house with a torn fly screen at the bottom that my dogs walk through to go outside. Indigo loves my dog and rides on her back sometimes. The dog went outside with Indigo on her back, and I couldn’t intervene fast enough.



I now lock every door before letting Indigo out of his cage.

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#30 At the age of 16 I went to a small cute cafe with a friend in Heidelberg (Germany, I am German). I had to use the bathroom after while and went to the ladies room of the cafe. After I had finished my "business" I approached the ladies room's sink to wash my hands. While doing so another woman enters the ladies room walking straight to the stalls. After about 10 seconds she returns telling me "You have to leave now!". I'm like "What? Why? Uhhm okay, just let me finish washing my hands".



While leaving the bathroom I could see why: The Queen of Sweden was waiting outside and wanted to use the bathroom :D. Until then my friend and I hadn't been aware that she has been sitting with her brother and some other family members/friends (I guess?) in a hidden corner of the cafe the entire time :D.



So that's how my friend and I accidentally met the Queen of Sweden on a private outing with her german family :D.

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#31 I was partying in West Hollywood for my birthday. Got too drunk and separated from my group. Called them with no luck. Start walking down the street crying because drunk and it's my birthday. Then I hear "are you ok?" and see Craig Robinson looking at me. Immediately stopped crying and said, "I can't find my friends," and he then asks if I need a ride. My uncle lives in WeHo so Craig Robinson and his driver took me 2 blocks to my uncles. In those 2 blocks I told him how I always quote him and he didn't believe me, so obviously I start saying some of his lines to which he finished some of them. I always think of that night when I see him.

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#32 Nothing too crazy but…

Years ago when it was time to leave Colorado, I was boarding the train and when I found my seat, a cousin of mine (different last names) from the same state I lived and was returning to was seated in it lol he was returning home as well.



Also, when I was about to give birth to my daughter, I had to hold off on pushing to wait for my doctor to arrive to be there for the delivery. It was difficult to do because my daughter was ready! After my doctor finally showed up and delivered my daughter, he noticed the uncommon last name on the birth certificate….told us the reason he was late was because he was performing surgery at another hospital on someone with the same last name….come to find out, it was my daughter’s great grandmother lol we had no idea.

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#33 I was making a trek from Mississippi to southern Missouri for Christmas in 1990. I was driving a Mitsubishi Presis (just a rebranded Hyundai Excel) with no snow tires or chains. My wife and my two sons from my first marriage were in the car with me. Boys were 8 and 12 years old.



Started the day with rainy conditions. I did not plan on stopping the night to save on Hotel costs. But we hit bad weather in Arkansas that just got worse as we drove. When darkness fell, I found myself in heavy snow on a two lane road. I was having difficulty seeing the road with the fresh snow.



I found myself following a Semi Tractor trailer. My only option was to follow his tail lights. We followed him for what seemed like a long time but was likely around 45 minutes. My wife and I agreed we needed to find a hotel ASAP. The first small town we encoutered did have a hotel. I glanced to the side of the road and saw the rooms available sign. Before I left the road, I looked back to thank the truck for guiding us.... There was no Semi. The road in front of us was empty.



The hotel was nothing special. It was a cinder block walled structure with very poor heating. My wife and I cuddled in one bed and my sons slept in the other. We woke up to a picture postcard view of fresh snow and a cold but beautiful day. Classic scenes of over the river and through the woods to Grandmothers house we go come to mind. We finished the trip and had lunch with my Mom at her house.



Even today, I shiver when I think about that night. My guardian angel guided us to a safe place to sit out the storm we were not prepared for.

