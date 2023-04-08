Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

Hi, I am Happy Grouch, the cartoonist. I illustrate cartoons I call the Chatterwhackys – Here The Tiki Circus “Tropic of Monsters” cartoon.

More info: Instagram

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages when Bigfoot walks up.

BIGFOOT: “Hi, I’m Bigfoot. I’m here on vacation. Are you a local?

TIKI: “Nah, from Ohio.”

Two Tiki are sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages.

Both tiki: “Who can think of anything more fun?”

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a pink octopus.

TIKI: “Gonna be honest, I’m eclectic about the music I listen to – lots of different tunes.”

OCTOPUS: “Right! It’s all about the melody and harmony for me.”

TIKI: “You any good at lyrics trivia?”

OCTOPUS: “Take a sad song and make it better…?”

TIKI: “Tell me your name is Jude without telling me it is Jude!”

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages and talking to a rocket engineer.

ROCKET ENGINEER: “I work on rockets for a living?”

“TIKI: “That’s cool, I work on getting that little umbrella in my drink to stay upright.”

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages and talking to a T-Zilla.

T-ZILLA: “Been hitting the gym since the breakup. Can you tell?”

TIKI: “Bruh!…NO! Get a mirror.”

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a space alien.

SPACE ALIEN: “They don’t know?”

TIKI: “They don’t know!”

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a pink octopus. The tiki is pounding on the bar annoying the octopus.

OCTOPUS: “Do you have to pound on the bar while I’m talking to you?”