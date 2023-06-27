Scroll down to find the best submissions from this thread and vote on the ones you find most fascinating. Or most anything, really.

#1 tehmlem said:

Your body contains more non-human cells than human cells. You're a neurotic, gassy generation ship for trillions of microbes.



No_Step_4431

Definite emphasis on gassy for me. The contents of my bowels are known to violate international human rights laws...



KnockMeYourLobes

Lactose intolerance?



No_Step_4431

Unknown... damn... thats actually a good question...



KnockMeYourLobes

I have been lactose intolerant since about the age of 18 and I can have a LITTLE cheese, milk, what have you and be more or less OK. More than a little bit (say a cup of milk) and I have enough gas to send a rocket to the moon. D:

#2 bolivar-shagnasty said:

The Tyrannosaurus rex lived closer in time to the founding of Waffle House than it did to Stegosaurus.



You guys can stop with the Cleopatra pyramids fact. It’s been done to death. Might even say it’s extinct.



valtl

A picture with a T-rex riding a scooter while holding an iPhone is more accurate than him fighting a Stegosaurus.



baconmaverick

Based on your comment and the one that you replied to I'm starting to think my Christmas sweater of Santa riding a stegosaurus might not be historically accurate.



AtDawnWeDEUSVULT

No, Santa is eternal. Who do you think brought presents to the little stego's on Christmas??

#3 PhreedomPhighter said:

Vatican City contains 5.9 popes per square mile.



ST616

Until last year there were twice as many as that.



Eoron

That's about 2.28 metric popes per square kilometer.

#4 ScorpionX-123 said:

Fred Astaire had a life membership in the National Skateboard Society and broke his left wrist skateboarding at 78.



_austinm

Was he skating down Astaire?



rush87y

I'm a Fred so.

#5 onefreckl said:

There are only 25 Blimps left on Earth.



OrangutanBeard

This makes me sad.



Hey there... blimpy boy... flying in the sky... so fancy... free....



[Sobs]



onefreckl

And only half of them are operable. If blimps had feelings…I wonder if they’re lonely.



JetLag_550

And I get to see one every summer! They fly one around during the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) in Oshkosh, WI. Also get to see a bunch of WW2 planes and shit. I highly recommend going if you get the chance.



memesforbismarck

Lucky you. I dream about getting to Oshkosh one day, but its too far away for me. Best I can do is Duxford airshow which is cancelled until they find a new location too.

#6 algomasuperior said:

Men are seven times more likely to leave their partner after their partner is diagnosed with cancer than women are.



Dizzy-Ad2333

Check if this was true and it is. source I want to emphasize that most people – regardless of gender – do not leave their partners when they get sick.



MattieShoes

1 in 5 vs 1 in 34... Pretty stark difference.



weednumberhaha

To be more precise, that study reported:



"Women composed 53% of the patient population. Divorce or separation occurred at a rate similar to that reported in the literature (11.6%). There was, however, a greater than 6-fold increase in risk after diagnosis when the affected spouse was the woman (20.8% vs 2.9%; P < .001). Female gender was found to be the strongest predictor of separation or divorce in each cohort. Marriage duration at the time of illness was also correlated with separation among brain tumor patients (P = .0001). Patients with brain tumors who were divorced or separated were more likely to be hospitalized, and less likely to participate in a clinical trial, receive multiple treatment regimens, complete cranial irradiation, or die at home (P < .0001)."



In plain English, there's seemingly a ~80% chance of staying together when the sick partner is a woman, but the chances of staying together improve to ~97% when the sick partner is a man. Ughhhhhhhhhhh

#7 ThingFromEarth said:

The reason there's not a lot of Egyptian mummy's is because the British elite ate them in the early 1800s due to a misunderstanding that eating them had healing properties.



Known-Pop-8355

Not just eat them, but they would also mix parts with their beauty creams, makeup and other medicines and etc. it was INSANE.



Voynichmanuscript408

They made a specific color of paint with it to



MrsMalvora

And had mummy unwrapping parties.



whaletacochamp

Sometimes when I’m putting together some mediocre ass party I think about all the ABSURD parties that have happened throughout history and get a little sad. Like my party will never be as wild as a mummy unwrapping party.



Voynichmanuscript408

Hopefully less curses being unleashed at your parties.

