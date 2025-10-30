ADVERTISEMENT

Given the absolutely gigantic footprint British culture has left across the globe, it really should not come as a surprise that there are memes aplenty about the struggles, hilarity and experiences of how people get by in the UK.

The “Humor UK” IG Page, while laconically named, is exactly about that, funny and reliable memes about life in the British Isles. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, fav crumpet toppings and experiences in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Screenshot of a British text meme showing a funny misunderstanding involving banging on the door and Terry's chocolate orange.

chelseamorris10 Report

ohxrkqra avatar
Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Community Member
27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I woke my partner up not long ago doing just this. Diidn't realise they had fallen asleep again, the chocolate orange was fused just so, so I ended up breaking it by thwacking it on the table.

    #2

    Road signs in Wales showing long and complex names, highlighting unapologetically British humor and culture memes.

    humour.uk Report

    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Christmas dinner tinner can and sliced layered Christmas food inside, showcasing unapologetically British humor and culture.

    humour.uk Report

    #4

    Two British-themed meme posts showing a loaded plate with roast dinner and ketchup, highlighting unapologetically British humor.

    humour.uk Report

    #5

    Tweet exchange showing unapologetically British humor with a witty Aldi customer response about jobs and degrees.

    humour.uk Report

    #6

    Teen boy in a suit and purple tie walking on a British street, part of unapologetically British memes and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    #7

    Open textbook page about the nervous system with a humorous note referencing Manchester United fans, British memes.

    humour.uk Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd say football fans in general. Watch rugby instead . Not that I like rugby, but at least it is not football.

    #8

    Tweet about accidentally ruining Christmas by turning off the oven, a relatable unapologetically British meme post.

    humour.uk Report

    #9

    Cheese in a security box at Tesco, highlighting unapologetically British humor in a rough neighborhood setting.

    humour.uk Report

    #10

    Two young men humorously pretending to carry the Leaning Tower of Pisa with a backpack, British memes and posts humor.

    NoContextBrits Report

    #11

    Flat cap on a plain background with a caption questioning the age men decide to buy one, relating to unapologetically British memes.

    humour.uk Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When they go bald. You can just about guarantee that a bald spot will be under every one of these.

    #12

    Two men sitting in a small inflatable pool on a British street during a heatwave with children and a woman nearby.

    humour.uk Report

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why aren't the kids in the pool? Oh! Just realised, no room.

    #13

    BBC News headline about Greggs swapping Jesus for a sausage roll in a nativity scene, a British meme post.

    humour.uk Report

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouldn't think the insult would be that it's a sausage roll, I would think the insult would be the bite taken out of it.

    #14

    Meme showing a dog refusing tap water and owner searching if dog is a Tory, reflecting unapologetically British humor.

    humour.uk Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "is my dog a tory" ha ha ha. Does he want his rich friends to become even richer by selling off public services cheap?

    Vote comment up
    #15

    Screenshot of a British WhatsApp chat where a dad advises his daughter to take hot chocolate to feel better.

    humour.uk Report

    #16

    Humorous British memes showing unusual and impractical gates and barriers, highlighting unapologetically British quirks.

    humour.uk Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can someone explain the tv license please? And what is a council tax? Saw both in a tik tok video today.

    #17

    Manual car window crank on a textured door panel with a caption about strength, highlighting unapologetically British humor.

    humour.uk Report

    #18

    Screenshot of a British text message meme about dinner stew, showcasing unapologetically British humor and culture.

    humour.uk Report

    #19

    Tweet screenshot with a British meme about a GCSE German exam and awkward book title recall, reflecting unapologetically British humor.

    kingstonwrites Report

    #20

    A British meme showing a white car with a humorous license plate captured in a candid setting.

    humour.uk Report

    #21

    Comparison of traditional red British phone booth and modern, less appealing phone booth shown in unapologetically British memes.

    humour.uk Report

    #22

    British meanings of right listed in a humorous meme highlighting unapologetically British language and culture.

    humour.uk Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Australian meaning of "right", short for "you're all right", synonym for "you're not dead yet".

    #23

    Tweet listing British holiday dates in December and January humorously reflecting unapologetically British social attitudes and time perception.

    humour.uk Report

    #24

    Screenshot of a British meme humorously questioning Santa Claus age facts with search results and a cheeky caption.

    humour.uk Report

    #25

    Man on a train with a seat cover patterned like a train seat, featured in unapologetically British memes and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    #26

    Two images of Gordon Ramsay outdoors near coastline and grilling puffin breast, British humor and culture showcased.

    humour.uk Report

    #27

    Overturned car under a British road sign that says thank you for driving carefully with police presence at dusk.

    humour.uk Report

    #28

    Text meme about vaping smelling like strawberry muffins despite guys looking like gangsters, illustrating unapologetically British humor.

    humour.uk Report

    #29

    Tweet about a weekend highlight nearly getting stabbed, showcasing unapologetically British humor and memes.

    humour.uk Report

    nsshtgcy9h avatar
    nsshtgcy9h
    nsshtgcy9h
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's an Irish name that's pronounced Neeve for the ignorant English here.

