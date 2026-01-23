15 “Offensively Ugly” Celebrity Dolls As Exposed By YouTuber
Many children around the world could relate to the experience of finally getting a long-awaited toy, only to realize something about it felt off. Sometimes the hair was badly rooted or already falling apart. Other times the proportions were wrong.
That disappointment is easier to overlook when the toy is based on a fictional character. When the doll is meant to resemble a real celebrity, however, those same flaws stop being harmless and start turning into unintentional comedy.
A YouTuber went through his collection of celebrity dolls and assessed them on one simple criterion: whether the face actually resembled the person on the box, or whether the final result crossed into something outright offensive.
Here's a collection of botched dolls that prove that life in plastic, isn't always fantastic.
This post may include affiliate links.
Princess Diana
This one got a surprisingly specific comparison: from some angles, the YouTuber said she looked “a little bit like Ellen Degeneres,” which he clarified was not an insult to the TV host.
He described the face shape as top-heavy, with a big forehead and caved-in temple area that strayed away from the real Lady D.
Emma Watson
Among all the dolls presented in the list, this one is perhaps the most infamous online.
The YouTuber explained the virality as people being “shocked at how much this does and doesn’t look like who it’s supposed to look like.”
His main complaint was that she looked “too serious and sad,” with the doll itself being disappointed at how it turned out.
He also pointed out that there was too much space around the hairline and forehead, distorting Emma Watson’s face into parody territory.
Britney Spears
The YouTuber introduced this one as Britney in the iconic schoolgirl look, and said the packaging was “very cute.”
The doll, however, ended up on the list because of “the cheekbones and the smile.”
He added that, unlike some of the other misses, he could at least “see Britney here,” even if it felt like a distorted version of her.
Beyoncé
Out of the Destiny’s Child Hasbro trio, Beyoncé’s doll was singled out as the biggest failure.
The facial features were deemed too small relative to the head, making the doll look generic rather than recognizably Beyoncé.
Even when adjusting the hair, the YouTuber said the resemblance simply wasn’t there.
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn’s entry came with grime and disappointment, easily making it one of the worst of the bunch.
The YouTuber noted she looked “really dirty,” then said the face was “pretty rough,” with brows and mouth that made her look like she’s had “one too many.”
The longer he looked at her from different angles, the worse it got, and in the final ranking he outright placed her in the “really ugly” tier.
Hilary Duff
This Hilary Duff doll landed on the list due to poor head proportions.
The face itself was not considered aggressively ugly, but it was overwhelmed by an oversized skull and excessive forehead space, giving the doll an alien-like appearance.
The end result failed to convincingly resemble Hilary Duff despite decent hair and outfit quality.
Kylie Minogue
This one was a love-hate entry for the YouTuber. He repeatedly praised the styling, calling the outfit “gorgeous” and the doll “stunning” at first glance, but then:
“I think it’s the eyebrows. I think it’s the eyes and the eyebrows and the cheeks and the nasal labial folds.”
He called it less “hideous” and more over-sculpted.
Spice Girls (Baby)
Baby Spice’s version suffered from the same issues as the rest of the Toymax line, particularly an unnaturally intense and stiff smile, as well as brittle and ill-fitting hair.
The YouTuber specifically called this doll “offensive,” stating that the eyebrows, eyes, nose, and mouth were all wrong in placement and proportion, making the resemblance collapse entirely.
The Toymax dolls were also slammed for their “gross, and dirty” packaging.
Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale’s doll was criticized almost entirely for its facial expression.
The packaging and accessories were praised, but the face featured overpowering smile lines and an exaggerated grin that warped her features.
“As you notice with almost all the dolls on this list, what makes them sort of ugly are their smiles,” he said. “Very, very strange.”
Kelly
Kelly got the same treatment as Michelle, in that the end product was surprisingly acceptable when compared to Beyoncé's.
“I think this Kelly doll is actually really cute,” the YouTuber said, adding he loved the hair and thought “the face [was] fine.”
She’s included in the “ugly dolls” segment for context, but the verdict is that she doesn’t really belong there.
Spice Girls (Sporty)
Sporty Spice’s Toymax doll was ultimately awarded the questionable award of being the ugliest of the entire collection.
And for good reason.
The face was described as “very, very scary,” with misaligned features and an expression that bore little resemblance to Melanie C.
Fran (The Nanny)
This doll was considered ugly because of its extreme facial exaggeration.
The cheeks were pushed too far out, the eyebrows sat unnaturally high, and the smile stretched the face into something he described as bordering on sinister.
Even allowing for a cartoon-inspired design, the YouTuber said the sculpt went too far.
B*witched
This is where the YouTuber leaned the hardest into the “offensive” angle.
They held up the box photos of the real members and then the dolls and basically allowed the contrast do the talking.
“I would be offended if someone presented this to me and said, ‘This is how I see you as a doll.’”
Michelle
Michelle’s doll appeared in the video but was explicitly excluded from the “ugly” ranking.
The YouTuber stated that while she was part of the set, her face did not suffer from the same distortions as others and did not warrant criticism.
“Michelle, Kelly and Beyoncé are all gorgeous, and I actually think that Michelle’s doll is not bad,” he said.
TLC
The YouTuber called TLC his “personal favorite girl group of all time,” which made the issues with the dolls even more painful.
The visible teeth and exaggerated grin gave the dolls a horror-movie vibe.
He even mentioned a comment someone made about the dolls looking like they’re “auditioning for the Smile movies,” and admitted, “yeah, I see it.”
Most ofthe one at topseams to have the same head, just different hair or paint? 😬
Many of the dolls were unrecognizable to me - as were the celebrities they represented.
Most ofthe one at topseams to have the same head, just different hair or paint? 😬
Many of the dolls were unrecognizable to me - as were the celebrities they represented.