#8 Ok_Security_8657 said:

10th US President John Tyler, who was born in 1790, currently has a living grandson.



PCoda

"Born in 1928, Harrison Ruffin Tyler is currently ninety-four years old, and resides in the enduring homeland of the Tyler clan – the state of Virginia. Apr 10, 2023"



[...]



"Tyler’s first wife Letitia died while he was in office in 1842. She was the first presidential spouse out of three who would die in the White House. Two years later in 1844 when Tyler was 54 he married Julia Gardiner and had seven children with her, one of which being Lyon Gardiner Tyler (1853-1935). Lyon was born when Tyler was 63.[...] Lyon also had a child at an unreasonably old age; after his first wife Anne died in 1921, Lyon married Sue Ruffin who was thirty-five years his junior. In 1928 when Lyon was 75, Sue gave birth to Harrison Ruffin Tyler, who lives to this day."



I'll be damned.

#9 _Goose_ said:

Shaq only made one three pointer in his whole career.



GreatTragedy

The only BS part of that is I'm surprised he ever made one.



Maj_Histocompatible

Half court launch buzzer, beater. Kinda shocking he had the ball at all.



GreatTragedy

Yeah, that was actually kind of my guess. I'm sure he had several of those kind of shots throughout his long career, so one eventually going down does make sense.

#10 DukeManbert said:

The human body is the most efficient on earth for running. We use the least energy for running less then any other creature on earth.



[Writer's Note: technically, *one* of the most efficient on earth. A unique experiment on mice, engineered to lack the gene called CMAH—that's responsible for the long-distance endurance trait in humans—made them run stronger, for longer, and with less fatigue.]



froggrip

It's theorized that before weapons were invented, humans would chase deer until the deer collapsed of exhaustion.



lump77777

And we are able to cool our bodies much more efficiently based on how we sweat. That was another evolutionary advantage, and it enabled hunters to pursue game until the animals were exhausted.

#11 UsedToHaveThisName said:

Cleopatra lived closer to the time of the first moon landing than to when the ancient pyramids were built.



15jtaylor443

I know this is true, I've heard and verified it myself dozens of times, but a part of my brain is always floored with this fact. Like, it sounds crazy, but it's true.



the_c_is_silent

I think people get tricked because of technological advancements. The 19th, 20th, and 21st century alone advanced more in technology than the previous 5k years.



Like it only took 50 years to go from first plane flight to literally sent a rocket to the moon.



The look and feel of 2500 BCE doesn't feel that different to 33 BCE. But even something like the 1950s feels a hundred generations removed from 2023.

#12 Gubble_Buppie said:

A man, Michel Lotito, ATE an entire airplane. It took him 2 years.



dolly241

His parents, feeding him as a baby: Here comes the airplane!

Michel Lotito: challenge accepted



BrisklyBrusque

“Lotito holds the record for the 'strangest diet' in the Guinness Book of Records. He was awarded a brass plaque by the publishers to commemorate his abilities. He devoured his award.” 💀

#13 Bran_Solo said:

Joe Biden was born closer to Lincoln’s presidency than he was to his own.



AmVpooperNow

Biden was older at his inauguration than the next oldest president (RR) was when he left office.



dub-fresh

I was just thinking today that Biden is old as [heck].



Blahaj-Bug

3 years older than Trump, who is 3rd oldest person at the time they held the office. Reagan is between them as 2nd.

#14 AndyFromTheWPC said:

Goats like to stand on trees.



blue4029

Goats can defy gravity to walk up mountains



Seriously, look up pictures of mountain goats. they can stand on mountains without any visible foot-holds.



Loko8765

Hell, they can climb dams.



chuffberry

I once watched a goat fall out of a tree. I was really worried because it was a pretty tall tree and he landed on his side, but he just stiffly walked it off. I still wonder about that goat because, again, it was a pretty huge tree and he just pancaked.

#15 JackCooper_7274 said:

More people are killed by vending machines than shark attacks every year.



InevitableAd9683

To be fair, if people made a habit of shaking sharks back and forth because dammit I paid for the Snickers now GIVE IT TO ME YOU PIECE OF [TRASH]



Sorry, what was I saying?



