Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Can You Spot The Truth From The Myth?” Score 30/35 On This Ultimate History Challenge
Trivia quiz graphic with text about spotting truth, lie, or myth related to the Moon landing history challenge.
Curiosities, History

“Can You Spot The Truth From The Myth?” Score 30/35 On This Ultimate History Challenge

ikhonamakaluza Ikhona Makaluza
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

History is full of incredible events and equally incredible stories that never actually happened.

Over centuries, facts have been twisted, rumors have spread, and myths have become “common knowledge.” In this quiz, you’ll face 35 statements from across the world’s past. Some are completely true, some are outright lies, and some are myths that mix a kernel of truth with centuries of exaggeration.

Your task is to decide which is which. It’s trickier than you think, even for history lovers.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Vintage globe on wooden stand with antique map details, representing history and the challenge of spotting truth from myth.

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 35
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Artist, writer - dreamer. I live to tell stories.

    Read less »
    Ikhona Makaluza

    Ikhona Makaluza

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Artist, writer - dreamer. I live to tell stories.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The White Star Line advertised the Titanic’s safety, but didn’t often call it “unsinkable” officially. The press sometimes used words like “practically unsinkable.” After the ship sank, the word became famous because of the tragic irony." --> So this is supposed to confirm that the TItanic WASN'T called unsinkable? Jesus...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    muller-m-o avatar
    Matteic
    Matteic
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The illustration for the Hundred Years’ War is... interesting

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they leave that little atomic bomb tidbit out of your history lesson?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok I definitely spend too much time on factoid websites

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mariannekraus avatar
    Marianne
    Marianne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The White Star Line advertised the Titanic’s safety, but didn’t often call it “unsinkable” officially. The press sometimes used words like “practically unsinkable.” After the ship sank, the word became famous because of the tragic irony." --> So this is supposed to confirm that the TItanic WASN'T called unsinkable? Jesus...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    muller-m-o avatar
    Matteic
    Matteic
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The illustration for the Hundred Years’ War is... interesting

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did they leave that little atomic bomb tidbit out of your history lesson?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ok I definitely spend too much time on factoid websites

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    Arrow point to left Arrow point to right
    ADVERTISEMENT