“Couch Potatoes, This One’s For You”: Try To Recognize 30 Iconic TV Show Opening Credits

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you watch the intros of your favorite TV shows to try and spot all the clues, or are you the kind of person who skips the entire title sequence every time to get to the juicy stuff? Or maybe you keep them on for the catchy tunes? Whichever it may be, it’s all going to surface in this quiz!

You’ll be given 30 stills from the title sequences of the best TV shows throughout the decades, and your job will be to guess which show they came from. Sounds easy enough? Then let’s begin!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Three people sitting on a couch pointing at a TV screen, enjoying iconic TV show opening credits together.

Share icon

Photo credits: Ron Lach