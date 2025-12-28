Mom Of Tylor Chase Urges Fans Not To Give Him Money As His Rap Sheet Is Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Tylor Chase, best known for his role as Martin Qwerly in Ned’s Declassified School SurvivalGuide, recently went viral after he was spotted roaming the streets of Riverside, California. A long rap sheet detailing the former child star’s brushes with law enforcement has now surfaced online.

According to Public Information Officer Ryan Railsback, the Riverside Police Department was aware of Chase’s condition and tried to offer him mental health services, substance use treatment, and temporary shelter. However, the 36-year-old reportedly declined the offers multiple times.

Highlights Former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase’s arrest record revealed multiple charges and arrests in the past year.

Chase’s mother urged fans not to help him with money, while his father revealed he is struggling with substance use and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Chase was hospitalized on Christmas after he trashed his motel room and will reportedly enter rehab soon.

Former child actor Tylor Chase standing outdoors in casual clothes near a large rust-colored trash can on a sunny day.

On Monday, Chase was found digging dirt behind a 7-Eleven near Riverside. Following his stint on the popular Nickelodeon series, which ran from 2004 to 2007, Chase moved to Riverside about seven to nine years ago.

Former child actor Tylor Chase standing on c*****d pavement holding cash and a purple jacket, showing signs of recent troubles.

Court records from Riverside County reveal that the former child actor had amassed an extensive criminal record since August 2023, including 12 criminal cases, 8 of which were recorded in the past year.

Former child actor Tylor Chase’s rap sheet highlighted as mother urges fans not to assist him on social media.

Tweet by Sue Diamond discussing consequences of d**g dealing, related to former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles and family response.

He was most recently arrested on allegations of shoplifting items valued at under $950 and being under the influence of a controlled substance. A judge issued a warrant in both cases, which are still ongoing. However, Railsback clarified that Chase wasn’t wanted for any crimes.

Young former child actor Tylor Chase in a gray t-shirt posing with a slight smile against a dark background.

“During all of our interactions, he has been cordial and cooperative with our officers,” he told TMZ, adding that the Public Safety Engagement Team was unaware of how long Chase had been homeless and whether officers had attempted to contact the 36-year-old’s family.

Tylor Chase’s parents shared details about his current situation

Young actors in a school hallway scene depicting former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles and public concern.

While Chase denied being diagnosed with any mental health conditions, he admitted taking ‘Prozac, Adderall, Sudafed, Wellbutrin, or also Zoloft’, which were prescribed by a psychiatrist.

Screenshot of a tweet mentioning former child actor Tylor Chase and recalling watching his show growing up.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Chase was started by influencer Citlalli Wilson in September, but the former child actor’s mother, Paula Moisio, allegedly requested it be taken down.

“Tylor needs medical attention, not money. But he refuses it,” she reportedly said in a text message to Wilson.

Former child actor Tylor Chase sitting against a wooden background, wearing a black sweater and blue jeans.

“I appreciate your effort. But money would not be a benefit to him. I have gotten him several phones, but he loses them within a day or two. He can’t manage money for his meds by himself,” Moisio added

Former child actor Tylor Chase receiving assistance outdoors, highlighting recent troubles and family concerns.

On Wednesday, Chase’s father, Joseph Mendez Jr., a Georgia-based realtor, told the Daily Mail that his son was struggling with substance dependence and had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

“For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care,” he said.

Tylor Chase is expected to enter rehab after he was hospitalized

Former child actor Tylor Chase in casual jacket outdoors, appearing distressed amid recent troubles and public warnings.

Despite entering rehab in 2021 and making progress, “He later chose to discontinue medication and resumed substance use,” Mendez Jr. added.

Former child actor Tylor Chase wearing glasses and hoodie discussing recent troubles in a casual indoor setting.

Chase’s former Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide co-star Daniel Curtis Lee stepped in to help him, checking him into a motel ahead of Christmas. However, Lee later shared on social media that Chase had trashed the room.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles and need for healing.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles and difficult years between 2019 and 2021.

On Thursday, Shipwreck Barbershop owner Jacob Harris spent three hours with Chase at the motel. He informed a crisis center, which evaluated the former actor’s condition and determined he needed medical attention.

Three people holding Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide manuals, one woman in orange in front, two men behind her.

After his hospitalization, Chase was put on a 72-hour hold and will reportedly be moved into a rehab center. Harris got involved in the matter after The Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss sought his help in locating Chase.

Close-up of former child actor Tylor Chase smiling with headphones and colorful blanket, hinting at recent troubles.

“He is not well. He requires care beyond the scope of standard detox facilities. He needs weeks to stabilize,” Weiss told the Daily Mail via a representative.

Weiss requested privacy for Chase, adding, “He has all the resources necessary, and we should pray that he’s able to recover.”

“Sad what happened to this kid.” Netizens reacted to Tylor Chase’s troubled life post-fame

Tweet by Sue Diamond expressing concern for former child actor Tylor Chase’s struggles and hope for his recovery through treatment.

Screenshot of a tweet about former child actor Tylor Chase’s rap sheet and recent troubles shared on social media.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing accountability related to former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles and rap sheet.

Screenshot of a tweet reply about former child actor Tylor Chase’s rap sheet revealing recent troubles.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing hope that former child actor Tylor Chase turns his life around amid recent troubles.

Former child actor Tylor Chase wearing a cap and t-shirt, responding to a social media thread about his recent troubles.

Tweet showing user reaction to former child actor Tylor Chase’s rap sheet and recent troubles, with mother’s warning.

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles and public response.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply questioning the recent troubles of former child actor Tylor Chase.

Tweet from user NeverForgetDemi expressing hope that former child actor Tylor Chase gets better amid recent troubles.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing sympathy about former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles.

Screenshot of a tweet by IronDev replying to a user, discussing former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles.

Screenshot of a tweet discussing former child actor Tylor Chase’s recent troubles and mental health challenges.

Screenshot of a tweet stating Tyler Chase was a great child star, related to former child actor Tylor Chase’s rap sheet.

