ADVERTISEMENT

Many children around the world could relate to the experience of finally getting a long-awaited toy, only to realize something about it felt off. Sometimes the hair was badly rooted or already falling apart. Other times the proportions were wrong.

That disappointment is easier to overlook when the toy is based on a fictional character. When the doll is meant to resemble a real celebrity, however, those same flaws stop being harmless and start turning into unintentional comedy.

A YouTuber went through his collection of celebrity dolls and assessed them on one simple criterion: whether the face actually resembled the person on the box, or whether the final result crossed into something outright offensive.

Here's a collection of botched dolls that prove that life in plastic, isn't always fantastic.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Princess Diana

Offensively ugly celebrity doll wearing a black dress next to a photo of Princess Diana in a similar outfit.

This one got a surprisingly specific comparison: from some angles, the YouTuber said she looked “a little bit like Ellen Degeneres,” which he clarified was not an insult to the TV host.

He described the face shape as top-heavy, with a big forehead and caved-in temple area that strayed away from the real Lady D.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Report

20points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Emma Watson

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll in a yellow dress next to the real celebrity wearing the same outfit.

    Among all the dolls presented in the list, this one is perhaps the most infamous online.

    The YouTuber explained the virality as people being “shocked at how much this does and doesn’t look like who it’s supposed to look like.”

    His main complaint was that she looked “too serious and sad,” with the doll itself being disappointed at how it turned out.

    He also pointed out that there was too much space around the hairline and forehead, distorting Emma Watson’s face into parody territory.

    Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Report

    18points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Britney Spears

    Celebrity doll with braided hair and schoolgirl outfit next to a music video scene, related to offensively ugly celebrity dolls.

    The YouTuber introduced this one as Britney in the iconic schoolgirl look, and said the packaging was “very cute.”

    The doll, however, ended up on the list because of “the cheekbones and the smile.”

    He added that, unlike some of the other misses, he could at least “see Britney here,” even if it felt like a distorted version of her.

    Britney Spears/YouTube Report

    15points
    POST
    #4

    Beyoncé

    Celebrity doll in blue outfit beside celebrity holding the doll, illustrating offensively ugly celebrity dolls.

    Out of the Destiny’s Child Hasbro trio, Beyoncé’s doll was singled out as the biggest failure.

    The facial features were deemed too small relative to the head, making the doll look generic rather than recognizably Beyoncé.

    Even when adjusting the hair, the YouTuber said the resemblance simply wasn’t there.

    Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Marilyn Monroe

    A vintage Marilyn Monroe doll in a white dress with an iconic skirt pose, featured in celebrity doll discussions.

    Marilyn’s entry came with grime and disappointment, easily making it one of the worst of the bunch.

    The YouTuber noted she looked “really dirty,” then said the face was “pretty rough,” with brows and mouth that made her look like she’s had “one too many.”

    The longer he looked at her from different angles, the worse it got, and in the final ranking he outright placed her in the “really ugly” tier.

    Bettmann/Getty Images Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Hilary Duff

    Celebrity doll with unrealistic features next to a smiling woman in a denim jacket, highlighting offensively ugly celebrity dolls.

    This Hilary Duff doll landed on the list due to poor head proportions.

    The face itself was not considered aggressively ugly, but it was overwhelmed by an oversized skull and excessive forehead space, giving the doll an alien-like appearance.

    The end result failed to convincingly resemble Hilary Duff despite decent hair and outfit quality.

    NBCUniversal/Getty Images Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Kylie Minogue

    Celebrity doll in silver outfit next to a female performer wearing a matching silver costume on stage, highlighting celebrity dolls.

    This one was a love-hate entry for the YouTuber. He repeatedly praised the styling, calling the outfit “gorgeous” and the doll “stunning” at first glance, but then:

    “I think it’s the eyebrows. I think it’s the eyes and the eyebrows and the cheeks and the nasal labial folds.”

