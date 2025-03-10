ADVERTISEMENT

Tyra Banks caught the attention of onlookers with her taut skin and bleached eyebrows while she attended the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, March 9.

The model was seen in a black Balenciaga ensemble at the event, where the fashion industry’s A-listers were posing for the cameras.

Image credits: tyrabanks

At Paris Fashion Week, Tyra Banks turned heads with her “unrecognizable” appearance at the Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2025 show held at Les Invalides, Paris.

The 51-year-old model made a bold entrance, showcasing her thinner figure, flawless skin, and dramatically bleached eyebrows. She was dressed in a sleek, padded black jacket over a form-fitting dress, accentuating her taut face.

Banks topped off her look with a pair of distinctive oval black sunglasses and styled her dark hair in an elegant black bun. The model shared photos of her look in an Instagram post with the caption “@balenciaga called. I answered.”

Banks attended Balenciaga’s Fall Winter 2025 show in Paris

Image credits: chul.prod

Stars are flooding in Paris for the Fashion Week. At Balenciaga’s FW25 show, the America’s Next Top Model star showcased a stunning outfit from Balenciaga that reflected the brand’s minimalist and avant-garde style. The design featured the brand’s signature strong silhouettes and unique details.

Under the creative direction of Demna, Balenciaga’s show was a star-studded gathering of celebrities with familiar faces, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Barbara Palvin, and Jessica Alba.

Online users had divided comments about Banks’s PFW look

Image credits: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Banks’s look was a topic of discussion among online users. Her noticeably thinner figure and model poses were praised by fans, though her darker hair wasn’t well received. One fan exclaimed, “MOTHER IS BACK.” Another added, “OH SHE IS SO BACK!!!!”

One user wrote, “Dark hair no bueno,” while another pointed out the model’s hair, saying, “Tyra’s too rich to be having bad wigs.” One user said, “She look like AI,” while another added, “Her eyes are almost on the back of her head,” regarding the model’s tight skin. Fans quickly speculated about cosmetic surgery, with one user adding, “Botched.. I’d be asking for a refund.”

One called the star’s taut skin the work of face tape, saying, “Face tape is pulling her face back, and it’s not a good look and don’t get me started on that cheap looking wig.” Another commented on Banks’s pale complexion and bleached eyebrows, saying, “I see a black woman trying to look like a white woman.”



Banks was spotted in Australia earlier this month

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Victoria’s Secret alum was spotted in a far more casual scenario while she was seen enjoying a cheeseburger in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in Sydney, dressed down in a black tank top and tracksuit bottoms that bore the logo of her ice cream store chain, Smize & Dream. The laid-back image of Banks received a lot of speculation from social media users.

Smize & Dream, which Banks launched in Los Angeles in 2020, quickly became a success, expanding its presence to Washington, D.C., and Dubai.

The model shared her daily activities with her daughter in Sydney

Image credits: christalchignon

In addition to her business ventures, Banks has been enjoying her time in Australia. In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, she shared insights into her life away from the camera. Banks shared details of a day in the life of her family with her daughter. “We’ll get some breakfast in the mall, then we’ll go to a Hoyts cinema,” she explained.

“Get some ice cream at the cinema, see a movie, then we might get a foot massage. We’ll have some lunch… Then go to Target or Kmart.” She elaborated on the family’s routine: “After a bit of shopping, me and my family will go and do the groceries. We’ll do Coles, Woolies, whatever, and so that is a whole day at the mall and we don’t do that in America,” she said.

Banks was one of the stars who lost a house in the Palisades fires in January

Share icon

Image credits: christalchignon

Previously, Banks shared about losing her house in the Palisades fires on the talk show Sunrise’s episode on January 20. Saying that she wanted to keep the loss private as didn’t want a lot of attention drawn to her, a teary-eyed Banks said, “I lost my house. I haven’t really talked about it, but yeah, I have.

“I just didn’t want to pull a lot of attention to me. I feel like there’s a lot of people that need that attention so I haven’t talked about it. But I can’t sit here and not tell the truth,” she added.

Online users shared their opinions on the model’s new look