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#34 Not to me but my doberman. She was known for swallowing things whole. She developed an abcess on her side that kept pussing and then leaking blood and we had multiple vet trips, nothing showed up, multiple rounds of antibiotics and it would still show up and get big (right on the hip, golf ball size) and then explode/leak - this went on for about 6 months with no reason found. One night I saw something that looked like my pinky finger protruding from the area-I go to touch it- rock hard. It was dim lighting so I couldn't tell what it was. So my instinct was to pull....I pulled it out slowly and it was a fully intact corn dog stick. Slightly discolored/ blackened from age. We hadn't had corn dogs in about 8 months. This isn't even the worst thing she's swallowed. Full surgery and partial intestine removal at 6mos old because she swallowed THE ENTIRE ZIPPER FROM THE LINING OF HER DOG BED which got entangled in the intestines. My $25k dog (accumulated vet bills) . RIP my sweet Navi. She never listened, despite her namesake.

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#35 I was tboned by a speeding tractor trailer on the highway and survived. No idea how I got so lucky. When I shared a photo of my car after the accident a local firefighter commented “those are usually peel and keels” which means they usually peel crushed bodies out of vehicles that look like mine did. Miraculously my seat was the only thing still in tact after the accident, the rest of my car looked like it exploded and I was alone so thankfully nobody else got hurt. The tractor trailer driver was totally fine. I was pretty badly hurt but I survived! It was horribly traumatizing though and was the most pain I’ve ever experienced. I had to use a walker, then a cane and had a bad limp for about a year. I get teary eyed when I see people who have mobility issues out and about because I know they’re probably in so much pain and just have to deal with it - I was in agony for a while and I’m so glad I was able to recover. I don’t take my mobility for granted at all, sometimes I just jump around because of the happiness that I was able to recover to this extent.

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#36 I was driving on 95N a bit south of Fredericksburg, VA. I had just finished passing someone in the left land when I see a beat-up old work truck barrelling toward me in the rearview; had to be doing 90+. So I move over to the middle lane. As they pass, I notice the bed is just full of tools and gear, all bouncing around unsecured (not even a net, ffs).



I thought to myself "something's gon' drop outta there and hit me," so I shimmied on over to the right lane, figuring a whole lane separating us should be fine, and they'll be out of sight before long anyway. But they moved over into the middle lane as I was leaving it.



Just as I was thinkin' "great, well there's that plan ruined...", a rusty old red tank drops out the bed, takes a weird bounce, flies into my lane, bounces barely a car length in front of me, and *explodes in a fireball as I drive through it*.



Naturally, I very carefully FTFO for a moment, lol, and pulled off at the next exit so I can inspect the damage...because, y'know, I missed the "what to expect when driving through fireballs" day in Driver's Ed. class, lol.



Fortunately, the only "damage" I could find was a little red smudge of paint transfer on my truck's bumper where I apparently booped the fuel can/tank.

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#37 I was hospitalized for five days with a severe cornea inflammation in both eyes. In my left eye the inflammation left a little scar. I don't notice it anymore, but for a few days I had one spot where it was like looking through a tele lens. I could read a license plate 100 meters away with my naked eye (I'm actually heavily myopic).

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#38 I worked at a store in LA a few years ago and Sylvester Stallone came in to shop (in itself not an unusual occurrence). We were standing at the front chatting and he gets a FaceTime and he goes “It’s Arnold I gotta take this” and my coworker was like “Like Schwarzenegger???” and he laughed and was like yeah and then answered and turned the phone around so we could all say hi to Arnold lol.

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#39 In my 20s, I was jogging in a city and was hit by a (slow) car at a cross street. Our combined momentum somersaulted me across the hood and I landed on the opposite side, on my feet, unscathed.



To this day it is the most athletic-looking thing I’ve ever done, without even a close second.

#40 I was retired from the army at 19 on July 9, 2009. I spent the first ten years of my retirement being accused of theft of valor and never even having been in the army. I am also 'stereotypically attractive' to many, I guess. My looks mixed with my age made me an easy target for jerks who felt inadequate knowing a woman so small and attractive was tougher than they'd ever be. It was almost always men who'd never been in the military making the accusations.