    He called it less “hideous” and more over-sculpted.

    Jo Hale/Getty Images Report

    10points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    Spice Girls (Baby)

    Celebrity doll with messy hair and necklace next to a woman in a shiny purple jacket, showcasing ugly celebrity dolls.

    Baby Spice’s version suffered from the same issues as the rest of the Toymax line, particularly an unnaturally intense and stiff smile, as well as brittle and ill-fitting hair.

    The YouTuber specifically called this doll “offensive,” stating that the eyebrows, eyes, nose, and mouth were all wrong in placement and proportion, making the resemblance collapse entirely.

    The Toymax dolls were also slammed for their “gross, and dirty” packaging.

    www.gettyimages.com Report

    8points
    User avatar Lei RV
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Ashley Tisdale

    Celebrity doll with exaggerated features in blue and white dress, illustrating offensively ugly celebrity dolls discussed by YouTuber.

    Ashley Tisdale’s doll was criticized almost entirely for its facial expression.

    The packaging and accessories were praised, but the face featured overpowering smile lines and an exaggerated grin that warped her features.

    “As you notice with almost all the dolls on this list, what makes them sort of ugly are their smiles,” he said. “Very, very strange.”

    Warner Records/YouTube Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Kelly

    Side-by-side image of a celebrity doll and the real celebrity in matching blue outfits, highlighting celebrity dolls.

    Kelly got the same treatment as Michelle, in that the end product was surprisingly acceptable when compared to Beyoncé's.

    “I think this Kelly doll is actually really cute,” the YouTuber said, adding he loved the hair and thought “the face [was] fine.”

    She’s included in the “ugly dolls” segment for context, but the verdict is that she doesn’t really belong there.

    Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #11

    Spice Girls (Sporty)

    Offensively ugly celebrity doll with c*****d face and crooked smile alongside photo of the real celebrity in red hair.

    Sporty Spice’s Toymax doll was ultimately awarded the questionable award of being the ugliest of the entire collection.

    And for good reason.

    The face was described as “very, very scary,” with misaligned features and an expression that bore little resemblance to Melanie C.

    Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images Report

    7points
    POST
    #12

    Fran (The Nanny)

    Side-by-side image of an offensively ugly celebrity doll and a woman in a red outfit against a city nightscape.

    This doll was considered ugly because of its extreme facial exaggeration.

    The cheeks were pushed too far out, the eyebrows sat unnaturally high, and the smile stretched the face into something he described as bordering on sinister.

    Even allowing for a cartoon-inspired design, the YouTuber said the sculpt went too far.

    CBS/Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    B*witched

    Collage showing offensively ugly celebrity dolls with distorted features alongside original celebrity photos at an event.

    This is where the YouTuber leaned the hardest into the “offensive” angle.

    They held up the box photos of the real members and then the dolls and basically allowed the contrast do the talking.

    “I would be offended if someone presented this to me and said, ‘This is how I see you as a doll.’”

    Steve Granitz/Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Michelle

    Celebrity dolls shown with their original celebrities, highlighting off-putting and offensively ugly likeness in matching blue outfits.

    Michelle’s doll appeared in the video but was explicitly excluded from the “ugly” ranking.

    The YouTuber stated that while she was part of the set, her face did not suffer from the same distortions as others and did not warrant criticism.

    “Michelle, Kelly and Beyoncé are all gorgeous, and I actually think that Michelle’s doll is not bad,” he said.

    Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    TLC

    Two photos of celebrity dolls with exaggerated features and two photos of female celebrities at award events.

    The YouTuber called TLC his “personal favorite girl group of all time,” which made the issues with the dolls even more painful.

    The visible teeth and exaggerated grin gave the dolls a horror-movie vibe.

    He even mentioned a comment someone made about the dolls looking like they’re “auditioning for the Smile movies,” and admitted, “yeah, I see it.”

    Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images Report

    2points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!