CyptidProductions

I forget what's it called, but that's actually a form of deceptive statistics caused by the potential for one event being more commonly created than the other so you can't directly compare the level of danger



Ie: people are near vending machines far more often then they are sharks so there's more opportunity for people to die that way on any given day

#16 When our hands and fingers get like older people's when we stay in water for too long, it doesn't mean we have to get out of the water.



Fingers and hands become like that to help us grab objects when wet or underwater.



[Writer's Note: while kinda sorta true—the grip does improve but nobody's sure if it's the intended evolutionary purpose—but the primary reason why it does that is because the outermost layer of the skin swells up as it absorbs the water. Since it's attached to the skin underneath, rather tightly, this way it compensates for the increased skin area.]

#17 Confident-Juice-7 said:

The average number of human skeletons inside the human body isn't 1.



BlueBabyCat666

That thought makes me uncomfortable for some reason. Ik this is because of pregnancies but still, creepy fact lol.



Triceracops0115

Think about those people that find out later in life they partially absorbed a twin in the womb.



moonpie269

"I now have the power of a grown man and an infant"



OrangutanBeard

There are also people who are born missing bones, or who have lost them in accidents. Technically, they don't have a complete skeleton.

#18 Robinkc1 said:

1/8 pregnancies end in miscarriage.



Edit: You guys keep messaging me with 1/4, 1/3, and a bunch of other numbers so let me clarify… 1/8 of known pregnancies end in a miscarriage. When you factor in unknown, it goes up. There are articles and studies done that can articulate that better than I can, but anyone who is messaging me with nothing more than a number? Feel free to argue amongst yourselves.



twinkedgelord

Technically it's more. A woman in her fertile years having regular unprotected sex with someone who can impregnate her is going to have multiple miscarriages. It's relatively common for fertilised eggs to go away with menstruation.



THAT DOESN'T MEAN CONTRACEPTION IS OPTIONAL. WRAP IT UP.

#19 Raccoonisms said:

Martin Luther king jr and Anne Frank were the same age. King just lived longer. (Timelines f me up).



ducksinthepool

So was Bob Newhart, and he’s still alive. It’s wild that these historical figures still could be alive today.



TheNorselord

One might argue that if Anne Frank was alive today, she wouldn’t have been a historical figure.



DrunkOnRedCordial

She would always have been a talented writer, and she would have had an amazing story, even as a survivor. So maybe not an iconic figure, but she still could have made a name for herself.

#20 LlhamaPaluza said:

That the last execution by guillotine in France was in 1977 the same year that Star Wars premiered on movie theathers.



OldMastodon5363

Hopefully he got to see Star Wars before being guillotined.



thesystem21

And was witnessed by sir Christopher Lee, who would later go on to be in a star wars movie.



skebe

Yeah no, Lee witnessed the last *public* execution in France, back in 1939.



thesystem21

This is correct. I got my facts mixed up, I am ashamed by my inaccuracies.



However, still cool that Sir Christopher Lee saw the last public guillotine, the last private one was when star wars came out, then he was in a star wars as a person who was decapitated.

#21 amrodd said:

Viagra, when mixed in water, can make flowers stand upright for several days.



Strengths is the longest word in English with only one vowel.



You can't tickle yourself or lick your elbow.



Chalk is edible.



sweetkatiecakes

You can tickle yourself on the roof of your mouth.



davesoverhere

And the bottom of your foot.



ITookTrinkets

Oh yeah I super can



NjhhjN

depends on the person, i cant



Masseyrati80

Yeah, I'd have to sacrifice a knee for that.

#22 MeruFaw said:

4300 years old: The oldest pine tree in the world stands in the Inyo national forest, California. But no one knows what the tree looks like, where it is exactly, or if it really exists because the government keeps its location a secret.



SciGuy013

And also because the older one was killed when a sample was taken from it.



dizzley

I heard that the scientist who took the sample was completely mortified. I can only imagine.



Audiman09

This is accurate, he was unfortunately blamed for the demise of the tree, a bit unfairly. I heard the story on an Ologies podcast(highly recommend the podcast in general) where Allie hosted a tree expert(I forget the technical "ologist" name) and he described the story of when the oldest tree on earth was having a sample taken from it by some guy. The tool used to take the sample got stuck, so he tried another tool ending in the same result. I can't remember the exact specifics but if I recall he wasn't aware that this was indeed the oldest tree in the world and the damage ended up being enough to be the demise of the tree somehow.



