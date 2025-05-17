Remember Wearing These? 34 Cringey Nineties Fashions We Left Behind
The 1990s certainly had their moments, didn't they? While some memories from that decade bring a smile, others, particularly when it comes to fashion and fads, might make us chuckle (or perhaps even wince a little) in retrospect. It was a time of bold choices, and let's be honest, some of those choices were truly questionable. This collection of 34 trends is a rather amusing trip down memory lane, showcasing some of the styles and fads that, thankfully, most of us have moved on from. It’s a fun reminder that not everything from the past needs a comeback!
Jelly Shoes
Windbreaker Tracksuits
My PE teacher Mrs Raum (about 1,55 m and 50-60 years) bounced around the equipment in these
Pogs
Denim-On-Denim
Furby
Beanie Babies
Slap Bracelets
Mood Rings
Infomercials
Baja Hoodies
Yeah... that! Everybody was looking in them like a sack of potatoes, with different patterns.
Clear Plastic Neon Phone
Troll Dolls
Frosted Tips Hairstyle
Chokers
Hypercolor T-Shirts
Bucket Hat
Flannel Shirts
Parachute Pants/Jeans
An exaggeration from '70s hippie-style. I remember wearing my mother's 3 pants, what were her favorites in '70s, therefore preserved for me to have in '90s.
Puka Shell Necklace
Scrunchies
Bowl Cuts
"Talk To The Hand" Phrase
Velcro Paddle Ball
Plastic Vampire Teeth
Backwards Cap
Fanny Pack
I had a koala head b*m bag. I lost it for ages and found $20 in it when I tracked it down.
Laser Pointers
I never understood, for what do you need them, especially?
Yo-Yo's
Manual Roll Down/Up Car's Windows
Windows Solitaire Cards
Tamagotchi
Butterfly Hair Clips
These got caught in your hair so easily and I always ended up stretching the springs trying to get it out.
Y2k Hysteria
When society was still effective. Yes, I know, younger generations as gen-X, are making fun and memes about the Y2K-problem. What they really don't realize, that they are able to make fun of it, is due to very hard work of professionals on global scale, to fix this problem. And a generation later, is the same with Covid, in an other field. We never learn. Or at least, not enough.
Roll-On Body Glitter
This writer has their decades all mixed up! 80’s, 90’s and early aughts!
Current title is: "Remember Wearing These? 34 Cringey Nineties Fashions We Left Behind" so of course the writer has lazily just decided to hoy some random 90s stuff like Beanie Babies and Furbies in there....