    #30

    Poll showing a choice between Birmingham accent and chlamydia, a humorous unapologetically British meme post.

    humour.uk Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got a mate from Birmingham, Chinese. We chat in Beijing dialect he has this slight lilt of a Dongbei accent, switches to English and he's full Brummie.

    Vote comment up
    #31

    Chat conversation showing a British person asked if they are from Manchester or uni, highlighting unapologetically British memes.

    humour.uk Report

    #32

    Facebook post about UK EuroMillions jackpot win with a British meme comment on gas and electricity costs.

    humour.uk Report

    #33

    Gordon Ramsay smiling during a marathon with other runners highlighting unapologetically British humor and memes.

    humour.uk Report

    gordonrupe avatar
    Gordon
    Gordon
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is the King chasing him? Does he want him to cook Megan ?

    Vote comment up
    #34

    British meme humor highlighting the small amount of pounds one person has compared to the trillions worldwide.

    humour.uk Report

    #35

    Man wearing shorts and flip-flops leaning inside a London Underground train during summer, showing unapologetically British behavior.

    humour.uk Report

    #36

    Meme showing David Attenborough humorously riding an eagle, highlighting unapologetically British humor in memes and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I recognise this image! It's a brilliant sequence of an eagle flying through mountain canyons.

    Vote comment up
    #37

    High-visibility reversible logo-print parka in yellow and navy, humorously linked to unapologetically British fashion memes.

    humour.uk Report

    #38

    Flooded Toby Carvery building humorously captioned as having overdone it with gravy, reflecting unapologetically British memes.

    humour.uk Report

    #39

    Comment thread from a London video showing British humor in memes and posts about social etiquette and humor.

    humour.uk Report

    #40

    Meme showing a sheep in a university dorm room, illustrating unapologetically British humor and culture.

    humour.uk Report

    #41

    Text exchange between Merseyside Police and a user featuring a British meme with a pun on "uplad" and "What's up."

    humour.uk Report

    #42

    UK-Humor-Memes

    humour.uk Report

    #43

    British meme about free peas from Asda with humor, included in unapologetically British posts and memes collection.

    humour.uk Report

    #44

    Comparison of little Tesco Express and big Tesco Extra stores in a meme highlighting unapologetically British culture.

    humour.uk Report

    #45

    Ice cubes packaging labeled made with British water, humorously referencing unapologetically British memes and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    #46

    British meme collage showing edited photos of a young man with a Jesus face, celebrating a birthday humorously.

    humour.uk Report

    #47

    Funny British meme about getting a bricklaying apprenticeship with casual chat typical of British humor and slang.

    humour.uk Report

    #48

    A British meme with a woman making funny faces and a tweet about playing Wii Sports Tennis, showcasing unapologetically British humor.

    humour.uk Report

    #49

    Schoolboy holds award for drawing that helped police track down man, a meme reflecting unapologetically British humor and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    #50

    Text message exchange showing British humor with a dad sending a map of Mistake Island and playful chat responses.

    humour.uk Report

    #51

    Screenshot of a British meme tweet about autoglass repair with humor only a British person would relate to.

    humour.uk Report

    #52

    Teen carrying oversized blue and red suitcase on shoulder, showing unapologetically British humor in school setting.

    humour.uk Report

    #53

    Funny British meme showing a witty Twitter exchange between a user and Virgin Media about WiFi issues and football.

    humour.uk Report

    #54

    Scattered sweets and litter on a bus floor near a red handrail, showcasing unapologetically British bus scene.

    humour.uk Report

    #55

    Pair of metal compasses and a bottle of Radnor Fizz tropical drink illustrating unapologetically British memes and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    #56

    Driver of quarantine bus without PPE during early COVID, highlighting unapologetically British public service moments.

    humour.uk Report

    #57

    The ultimate Lynx gift set box on a cluttered desk, a popular British meme about Christmas morning challenges

    humour.uk Report

    #58

    A Greggs bakery lit up at night, humorously called the Northern Lights, reflecting unapologetically British culture memes.

    humour.uk Report

    #59

    Social media post humor comparing Indian and Chinese food, reflecting unapologetically British meme style and opinions.

    humour.uk Report

    #60

    Close-up of white candy sticks with text about pretending to smoke as an unapologetically British meme and post.

    humour.uk Report

    #61

    Tweet from Josh Longden humorously referencing British birthday traditions with big number balloons in memes and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    #62

    Close-up of a clenched fist holding a train ticket, illustrating a relatable unapologetically British meme moment.

    humour.uk Report

    #63

    Annotated poem page from English literature anthology with detailed notes, highlighting British culture and unapologetic British humor.

    humour.uk Report

    #64

    British humor meme comparing Yorkshire pudding and Christmas dinner with roast chicken and vegetables on a plate.

    humour.uk Report

    kathybrooke avatar
    Kathy Brooke
    Kathy Brooke
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is where all that gravy at the Toby Carvery came from.

    #65

    Screenshot of a British meme from Quora about a son threatening to put his parent in a spliff, showcasing unapologetically British humor.

    humour.uk Report

    #66

    British meme featuring Jeremy Clarkson humorously responding to A level results with luxury lifestyle references.

    humour.uk Report

    #67

    Social media post showing how to eat a cherry bakewell, featured in unapologetically British memes and posts.

    humour.uk Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago