Man Responds To Scammer From China, Figures He Might Have Just Outed Him To The Authorities

I feel that at this point, no matter how young or old you are, you’ve dealt with a scammer at least once. We’ve all heard of the whole foreign prince who needs you to wire them $200 so they can give you an inheritance of several hundred thousand, right?

Well, if you weren’t aware, there are people actually fighting these scammers. Yep, you read that right – there are people batting for you. Whether these are large operations or individuals, scambaiters are fighting the right fight and we’ll be talking about one of them today.

More info: Reddit

Sometimes scammers just won’t give up, but it’s not often that you see them engaging in arguments with their potential victims

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

A dad took it to petty revenge to share how he managed to accidentally defeat a scammer or at least scare them away for good

Image credits: DisregulatedDad

Image credits: Magnus D (not the actual photo)

The guy first attempted to appeal to the scammer’s empathy, but there was little success to be found there

Image credits: DisregulatedDad

Image credits: Mateusz Dach (not the actual photo)

The scammer then started ranting about how American imperialism was the cause of the victim’s and everyone else’s problems

The poster batted back with some words that are banned by the Chinese internet firewall, leading to the scammer suddenly disappearing, potentially banned

The original poster (OP) of the story attempted the good old pathos approach for a start. Elaborating that he is a parent of a child who had a life-threatening illness and has spent an incredible amount of money so the little one would be okay, OP likely hopes that he’ll step on the scammer’s tail hard enough for him to withdraw with it between his legs.

But being amoral isn’t something that could deter a scammer!

The story takes on an interesting twist after that, though. Instead of trying to ply the same scheme again, the scammer came back with turning OP’s situation against him, saying that the USA and their imperialism is at fault for his own and the rest of the world’s problems.

Now, everyone reading this is probably very well aware of the flaws of the States’ healthcare system. Certain examples of American imperialism are also very real and nothing to sneeze at.

But that doesn’t really work as an argument to persuade (?) your attempted scamming victim, even if they have spent huge amounts of money on healthcare. Plus, they correctly point to similarly egregious examples of the Chinese government’s blunders.

Just in case there’s no misunderstanding, although the evidence points to the scammer being from China, it is uncertain. OP mentions he discerned that he may be from PRC by his name – Luan – but apparently it’s a rare name in Portugal and Albania. Not very credible.

The fact that he was using Chinese-English phraseology and repeating arguments frequently propagated by PRC propaganda is a better indication.

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

Then came the coup de grâce. OP partially explained it, but if you don’t yet know, there’s such a thing as the Great Firewall implemented in China. It doesn’t refer to a huge wall of fire (unfortunately) or some one specific measure, but rather legislation and technology employed in the PRC intended to censor many things on the internet.

There’s even a copypasta with a whole bunch of keywords in Chinese and English which, according to reports, trigger the Great Firewall and lead to a website getting banned. People in the comments even mentioned the copypasta working in the middle of online games, getting people removed on the fly.

So the poster pretty much unwittingly used only a couple of these words and the scammer seemed to have disappeared for good.

Now, this may get scammers off your back in some cases, but what about others?

Scamwatch Australia has some good tips. For a start, you should never give away your personal or financial info to anyone, unless you actually know that person or place well. Don’t give it away in text messages, emails, random websites, people on the street – trust no one.

But there are some more insidious things that scammers do. They’ll imply that whatever they’re offering is a great way to save money or that you’re gonna hit payday if you just help them. Another thing is that these people will try to get you to act urgently, whether pretending that whatever’s happening is an emergency or that the offer is only available for a very short time.

This does two things – it pressures you to act fast, increasing the turnover of people that get hooked on their scams and make you panicked, reducing your resistance to these scams.

And lastly – never click any random link you get, no matter where you get it. A better idea is to punch it into VirusTotal or another website that checks the safety of links. Don’t trust it blindly, though! If a link has a strange domain or typos in it or the message along with it, it’s a good sign that you’re better off avoiding it.

The poster’s story got a nice 11k upvotes in a mere 3 days! It collected over 600 comments, where many people shared their own stories of combating scammers. Expose scams you’ve experienced and how you stay safe in the comments!

The commenters shared their own stories of trolling and dealing with scammers