Got my 100% two years ago, finally, through the VA. People don't question as much now that I'm 36 and my legs got so bad that I have to wear two medical boots if I'm standing for more than 30-60 minutes.



It was awful and one of the reasons it took me until about five years ago to start openly talking about my military service (leaving out details that caused me PTSD to talk about) at all. Opening up about those details took even longer. It was so isolating, like I wasn't good enough to not be lying because I didn't deserve retirement when I didn't even finish my first contract.

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#41 I go my friends cat to unlock her patio door which let us in while she wasn't home.



Did it again in front of her to prove it.

#42 Fell off a cliff and was mostly fine, got hit by a car at a speed that could have ended me, flew 7+ feet and was fine. (these were 7 years apart.

#43 Got chased by a bull briefly on a mountain in Guatemala (dumb kid, I waved at him).

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#44 I was jogging around the block a little after dark. A bear came out of the bushes of a house I was going by, and started running next to me. It’s a black bear and not too large, so I was mildly concerned but not panicky. I knew sudden changes might startle it, so I kept going with the bear next to me. After maybe ten yards I saw we were headed toward a second bear in the next driveway, so I decided it was time to wrap things up. Keeping speed constant to avoid startling any of them, I started a wide arc to U-turn and head back the way I came from. They didn’t follow.

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#45 I was diagnosed with breast cancer on the first day of breast cancer awareness month.



And a few weeks later (through only two degrees of Kevin Bacon) Pope Leo prayed for me.

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#46 Was at work (cultural house/student housing) and talking to one of the local residents. We had become friends over the past year, just smalltalking during smoke breaks and the like. His cousin had just passed an important exam. ‘That’s funny, so did mine!’. Turns out I was a cousin on the mothers side and he was cousin on the fathers side :-).

#47 Once had breakfast in a restaurant in my small town in California as a kid. Found out the large group sitting next to us was Kevin Costner's mother and her entourage. She complimented my nails. I was 8 or 9, but will never forget it.

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#48 Accidentally pitched my startup to a VC while stuck in an elevator (literally the 30-second pitch dream), he passed, but remembered me six-mons later for a different deal. Elevator pitch isn't metaphor.

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#49 My grandmother worked at a fabrics factory back in the 60s and would chat with the handsome, charming delivery driver who brought the materials in his lorry. They’d have tea and biscuits during their breaks and chat and flirt. She said he was handsome and she was a bit smitten.



Some years later he popped up on the tv and was actually the Yorkshire ripper. I suppose she got very lucky when she met and married my grandad.

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#50 I met a first cousin (whose mom estranged him from the family before I was born) totally randomly at a restaurant in Chicago (where neither of us live or are from). It was wild.

#51 I got a random text one night from a stranger, who had accidentally texted the wrong number, asking if I wanted to play the video game Gauntlet. I was at a friend's house literally playing Gauntlet at the time (this was when it came out as one of the PS+ free games that month). I told him he had the wrong number but that I was actually playing Gauntlet, and we added each other as friends.

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#52 I’m from Ohio- so you will see someone in another state and they’re ALWAYS in Ohio state merch. Doesn’t matter where you go, you’ll find someone.

#53 I was chased by a pack of wild dogs that wanted to eat me.



My Grandad lived in rural Pennsylvania. (In the Appalachian mountain range.) As kids, my parents would take me and my two siblings to stay with him for a couple weeks every summer. Every day, my sister and I would walk down Grandad's **very** long driveway to get the mail. (She was 10 years old, and I was 4.)



We were halfway back up the hill, and I looked across the ravine and saw a pack of dogs. (There were at least 10-15 dogs.) And...They had puppies! 😍 My sister heard my sudden intake of breath, and I heard her say "Oh no...be quiet," but no, I was 4, and they had puppies!!



So of course, at the top of my 4 year old lungs, I yell, "Puppies!!"



