The stereotypical dad is not always the most modern and fashionable guy around town. His dress sense has deteriorated, and his once sexy physique has descended into a "dad bod," along with a beer belly to boot. But as with all stereotypes, this isn't really how all fathers look. Though it's often unlikely that they'll be spotted dressed exactly like their  kids.

But what happens when they do swap their daily attire for something a bit more, err, cool? A couple of dads were brave enough to try it out and the results are hilarious. It's part of a viral TikTok trend that sees kids "Turning My Dad Into Me." Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most epics ones out there, and it might be the best thing you see online all day.

#1

Man undergoing dad makeover wearing white shirt then a stylish black outfit and sunglasses indoors

@bxllajames Report

    #2

    Before and after dad makeover showing traditional outfit transformed into casual modern style with jeans and jacket.

    @tomianderson_ Report

    #3

    Middle-aged man before and after an unexpected dad makeover, wearing casual clothes then a stylish black fur coat and sunglasses.

    @alessandro_orati Report

    #4

    Man with tattoos wearing vintage train conductor outfit and man with tattoos in edgy black dress showing dad makeover transformation.

    @juliascottyy Report

    #5

    Dad makeover transformation with father and child showing cool new looks and style in a fun home setting

    @bumblephii Report

    #6

    A young man giving his dad a stylish makeover, featuring trendy outfits and cool dad fashion transformations.

    @joshmiln Report

    #7

    Before and after dad makeover transformation, featuring a casual outfit and a dazzling blue dress in a home setting.

    @patrickstarrr Report

    #8

    Young man and his dad posing side by side in two frames, showcasing a dad makeover and outfit switch.

    @neilshibata Report

    #9

    Father and son having fun with stylish dad makeovers, dressing dad up like his son in casual and formal outfits.

    @m.anaiza Report

    #10

    Dad makeover transformation showing before and after images in a living room with a decorated Christmas tree in the background.

    @kaylynndawyy Report

    #11

    Man before and after an unexpected dad makeover, showcasing a unique transformation as part of turning my dad into me.

    @anegonzalezv Report

    #12

    Man undergoing a dad makeover wearing casual clothes and then a stylish outfit with headphones and a crossbody bag.

    @henry.ng Report

    #13

    Dad makeover transformation showing a father dressed in casual and streetwear styles like his son.

    @penchaoe Report

    #14

    Two dads posing indoors showing off their new looks with casual outfits in unexpected dad makeovers.

    @penchao Report

    #15

    Father and son before and after a dad makeover, featuring stylish casual and modern denim outfits indoors.

    @ayoubm_ Report

    #16

    Dad makeover showcasing transformation with stylish outfit and accessories, turning dad into his son's trendy look.

    @penchaoe Report

    Side-by-side images showing dad makeovers with dads dressed like their sons in casual outfits and sunglasses

    @penchaoe Report

    #18

    Man posing confidently in casual wear and later in a bold dad makeover outfit with a hat indoors at home hallway

    @remibader Report

    #19

    Before and after dad makeover showing stylish transformation inspired by son in casual and trendy outfits at home hallway.

    @neilshibata Report

    #20

    Before and after dad makeover showing casual sportswear and trendy vintage-inspired outfit with wide pants and graphic tee.

    @tomas.taborda24 Report

    #21

    Before and after dad makeover photos showing fashion transformation with casual and modern style in a dad makeover session.

    @ssamudibe Report

    #22

    Before and after dad makeover showing stylish transformation with modern leather jacket and sunglasses in casual setting.

    @irene.emb Report

    #23

    Father and son in a bedroom showing a dad makeover transformation with casual and stylish outfits and accessories.

    @bzrstreetstyle Report

    #24

    Before and after dad makeover showing a man in casual jeans and sneakers transformed into a stylish outfit with accessories.

    @aishuadd Report

    #25

    Side-by-side photos of a man before and after a stylish dad makeover, showcasing an awesome dad transformation.

    @lucas_benedict Report

    #26

    Man in a hallway before and after a stylish dad makeover, showcasing transformation in clothing and attitude.

    @tyshonlawrence Report

    #27

    Older man before and after a stylish dad makeover wearing casual outfits and sunglasses indoors, demonstrating an awesome dad makeover.

    @br0beans Report

    #28

    Young man styling his dad in modern clothes showing a creative dad makeover transformation in a casual indoor setting.

    @nathanhardlng Report

    #29

    Dad makeover transformation showing casual and modern styles in a clothing store, highlighting dad dressing like their sons.

    @penchaoe Report

    #30

    Man showcasing dad makeover transformation, wearing casual and stylish outfits, highlighting dad makeovers and fashion trends.

    @penchaoe Report

    #31

    Before and after images of a dad makeover showing him dressed like his son in casual and trendy outfits indoors.

    @penchao Report

    #32

    Man before and after dad makeover wearing casual and retro outfits, showcasing dad transformations and unexpected style changes.

    @penchaoe Report

    #33

    Dad makeover transformation showing before and after style change with trendy outfit and accessories indoors.

    @jacob_rtt/video Report

    #34

    Before and after dad makeover showing transformation with stylish green jacket, sunglasses, and accessories in a dad makeover series.

    @louka__m Report

    #35

    Dad makeover transformation showing unexpected style and outfit change with playful and confident poses indoors.

    @victoriaparis Report

    #36

    Dad makeover transformation showing a father posing in casual and humorous outfits in a home hallway setting.

    @hannahrossfitness_ Report

    #37

    Man undergoing dad makeover with casual green shirt and then dressed in black crop top and sunglasses indoors turning my dad into me

    @oliviabednarek3678 Report

