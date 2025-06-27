ADVERTISEMENT

The stereotypical dad is not always the most modern and fashionable guy around town. His dress sense has deteriorated, and his once sexy physique has descended into a "dad bod," along with a beer belly to boot. But as with all stereotypes, this isn't really how all fathers look. Though it's often unlikely that they'll be spotted dressed exactly like their kids.

But what happens when they do swap their daily attire for something a bit more, err, cool? A couple of dads were brave enough to try it out and the results are hilarious. It's part of a viral TikTok trend that sees kids "Turning My Dad Into Me." Bored Panda has compiled a list of the most epics ones out there, and it might be the best thing you see online all day.