As one, every head in that pack swiveled to look at us. My sister said, "**RUN!!!**" I had never heard real fear in her voice before. I didn't even know what we were afraid of, but I was suddenly terrified. We started running at the same time as the dogs. I thank everything I hold sacred that they had to run down one side of the ravine and up the other, or they'd have caught us.



We're running as fast as we can up the hill, I'm screaming for my Grandad and my brother, and my sister is following up with shouts of "get a gun!" We crested the hill to the clearing where the house was, and there's my brother with a gun. He fired in the air, the dogs skidded to a stop, then turned and ran back down the driveway.



Don't dump your unwanted pets in the country...

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#54 Got arrested behind the iron curtain in 1988.

#55 When I was four years old, I contracted the worst case of juvenile staph infection in the history of recorded medicine. I had a fever of 111 and blisters the diameter size of dinner plates all over my body that had to be sliced open to drain. I was hospitalized for over a month on IV antibiotics strong enough for an elephant, and my parents had to burn all of our furniture and clothing, along with anything else porous in the house and have hazmat clean and disinfect the entire house. Doctors from all over the world came to study and treat me- luckily, I live outside of Boston and had the best of the best working on me. I am in the Merck Manual, the New England Journal Of Medicine, and JAMA, among others. Still hold the record to this day!! I don’t remember much of it, except the doctors making me chickens to play with out of rubber gloves. I have zero scars or lasting effects.

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#56 Was home alone in my first flat. Flatmate had a puppy that had been sleeping with me most of the evening. He went upstairs and suddenly there's a massive crashing sound. Get put of bed to see what he pushed over or broke. Walking up stairs when all of a sudden someone starts pounding on tye front door.



This guy is frantic and crying out for help. Im home alone of course so I just stand stiff on the stairs. Just then my flatmates are coming home and I hear them start an exchange with the guy. The yelling of what do you want turns into a panicked "open the door, omg are you ok".



Open the door to a guy in his boxes covered in blood and scratches. After getting him a blanket and glass of water and an ambulance on the way, we get more details of his nights adventures.



Was at the club. Met a hot chick. Went home with her. Woke up to a massive guy standing in the doorway yelling. Didn't have time to grab anything and just took off out the bedroom window. Guy chased him down the street to the end of the cul-de-sac. After taking a beating, the guy picked him up and threw him off the end of the edge of the cliff.



At the bottom of the 10m drop, was our house.



Guy was bloody lucky to not be in worse shape. Besides some bruises, scratches and a concussion, he was ok. He came back a few days later to apologize and let us know he got his stuff back.

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#57 Some years ago, I visited London with some friends. Saw on Facebook that someone I know was visiting with his partner on the same days, so we joked about finding each other there, knowing that the odds would be extremely low since London is massive and they were doing the trip on their own, as a couple.



Turns out, we ended up finding each other three times in two days. You'd think it's because we were going to tourist places, but it happened in the middle of random streets. It was fun and weird.

#58 As a teenager I had a reputation for breaking the family tent at music festivals. I went to three in one summer when I was 18 and during the third one, in front of other witnesses, a mini tornado formed, went toward my tent and two of the three poles snapped. Obviously my parents did not believe me but I was taking better care of the tent!

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#59 I was driving to a wedding, and on the freeway I saw a dog hanging out the side of a car, suspended by his leach/collar. The person driving obviously couldn't see the dog out the passenger side and was having trouble moving to the shoulder out of fear of running over the dog. I stopped traffic on the freeway with my hazards and a lot of honking, then put it in park and ran up the highway in my dress and heels to boost the doggy back into the car. Then I ran straight back into my car and frantically smoked several cigarettes. It was terrifying and surreal.

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#60 One time at a hibachi restaurant I sat next to the girl whose ID I used as a fake. Even more random we were both from different states.

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#61 Watching Alfred Hitchcock’s the birds, and as the credits to the movie started to roll, a bird hit our bay window.