Edit: to clarify that the guest on the podcast was not the same person that hurt the tree



SukieTawdrey

Dendrologist! That one and the one about bats are my favorite episodes.

#23 Shells_and_bones Said:

Sharks have been on the planet longer than trees.



DistributionPerfect5

Sharks exists longer than the ring of Saturn.



TheAnythingGuy

For a long time after trees evolved, there were not yet any fungi or bacteria that would break it down, so when a tree died, it just sat there, dead. Decomposers eventually evolved, that’s why there’s oil layers under the soil.



Lord_Phoenix95

Before that we had Mushrooms trees.



Mindshred1

The Cambrian period alone lasted 53 million years, and that was basically just sponges, trilobites, and other weirdos vibing in the ocean. Dry land plants hadn't evolved yet, so on land, it was just dry rock as far as the eye could see.



Even after the Cambrian period ended, it would be another 70 million years before algae got around to turning into dry land plants, and it took another 10 million years for them to become the first trees.

Alfith

Wombat poop is square.



Otherwise_Window

Cubic, actually. They poo in three dimensions.



Ok_Time8560

We all poop in three dimensions but some of us never truly live.

#25 mekonsrevenge said:

Every MLB player ever would only half fill most baseball stadiums.



SayNoToHypocrisy

Well done. Initially called BS on this and had to look it up. I knew Baseball Almanac definitely had the answer. It's a little less than half of Wrigley Field's seating capacity.



mekonsrevenge

I'll be occupying some of those seats when the Braves come to town next month. I've been a fan for over 60 years and that fact truly blew my mind.

#26 KnockMeYourLobes said:

Humans with a deficiency in thyroid-stimulating hormone production can fix that by taking a pill made of dessicated, ground up, smashed into pill form pig thyroid. The best part is it smells a little like bacon.



Chickadee12345

I'll have to crush one up and taste it. LOL. Insulin used to be made from the pancreas of cows and pigs. But there were problems with that method so they came up with a bunch of other ways to make it. It is still produced but not widely used.



cryptic-coyote

I tasted mine this morning. I don't have a baseline for what powdered pig thyroid is supposed to taste like, but I don't think the pill tastes much like anything at all.



Chickadee12345

Bacon, isn't it supposed to taste like bacon??? So this means you can skip the side of bacon with your eggs in the morning if you're on thyroid medication.



redfeather1

How dare you suggest anyone deprive themselves of bacon. YOU HEATHEN!

#27 _Light_The_Way said:

Hippos kill at least 500 people a year.



things_most_foul

I’ve traveled a bit. The only time I’ve seen locals get scared of wildlife was in the Okavango Delta when we encountered a pair of Hippo ears sticking out of the water.



MC936

We were out there camping years ago, it was absolutely stunning. Not a cloud in the sky, hundreds of miles away from any major light pollution and I still haven't made peace with the fact that I'll probably never see the night sky like that again. Went to bed, woke up needing to pee later on. Got my boots on and headtorch, unzipped the tent and was face to face with an adult hippo about 10-12ft away.. didn't need to pee after that, went back to bed and tried to ignore what I saw.

#28 fantawillrule said:

Adding salt to pineapple makes it taste sweeter, gonna try this because i just learned this and I don’t like pineapple so maybe I’ll like it if it’s sweeter.



sbarto

I put salt on watermelon. It really does enhance the taste.



pumfr

Salt on watermelon is good, but salt on cantaloupe (or muskmelon) is AMAZING.



SeeYouSpaceCowboy---

This is why prosciutto and melon is an insanely good combo.



TJeffersonsBlackKid

I put lemon juice on watermelon. Changed me life.

#29 CountRoloff said:

Orcas evolved from a land mammal.



jgiffin

Also whales and dolphins have a more recent common ancestor with deer than they do with any fish in the sea.



_Steven_Seagal_

Also with humans and the platypus, as we're all mammals.



brieflyamicus

The variant of this that I tell people: Camels are more closely related to whales than they are to horses.



jgiffin

Yep, any even- toed ungulates! Also includes giraffes and boar.