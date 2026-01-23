ADVERTISEMENT

Many children around the world could relate to the experience of finally getting a long-awaited toy, only to realize something about it felt off. Sometimes the hair was badly rooted or already falling apart. Other times the proportions were wrong.

That disappointment is easier to overlook when the toy is based on a fictional character. When the doll is meant to resemble a real celebrity, however, those same flaws stop being harmless and start turning into unintentional comedy.

A YouTuber went through his collection of celebrity dolls and assessed them on one simple criterion: whether the face actually resembled the person on the box, or whether the final result crossed into something outright offensive.

Here's a collection of botched dolls that prove that life in plastic, isn't always fantastic.