#62 Start having UTI symptoms at 15:00. I gets so bad that I have to leave work at 19:00. I get to the ER and produce a urine sample around 22:00 and I'm peeing blood. A lot of it. I proceed to pass out in the waiting room. Wake up ashamed as hell and they take my blood. They tell me to wait for analysis results and an available doctor.



Doctor and lab results are ready around 4:00am. Doctor gives me a lecture on how I shouldn't have waited so long and let things get so bad and refuses to believe the symptoms started only 13 hours before. I feel completely fine. Doctor prescribes antibiotics but I have to wait until the pharmacy opens at 9:00 to buy them. I still feel completely fine, urine is not even cloudy.



Afterwards I took the entire course of antibiotics but it was like nothing ever happened. I had a massive infection go through its entire cycle including curing itself in 12 hours ¯⁠⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯.

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#63 At 20, I was diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism and told around 200 people shared the diagnosis. (Diagnosis has gone up as MRI is used more, but it's still uncommon.)



Last week, around 30 years later, I was diagnosed with another rare genetic condition. Around 50 people worldwide share the diagnosis. According to the research I've found, I'm the oldest living person with it and the only one to have children. This condition may or may not be related to the first - nobody knows yet.

#64 As a kid living in a military base on a tropical country, I went into an outdoor bathroom stall at night by myself in the dark and when my eyes got used to the darkness, I realized there was ***something*** on the back of the stall door. 😳



The leaned in a little closer and realized I had locked myself into a tiny bathroom stall with an ENORMOUS monitor lizard clinging to the door.



If you don’t know what a monitor lizard is, please be grateful lol. It’s the closest thing we have to dinosaurs still walking the earth- grow to be about 10 feet, are carnivorous and aggressive as hell. This video is like 4 years old so pre AI and gives you a pretty good idea how awful these things are



I sat for a moment carefully evaluating my options - Scream for my mom? Crawl underneath into the next stall? Try to climb over into the next stall? After rejecting all of those, I decided to slowly open the door by pulling it with my foot from the bottom and squeeze past it while hoping it did not attack me. Once I got out, I started shrieking my head off and the lizard had to be removed from the bathroom.



I’ve told this story several times over the years during job interviews lol. “Tell us about a time you handled a stressful situation,” 😂.

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#65 I broke my pelvis skiing in my early 20’s and while I was recovering I thought, “At least I didn’t break both arms or wrists because that would be much worse.” A short time later I fell down a flight of stairs and broke both wrists. It definitely was much worse as I couldn’t drive, eat, bathe or go to the bathroom on my own.

#66 I went to see Weezer in 1996 at the Phoenix concert hall in Toronto.



After the show, Rivers came back out on stage and signed autographs. When he was done, he decided he was going to body surf over the crowd. The club was emptying out as he did this. There were about a hundred people still milling about. He "surfed" his way toward the back where the crowd was thinner. When he was over me, the girls in the crowded started pulling at his bomber jacket and he would've fell hard on the ground, if I hadn't caught him in my arms.



Rivers is not a big man. It was like carrying a child to bed when they're asleep. I caught him, set him down, and he thanked me. Then we got surrounded by the girls! I could see security making their way over to us, so I immediately started yelling for everyone to get back and make room. He hi fived me. Security thanked me and whisked him away.



I met Brian Bell at the first Much Music Video Awards show and mentioned that to him. He remembered it happening and thanked me "for saving my lead singer."



Good times!

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#67 Sarah Silverman was behind me in line three times on three separate occasions when I was in LA. She gave me the biggest smile each time and seemed so sweet but I never talked to her. Everyone in her Entourage seemed happy to be there every time.

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#68 I once got a “then everybody clapped” for a story in college where I dislodged a girl’s stuck vending machine snack by buying the thing above her stuck snack. Afterwards she said “My hero!”. I didn’t think it was that far fetched and I’d like to think if I was going to come up with a self aggrandizing story I’d do a little better than strategic snack purchases, but beyond belief for some I guess….

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