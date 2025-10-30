104 Memes And Posts That Are So Unapologetically British, It Hurts
Given the absolutely gigantic footprint British culture has left across the globe, it really should not come as a surprise that there are memes aplenty about the struggles, hilarity and experiences of how people get by in the UK.
The “Humor UK” IG Page, while laconically named, is exactly about that, funny and reliable memes about life in the British Isles. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts, fav crumpet toppings and experiences in the comments section down below.
More info: Instagram
Tommy May is fine on most dishes but NOT Sunday Roasts and Crimbo dinners.
I'd say football fans in general. Watch rugby instead . Not that I like rugby, but at least it is not football.
Cheese gets shoplifted that often? Did Wallace hit the skids?
When they go bald. You can just about guarantee that a bald spot will be under every one of these.
Why aren't the kids in the pool? Oh! Just realised, no room.
"is my dog a tory" ha ha ha. Does he want his rich friends to become even richer by selling off public services cheap?
Can someone explain the tv license please? And what is a council tax? Saw both in a tik tok video today.
Depends how Stewart is cooked? Roast Stewart is fine.
Australian meaning of "right", short for "you're all right", synonym for "you're not dead yet".
It's an Irish name that's pronounced Neeve for the ignorant English here.
Good one. London doesn't know the meaning of the word "summer".
I recognise this image! It's a brilliant sequence of an eagle flying through mountain canyons.
are you talking about the food or the tea?
This is where all that gravy at the Toby Carvery came from.