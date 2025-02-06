ADVERTISEMENT

Tyra Banks, the former America’s Next Top Model host, stunned fans after being spotted casually eating a classic cheeseburger at a McDonald’s in a Sydney car park in a manner that many viewers labeled as “dejected.”

The 51-year-old’s relaxed look clashed with the glamorous appearance her fans are accustomed to. Many took to social media to express their concern at what they believed was a sad-looking Banks.

“She seems thoroughly depressed,” one reader pointed out. “Time is a cruel mistress.”

The former model moved to Australia to start a new life 18 months ago, leaving behind her Los Angeles home, which was tragically destroyed during the wildfires in January.

RELATED:

Former TV host Tyra Banks was spotted eating a burger at a McDonald’s without makeup, worrying fans who theorized she is “depressed”

Share icon

Image credits: tyrabanks

“To everyone affected, my heart is with you. My family lived there for a decade, and we’ve seen the strength of this community firsthand. We know you will get through this,” the model said, holding back tears during an interview.

Banks was spotted wearing a simple black tank top, as well as Smize & Dream branded track pants, referencing the ice cream store chain she’s been working on opening since she arrived in Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: tyrabanks

The model’s absence of makeup and the way she swept her hair under a black headband allowed her fans to get a rare, relatable, and authentic look at her emotions as she appeared lost in thought and exhausted.

Share icon

Image credits: Victoria’s Secret

“She’s gone through a lot recently,” one reader stated. “I wish people would just leave her alone.”

The heavy, pensive look she gave while eating the cheeseburger, stood as a far cry from the radiant, carefully curated image the public had come to expect.

While most of her fans reacted with genuine concern, others were much harsher in their commentary, criticizing the model for looking “tired, and old ”

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m surprised at how unattractive she is without makeup,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiments of a segment of readers who had little sympathy for the former TV host.

“Just goes to show it’s all smoke and mirrors!” another stated. “A ton of makeup and shapewear makes her look gorgeous. Without them, she looks tired, old, frumpy, and out of shape!”

Share icon

Image credits: BACKGRID/VidaPress

“Amazing what professional makeup and a good wig can do,” a reader stated. “I’m sure if she glam’d up, she’d look great again.”

The model’s 9-year-old son, York Banks Asla, was also seen in the backseat of her car. She shares him with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla and welcomed him via surrogacy in January 2016.

Share icon

Image credits: honjuliebishop

“As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day,” she told People Magazine at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision to have their child via a surrogate mother was due to the couple having trouble conceiving via traditional means, with in vitro fertilization treatments failing for a year.

The model broke down in tears during an interview with an Australian morning show, showing how much the loss of her home had affected her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

The model moved to Australia alongside her partner, businessman Louis Bélanger-Martin, and has been working on making her dream of owning an ice cream shop chain a reality.

Banks has called Australia her new home, expressing “love” for its people, culture, and Sydney as a city. However, the Los Angeles tragedy forced her to bring her attention back to the States, as her Palisades home was completely lost to the flames.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tyrabanks

The 51-year-old broke down in tears on an Australian morning show on January 20, unable to hold back her sadness but feeling ashamed of it, expressing sympathy for those less fortunate than her that lost everything in the disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: David Shankbone

“I just didn’t want to draw a lot of attention to myself. I feel like there are a lot of people that need that attention, so I haven’t talked about it. But I can’t sit here and not tell the truth,” she said.

“The Palisades is such a special place — a true village. Small, quaint, and filled with the most warm, kind people. So seeing what’s happening now is truly devastating.”

Whether her “dejected” look was the result of leftover sadness over losing her house or simply due to her lack of makeup, netizens left harsh comments for the celebrity

Share icon

Image credits: TheeProphet

“She is actually a horrible person. Some of the stuff she used to say to young girls on America’s Next Top Model was disgusting,” one user wrote.

“I saw photos of her without makeup years ago and was stunned by how unattractive she is,” another stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tyra is now a plus-size model. She’s modeling a mouthful of cheeseburger today,” a reader stated.

Share icon

Image credits: FASHION RUNWAY

Others, however, wished paparazzi would leave Banks alone, defending her right to look and eat as she pleases.

“So what if she’s eating a burger in her car? She’s getting older. Now leave her alone,” a netizen said.

“She’s 50. Who hasn’t grabbed a burger and ate it in the car? This is terrible.”

“Leave her alone,” one user wrote, condemning those who left harsh comments for the celebrity

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon