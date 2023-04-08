Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons
10points
User submission
Comics8 hours ago

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

Chatterwhackys
Community member

Hi, I am Happy Grouch, the cartoonist. I illustrate cartoons I call the Chatterwhackys – Here The Tiki Circus “Tropic of Monsters” cartoon.

More info: Instagram

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages when Bigfoot walks up.

BIGFOOT: “Hi, I’m Bigfoot. I’m here on vacation. Are you a local?

TIKI: “Nah, from Ohio.”

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

Two Tiki are sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages.

Both tiki: “Who can think of anything more fun?”

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a pink octopus.

TIKI: “Gonna be honest, I’m eclectic about the music I listen to – lots of different tunes.”

OCTOPUS: “Right! It’s all about the melody and harmony for me.”

TIKI: “You any good at lyrics trivia?”

OCTOPUS: “Take a sad song and make it better…?”

TIKI: “Tell me your name is Jude without telling me it is Jude!”

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages and talking to a rocket engineer.

ROCKET ENGINEER: “I work on rockets for a living?”

“TIKI: “That’s cool, I work on getting that little umbrella in my drink to stay upright.”

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages and talking to a T-Zilla.

T-ZILLA: “Been hitting the gym since the breakup. Can you tell?”

TIKI: “Bruh!…NO! Get a mirror.”

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a space alien.

SPACE ALIEN: “They don’t know?”

TIKI: “They don’t know!”

Tropic Of Monsters: My 7 Cartoons

A Tiki is sitting at a bar having some fun fancy beverages talking to a pink octopus. The tiki is pounding on the bar annoying the octopus.

OCTOPUS: “Do you have to pound on the bar while I’m talking to you?”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Chatterwhackys
Chatterwhackys
Author, Community member

Happy Grouch illustrates ~ pan-fried whatnots in pursuit of smiles and wonder - Illustrated topical did-you-knows / playful predictions: fav 📽️🍿 Groundhog Day :: Tiki Circus :: TROPIC OF MONSTERS :: KAN -OF-WORMS

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Comics
Homepage
Trending
Comics
Homepage
Next in Comics
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda